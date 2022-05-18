While Massachusetts sports betting is still being considered under legislature, golf fans can still bet on the 2022 PGA Championship this weekend.

The next stop on the PGA Tour will bring the world’s best golfers to Southern Hills Country Club for the second major of the season — the PGA Championship.

Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters winner, leads the field with the best PGA Championship odds. On the other hand, Tiger Woods will make his second PGA Tour appearance of the season at Southern Hills, where he last won the PGA Championship in 2007.

Below, we'll break down how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Massachusetts

How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Massachusetts

While Massachusetts sports betting isn’t legal, golf fans can still bet on the PGA Championship this weekend at top online sportsbooks.

To find out how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Massachusetts, check out the guide below.

The Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites for PGA Championship 2022

The top Massachusetts sportsbooks are offering free bets, golf betting offers, and free-to-enter contests for the 2022 PGA Championship.

For the best Massachusetts sports betting offers available for the PGA Championship this weekend, check out the list below.

Massachusetts Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch PGA Championship 2022 in Massachusetts

The top golfers on the PGA Tour will compete for a share of a $12 million purse at the 2022 PGA Championship. The PGA Championship 2022 winner will take home a healthy $2.16 million payout.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 PGA Championship in Massachusetts.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 PGA Championship

2022 PGA Championship 📅 PGA Championship Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Thursday, May 19, 2022 💰 PGA Championship Purse: $12,000,000

$12,000,000 💸 PGA Championship Payout: $2,160,000

$2,160,000 🏆 PGA Championship 2021 Winner: Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN

CBS | ESPN ⛳ Golf Course: Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma

Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma 🎲 Golf Odds: Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Jon Rahm +1400 | Justin Thomas +1600 | Rory McIlroy +1600

PGA Championship Odds | Odds to Win PGA Championship 2022

Scottie Scheffler is currently the hottest player on the PGA Tour with four wins this season, including the 2022 Masters. He heads into Southern Hills Country Club with +1200 odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022. Since Augusta, Scheffler has only competed in the AT&T Bryon Nelson, where he tied for 15th place.

Despite enduring a tough start to the season, Jon Rahm has +1400 odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm will look to break his 11-month drought at Southern Hill Country Club. While he won the Mexico Open two weeks ago, the tournament is no longer a PGA Tour stop.

In the same boat, Justin Thomas is still looking for his first win of the season. Since the 2021 Players Championship, Thomas has not done much. He enters with +1600 odds to win PGA Championship 2022.

While the 2021 PGA Championship winner, Phil Mickelson, won’t be competing, golf fans will get the chance to see Tiger Woods in the field.

After an impressive comeback appearance at the Masters, Woods returns to the site of his 2007 PGA Championship win at Southern Hill Country Club. Tiger Woods’ odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022 currently sit at +6000 at the best golf betting sites.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the PGA Championship 2022 odds from BetOnline.

PGA Tour Golfer 2022 PGA Championship Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +1200 Jon Rahm +1400 Rory McIlroy +1600 Justin Thomas +1800 Jordan Spieth +1800 Patrick Cantlay +2000 Collin Morikawa +2200 Cameron Smith +2200 Hideki Matsuyama +2200 Xander Schauffele +2500 Viktor Hovland +2800 Dustin Jonhson +3000 Shane Lowry +3500 Will Zalatoris +4000 Brooks Koepka +4500 Sam Burns +4500 Joaquin Niemann +5500 Matthew Fitzpatrick +5500 Tony Finau +6000 Daniel Berger +6600 Max Homa +6600 Tiger Woods +6600 Cameron Young +6600 Corey Conners +7500 Louis Oosthuizen +9000 Tyrrell Hatton +9000 Jason Day +10000 Tommy Fleetwood +11000

The Best Golf Betting Sites in Massachusetts for PGA Championship 2022

The best Massachusetts sports betting sites are giving away free bets and golf betting offers for the PGA Championship this week.

To learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 at the best Massachusetts sports betting sites, scroll down below.

PGA Championship Picks | 2022 PGA Championship Predictions

After missing the Cut at the Masters, Jordan Spieth has been playing some of his best golf. He won the RBC Heritage and finished solo second at AT&T Byron Nelson. Spieth is coming in hot to Southern Hills as he looks to complete the leg of his career Grand Slam.

While the course is different from when Tiger Woods saw it in 2007, it draws Augusta National comparisons and requires some short-game magic. A course designed for Jordan Spieth, who is heating up at the right time.

Take Jordan Spieth to win his first PGA Championship.

