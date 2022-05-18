In Maine, sports betting isn’t legal yet but golf fans don’t have to drive out of state to bet on PGA Championship 2022.
Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters winner, comes into the Southern Hills Country Club with the best PGA Championship odds. Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are next up on the projected PGA Championship leaderboard while Tiger Woods has +6600 odds to win the PGA Championship this year.
With free bets and sports betting offers available online, golf fans don’t have to drive out of state to bet on the PGA Championship in 2022. Instead, Maine residents can back their best golf picks for the PGA Championship for free at the top online sportsbooks.
Scroll down to learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Maine and claim free golf bets.
How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Maine
It’s never been easier to bet on the PGA Championship in Maine at the top online sportsbooks.
In just four steps, golf fans can redeem free Maine sports betting offers and place their best golf bets on the PGA Championship.
The Best Maine Sports Betting Sites for PGA Championship 2022
The top Maine sportsbooks are offering free bets, golf betting offers, and free contests for the PGA Championship this weekend.
Below, we’ve ranked the top Maine sports betting sites for the 2022 PGA Championship.
Maine Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch PGA Championship 2022 in Maine
The top golfers on the PGA Tour will compete for a share of a $12 million purse at the 2022 PGA Championship. The PGA Championship 2022 winner will take home a healthy $2.16 million payout.
Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 PGA Championship in Maine.
- 🏌PGA Tour Event: 2022 PGA Championship
- 📅 PGA Championship Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022
- 💰 PGA Championship Purse: $12,000,000
- 💸 PGA Championship Payout: $2,160,000
- 🏆 PGA Championship 2021 Winner: Phil Mickelson
- 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
- 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN
- ⛳ Golf Course: Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma
- 🎲 Golf Odds: Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Jon Rahm +1400 | Justin Thomas +1600 | Rory McIlroy +1600
PGA Championship Odds | Odds to Win PGA Championship 2022
Scottie Scheffler is currently the hottest player on the PGA Tour with four wins this season, including the 2022 Masters. He heads into Southern Hills Country Club with +1200 odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022. Since Augusta, Scheffler has only competed in the AT&T Bryon Nelson, where he tied for 15th place.
Despite enduring a tough start to the season, Jon Rahm has +1400 odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm will look to break his 11-month drought at Southern Hill Country Club. While he won the Mexico Open two weeks ago, the tournament is no longer a PGA Tour stop.
In the same boat, Justin Thomas is still looking for his first win of the season. Since the 2021 Players Championship, Thomas has not done much. He enters with +1600 odds to win PGA Championship 2022.
While the 2021 PGA Championship winner, Phil Mickelson, won’t be competing, golf fans will get the chance to see Tiger Woods in the field.
After an impressive comeback appearance at the Masters, Woods returns to the site of his 2007 PGA Championship win at Southern Hill Country Club. Tiger Woods’ odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022 currently sit at +6000 at the best golf betting sites.
Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the PGA Championship 2022 odds from BetOnline.
|PGA Tour Golfer
|2022 PGA Championship Odds
|Play
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1200
|Jon Rahm
|+1400
|Rory McIlroy
|+1600
|Justin Thomas
|+1800
|Jordan Spieth
|+1800
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2000
|Collin Morikawa
|+2200
|Cameron Smith
|+2200
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2200
|Xander Schauffele
|+2500
|Viktor Hovland
|+2800
|Dustin Jonhson
|+3000
|Shane Lowry
|+3500
|Will Zalatoris
|+4000
|Brooks Koepka
|+4500
|Sam Burns
|+4500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5500
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+5500
|Tony Finau
|+6000
|Daniel Berger
|+6600
|Max Homa
|+6600
|Tiger Woods
|+6600
|Cameron Young
|+6600
|Corey Conners
|+7500
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+9000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+9000
|Jason Day
|+10000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+11000
The Best Golf Betting Sites in Maine for PGA Championship 2022
The best Maine sports betting sites are giving away free bets and golf betting offers for the PGA Championship this week. With up to $5,750 in free bonus cash up for grabs, PGA Tour fans can sign up for one of the top golf betting sites and bet on PGA Championship 2022 for free.
To learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 at the best Maine sports betting sites, scroll down below.
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Golf Bets for PGA Championship 2022
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free PGA Championship Bets in Maine
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
For golf fans looking to win big on the PGA Championship without breaking the bank, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the top Maine sports betting apps, BetOnline offers three free bets for the PGA Championship, along with a deposit bonus just for signing up.
New members at BetOnline can swing their way to $1,000 in free Maine sports betting offers this weekend. Golf fans can also enter a PGA Championship predictor contest with $10,000 in guaranteed cash prizes.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Maine Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the PGA Championship in 2022
|🏆 Founded
|1994
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
|✅ Recommended For
|Biggest PGA Championship Betting Offer in Maine
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
One of the oldest Maine sports betting sites, BetUS offers the biggest golf betting offer for the PGA Championship. PGA Tour fans can cash in on the green with up to $2,500 in free bets for the second Major Championship this year.
With competitive golf betting odds and the biggest sports betting bonus, Maine residents have plenty of reasons to bet on the PGA Championship with BetUS.
BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Maine Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500
- ME Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Golf Betting Offer for PGA Championship 2022
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best PGA Championship Odds In Maine
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
MyBookie offers the best golf betting odds on the Maine sports betting market. One of the top Maine online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on PGA Tour betting lines. New members can cash in on $1,000 free golf bets on their first deposit for the PGA Championship.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Maine Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- ME Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
PGA Championship Picks | 2022 PGA Championship Predictions
Jordan Spieth is on the hunt to complete his career Grand Slam this weekend with a win at the PGA Championship. After missing the cut at the Masters, Spieth has been on fire ever since. He won RBC Heritage and then finished second at AT&T Byron before heading into Southern Hills.
Spieth has been playing more confidently and it’s been evident on the green over these last few weeks. He leads the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and has one of the best driving averages on the PGA Tour.
Look for Spieth to complete his career Grand Slam this weekend at Southern Hills.
Take Jordan Spieth to win the PGA Championship.
