Southern Hills Country Club is set to host the 104th edition of the PGA Championship on Thursday May 19 as the PGA Tour stops in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The world’s No.1 player Scottie Scheffler will be joined by Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods in a star-studded field for a shot at $12 million and the Wanamaker Trophy.

In this article, we'll go over how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Michigan

Michigan Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch PGA Championship 2022 in Michigan

The top golfers on the PGA Tour will compete for a share of a $12 million purse at the 2022 PGA Championship. The PGA Championship 2022 winner will take home a healthy $2.16 million payout.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 PGA Championship in Michigan.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 PGA Championship

2022 PGA Championship 📅 PGA Championship Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Thursday, May 19, 2022 💰 PGA Championship Purse: $12,000,000

$12,000,000 💸 PGA Championship Payout: $2,160,000

$2,160,000 🏆 PGA Championship 2021 Winner: Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN

CBS | ESPN ⛳ Golf Course: Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma

Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma 🎲 Golf Odds: Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Jon Rahm +1400 | Rory McIlroy +1600 |Justin Thomas +1800

PGA Championship Leaderboard | PGA Championship 2022 Round 1 Leaderboard

PGA Championship 2022 teed off on Thursday, as the world’s top golfers gathered for the opening round at Southern Hills Country Club.

Rory McIlroy started off hot and never looked back, riding a streak of four consecutive birdies on his way to the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard in Round 1. Paired alongside Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, McIlroy shot a five-under 65 in the first round of the PGA Championship. As a result, the top golf betting sites have moved McIlroy’s odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship down from +1600 to +250 ahead of Friday’s action.

The United States is well-represented at the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard. After one round, 15 of the top 26 players at the PGA Championship are American golfers.

While McIlroy got out to an early lead, several American golfers found themselves near the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard after the end of the first round. Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge finished one shot behind the lead at -4 while Matt Kuchar shot a 67 in his opening round, leaving him tied for fourth place at three shots under par.

Check out how all of the golfers stacked up below on our PGA Championship Round 1 leaderboard.

Pos Player Round 1 Score Total Score 1 R. McIlroy -5 -5 T2 W. Zalatoris -4 -4 T2 T. Hoge -4 -4 T4 M. Kuchar -3 -3 T4 A. Ancer -3 -3 T4 J. Thomas -3 -3 T7 C. Kirk -2 -2 T7 Mito Pereira -2 -2 T7 X. Schauffele -2 -2 T7 C. Smith -2 -2 T7 K. Na -2 -2 T7 D. Riley -2 -2 T7 M. Fitzpatrick -2 -2 T7 L. Herbert -2 -2 T7 J. Niemann -2 -2 T16 D. Burmester -1 -1 T16 T. Finau -1 -1 T16 S. Cink -1 -1 T16 T. Pieters -1 -1 T16 P. Reed -1 -1 T16 B. Hossler -1 -1 T16 T. Gooch -1 -1 T16 K.H. Lee -1 -1 T16 W. Simpson -1 -1 T16 P. Kizzire -1 -1 T16 A. Wise -1 -1 T27 R. MacIntyre E E T27 A. Norén E E T27 M. Homa E E T27 T. Hatton E E T27 V. Hovland E E T27 R. Fox E E T27 G. Woodland E E T27 F. Molinari E E T27 B. Steele E E T27 S. Lowry E E T27 R. Henley E E T38 Y. Yang 1 1 T38 K. Streelman 1 1 T38 S. Norris 1 1 T38 K. Hickok 1 1 T38 J. Rose 1 1 T38 S.W. Kim 1 1 T38 S. Burns 1 1 T38 C. Young 1 1 T38 J. Harding 1 1 T38 S. Power 1 1 T38 H. Varner III 1 1 T38 R. Fowler 1 1 T38 J. Day 1 1 T38 S. Scheffler 1 1 T38 A. Schenk 1 1 T38 S. Straka 1 1 T38 T. Fleetwood 1 1 T38 C. Schwartzel 1 1 T56 J. Daly 2 2 T56 A. Arnaus 2 2 T56 H. Matsuyama 2 2 T56 C. Davis 2 2 T56 J. Dufner 2 2 T56 J. Spieth 2 2 T56 Bubba Watson 2 2 T56 Y. Inamori 2 2 T56 L. Griffin 2 2 T56 L. Canter 2 2 T56 J. Mueller 2 2 T56 A. Čejka 2 2 T56 C. Tringale 2 2 T56 M. Leishman 2 2 T56 K. Bradley 2 2 T56 C. Morikawa 2 2 T56 H. Stenson 2 2 T56 J. J. Spaun 2 2 T56 K. Kisner 2 2 T56 K. Mitchell 2 2 T56 C. Kim 2 2 T56 B. Wiesberger 2 2 T78 R. Palmer 3 3 T78 M. Borchert 3 3 T78 T. Merritt 3 3 T78 J. Kozuma 3 3 T78 D. McCarthy 3 3 T78 M. Jones 3 3 T78 M.W. Lee 3 3 T78 A. Lahiri 3 3 T78 R. Beem 3 3 T78 A. Hadwin 3 3 T78 C. Bezuidenhout 3 3 T78 D. Johnson 3 3 T78 J. Rahm 3 3 T78 B. Grace 3 3 T78 D. Berger 3 3 T78 L. Oosthuizen 3 3 T78 S. García 3 3 T78 M. McNealy 3 3 T78 A. Beach 3 3 T78 J. Vegas 3 3 T78 J. Dahmen 3 3 T99 S. Horsfield 4 4 T99 R. Hoshino 4 4 T99 T. Woods 4 4 T99 G. Higgo 4 4 T99 R. Bland 4 4 T99 D. van Tonder 4 4 T99 S. Muñoz 4 4 T99 B. Harman 4 4 T99 H. Swafford 4 4 T99 R. Knox 4 4 T99 J. Kokrak 4 4 T99 C. Champ 4 4 T99 Z. Johnson 4 4 T99 H. Higgs 4 4 T99 L. List 4 4 T114 K. Mendoza 5 5 T114 S. Kaewkanjana 5 5 T114 L. Glover 5 5 T114 L. Westwood 5 5 T114 R. Vermeer 5 5 T114 B. Koepka 5 5 T114 B. Horschel 5 5 T114 E. van Rooyen 5 5 T122 S. Micheel 6 6 T122 B. Kim 6 6 T122 R. Brehm 6 6 T122 C. Conners 6 6 T122 P. Cantlay 6 6 T122 M. Kaymer 6 6 T122 I. Poulter 6 6 T122 M. Wolff 6 6 T130 T. Kanaya 7 7 T130 M. Hughes 7 7 T130 P. Harrington 7 7 T130 P. Larrazábal 7 7 T130 W. Worthington II 7 7 T130 T. Feenstra 7 7 T130 A. Scott 7 7 T130 C. Ramey 7 7 T138 C. Inglis 8 8 T138 M. Block 8 8 T138 N. Ishee 8 8 T138 S. Warren 8 8 T138 O. Bekker 8 8 T138 D. Newman 8 8 T138 B. Bingaman 8 8 T138 N. Hojgaard 8 8 T138 S. Stallings 8 8 T138 J.H. Kim 8 8 T138 A. Hurt 8 8 T138 P. Dickinson 8 8 T150 C. Ortiz 9 9 T150 C. Pyne 9 9 T150 R. Kinoshita 9 9 T150 T. Collet 9 9 T150 J. Jones 9 9 155 Z. Oakley 11 11 156 S. McCarty 12 12

