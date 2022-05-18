Betting Guides

How to Bet on PGA Tour Championship 2022 in ME | Maine Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen
how to bet on pga championship 2022 in Maine

In Maine, sports betting isn’t legal yet but golf fans don’t have to drive out of state to bet on PGA Championship 2022.

Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters winner, comes into the Southern Hills Country Club with the best PGA Championship odds. Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are next up on the projected PGA Championship leaderboard while Tiger Woods has +6600 odds to win the PGA Championship this year.

With free bets and sports betting offers available online, golf fans don’t have to drive out of state to bet on the PGA Championship in 2022. Instead, Maine residents can back their best golf picks for the PGA Championship for free at the top online sportsbooks.

Scroll down to learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Maine and claim free golf bets.

How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Maine

It’s never been easier to bet on the PGA Championship in Maine at the top online sportsbooks.

In just four steps, golf fans can redeem free Maine sports betting offers and place their best golf bets on the PGA Championship.

To learn how to bet on the PGA Championship in Maine, check out the instructions below.

  1. Click here to get your golf betting offers for PGA Championship 2022
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline
  3. Get your Maine sports betting offer for the 2022 PGA Championship
  4. Place your free golf bets at the best Maine sports betting sites

The Best Maine Sports Betting Sites for PGA Championship 2022

The top Maine sportsbooks are offering free bets, golf betting offers, and free contests for the PGA Championship this weekend.

Below, we’ve ranked the top Maine sports betting sites for the 2022 PGA Championship.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Golf Bets
Welcome Bonus of Up To $1,000 + 2 Free Bets for PGA Championship 2022
Claim Offer
$2,500 in Free Bets for PGA Championship 2022
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up To $2,500
Claim Offer
$1,000 Golf Betting Offer for PGA Championship 2022
Welcome Bonus Offer Up To $1,000
Claim Offer
$500 in Free Golf Bets for PGA Championship 2022
Up To $500 in Free PGA Championship Bets
Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for PGA Championship 2022
Maximum Golf Betting Bonus of $750
Claim Offer

Maine Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch PGA Championship 2022 in Maine

The top golfers on the PGA Tour will compete for a share of a $12 million purse at the 2022 PGA Championship. The PGA Championship 2022 winner will take home a healthy $2.16 million payout.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 PGA Championship in Maine.

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: 2022 PGA Championship
  • 📅 PGA Championship Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022
  • 💰 PGA Championship Purse: $12,000,000
  • 💸 PGA Championship Payout: $2,160,000
  • 🏆 PGA Championship 2021 Winner: Phil Mickelson
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN
  • Golf Course: Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • 🎲 Golf Odds: Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Jon Rahm +1400 | Justin Thomas +1600 | Rory McIlroy +1600

PGA Championship Odds | Odds to Win PGA Championship 2022

Scottie Scheffler is currently the hottest player on the PGA Tour with four wins this season, including the 2022 Masters. He heads into Southern Hills Country Club with +1200 odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022. Since Augusta, Scheffler has only competed in the AT&T Bryon Nelson, where he tied for 15th place.

Despite enduring a tough start to the season, Jon Rahm has +1400 odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm will look to break his 11-month drought at Southern Hill Country Club. While he won the Mexico Open two weeks ago, the tournament is no longer a PGA Tour stop.

In the same boat, Justin Thomas is still looking for his first win of the season. Since the 2021 Players Championship, Thomas has not done much. He enters with +1600 odds to win PGA Championship 2022.

While the 2021 PGA Championship winner, Phil Mickelson, won’t be competing, golf fans will get the chance to see Tiger Woods in the field.

After an impressive comeback appearance at the Masters, Woods returns to the site of his 2007 PGA Championship win at Southern Hill Country Club. Tiger Woods’ odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022 currently sit at +6000 at the best golf betting sites.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the PGA Championship 2022 odds from BetOnline.