Updated PGA Championship Odds | PGA Championship 2022 Odds After Round 1

After shooting a spectacular five-under 65 in Round 1, Rory McIlroy has the best PGA Championship odds entering the second round.

A four-time major champion, Rory McIlroy hasn’t won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship. Eight years later, he appears poised to end that drought. McIlroy opened at +1600 odds to win the PGA Championship but that number has dropped to +275, a sign that he has become an overwhelming betting favorite to win at Southern Hills.

Two strokes back of the lead, American golfer Justin Thomas (-3) enters Round 2 with +750 odds to win the PGA Championship.

Fellow American Will Zalatoris (-4) is next on the PGA Championship odds board at +950 while Cameron Smith (+1000), Xander Schauffele (+1300), and Scottie Scheffler (+2000) round out of the top contenders to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods shot a +4 at the opening round of the PGA Championship. Tied for 99th, the four-time PGA Championship winner is in jeopardy of missing the cut at Southern Hills Country Club, the site of his last PGA Championship victory (2007).

For a complete breakdown of the updated PGA Championship odds, check out the chart below.

PGA Tour Golfer 2022 PGA Championship Odds Play Rory McIlroy +275 Justin Thomas +750 Will Zalatoris +950 Cameron Smith +1000 Scottie Scheffler +2000 Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200 Tom Hoge +2600 Abraham Ancer +3300 Shane Lowry +3300 Viktor Hovland +4000 Matt Kuchar +4000 Tony Finau +5000 Jordan Speith +5500 Colin Morikawa +6000 Jon Rahm +6000

The Best Golf Betting Sites in Michigan for PGA Championship 2022

The best Michigan sports betting sites are giving away free bets and golf betting offers for the PGA Championship this week.

PGA Championship Picks | 2022 PGA Championship Predictions

It’s been eight years since Rory McIlroy has won a major championship. While he was close to completing his career grand slam at Augusta earlier this year, he finished three strokes behind the lead in second place.

McIlroy also had an excellent finish at Wells Fargo, finishing fifth. While McIlroy hasn’t won the PGA Championship since 2004, he has been in the top-ten world rankings for 13 consecutive years.

After a strong finish at Augusta National, take Rory McIlroy to win the PGA Championship.