PGA Tour Golfer 2022 PGA Championship Odds Play
Scottie Scheffler +1200 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +1400 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +1600 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +1800 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +1800 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2000 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +2200 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +2200 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +2200 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +2500 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +2800 BetOnline logo
Dustin Jonhson +3000 BetOnline logo
Shane Lowry +3500 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +4000 BetOnline logo
Brooks Koepka +4500 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +4500 BetOnline logo
Joaquin Niemann +5500 BetOnline logo
Matthew Fitzpatrick +5500 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +6000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Berger +6600 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +6600 BetOnline logo
Tiger Woods +6600 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +6600 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +7500 BetOnline logo
Louis Oosthuizen +9000 BetOnline logo
Tyrrell Hatton +9000 BetOnline logo
Jason Day +10000 BetOnline logo
Tommy Fleetwood +11000 BetOnline logo

The Best Golf Betting Sites in Maine for PGA Championship 2022

The best Maine sports betting sites are giving away free bets and golf betting offers for the PGA Championship this week. With up to $5,750 in free bonus cash up for grabs, PGA Tour fans can sign up for one of the top golf betting sites and bet on PGA Championship 2022 for free.

To learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 at the best Maine sports betting sites, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Golf Bets for PGA Championship 2022

The top Maine sports betting sites are making it easy for golf fans to learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Maine

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free PGA Championship Bets in Maine
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For golf fans looking to win big on the PGA Championship without breaking the bank, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the top Maine sports betting apps, BetOnline offers three free bets for the PGA Championship, along with a deposit bonus just for signing up.

New members at BetOnline can swing their way to $1,000 in free Maine sports betting offers this weekend. Golf fans can also enter a PGA Championship predictor contest with $10,000 in guaranteed cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Maine Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get your free Maine sports betting offers for the PGA Championship at BetOnline, click on the button below.

Get Free PGA Championship Bets at BetOnline

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the PGA Championship in 2022

Golf fans can learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Maine at BetUS with free bets and golf betting offers

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
Recommended For Biggest PGA Championship Betting Offer in Maine
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the oldest Maine sports betting sites, BetUS offers the biggest golf betting offer for the PGA Championship. PGA Tour fans can cash in on the green with up to $2,500 in free bets for the second Major Championship this year.

With competitive golf betting odds and the biggest sports betting bonus, Maine residents have plenty of reasons to bet on the PGA Championship with BetUS.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Maine Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500
  • ME Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free Maine sports betting offers for the 2022 PGA Championship at BetUS below.

Join BetUS Now

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Golf Betting Offer for PGA Championship 2022

One of the top Maine sports betting sites, MyBookie offers golf fans the best odds for the PGA Championship. Golf fans can also take advantage of free bets, golf betting offers and bonuses for the PGA Championship

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best PGA Championship Odds In Maine
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie offers the best golf betting odds on the Maine sports betting market. One of the top Maine online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on PGA Tour betting lines. New members can cash in on $1,000 free golf bets on their first deposit for the PGA Championship.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Maine Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • ME Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get your free golf betting offers for the PGA Championship at MyBookie below.

Join MyBookie Now

PGA Championship Picks | 2022 PGA Championship Predictions

Jordan Spieth is on the hunt to complete his career Grand Slam this weekend with a win at the PGA Championship. After missing the cut at the Masters, Spieth has been on fire ever since. He won RBC Heritage and then finished second at AT&T Byron before heading into Southern Hills.

Spieth has been playing more confidently and it’s been evident on the green over these last few weeks. He leads the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and has one of the best driving averages on the PGA Tour.

Look for Spieth to complete his career Grand Slam this weekend at Southern Hills.

Take Jordan Spieth to win the PGA Championship.

Click on the button below to place your free golf bets on the PGA Championship at BetOnline, one of the top Maine sports betting sites.

Get Free PGA Championship Bets at BetOnline
Topics  
Betting Guides

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides

How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 | Arizona Sports Betting Sites

Alex Mac  •  2min
Betting Guides
how to bet on pga championship 2022 in oklahoma
How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in OK | Oklahoma Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  28min
Betting Guides
How to Bet on Tiger Woods at PGA Championship 2022 | Offshore Betting Sites
How to Bet on Tiger Woods at PGA Championship 2022 | Offshore Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  56min
Betting Guides
Top 5 PGA Championship 2022 Betting Offers, Free Bets, and Odds Boosts
Top 5 PGA Championship 2022 Betting Offers, Free Bets, and Odds Boosts
Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Betting Guides
how to bet on pga championship 2022 in canada
How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in CA | Canada Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  2h
Betting Guides
how to bet on pga championship 2022 in Michigan
How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in MI | Michigan Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  3h
Betting Guides
How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 | South Carolina Sports Betting Sites
How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 | South Carolina Sports Betting Sites
Alex Mac  •  3h
More Betting Guides News