Now that Michigan sports betting is legal, the top online sportsbooks are welcoming residents with free bets, golf betting offers, and contests for the 2022 PGA Championship.

Southern Hills Country Club is set to host the 104th edition of the PGA Championship on Thursday May 19 as the PGA Tour stops in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The world’s No.1 player Scottie Scheffler will be joined by Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods in a star-studded field for a shot at $12 million and the Wanamaker Trophy.

In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Michigan and get up to $5,750 in free golf betting offers.

The top golfers on the PGA Tour will compete for a share of a $12 million purse at the 2022 PGA Championship. The PGA Championship 2022 winner will take home a healthy $2.16 million payout.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 PGA Championship in Michigan.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 PGA Championship

2022 PGA Championship 📅 PGA Championship Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Thursday, May 19, 2022 💰 PGA Championship Purse: $12,000,000

$12,000,000 💸 PGA Championship Payout: $2,160,000

$2,160,000 🏆 PGA Championship 2021 Winner: Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN

CBS | ESPN ⛳ Golf Course: Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma

Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma 🎲 Golf Odds: Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Jon Rahm +1400 | Justin Thomas +1600 | Rory McIlroy +1600

PGA Championship Odds | Odds to Win PGA Championship 2022

Scottie Scheffler is currently the hottest player on the PGA Tour with four wins this season, including the 2022 Masters. He heads into Southern Hills Country Club with +1200 odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022. Since Augusta, Scheffler has only competed in the AT&T Bryon Nelson, where he tied for 15th place.

Despite enduring a tough start to the season, Jon Rahm has +1400 odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm will look to break his 11-month drought at Southern Hill Country Club. While he won the Mexico Open two weeks ago, the tournament is no longer a PGA Tour stop.

In the same boat, Justin Thomas is still looking for his first win of the season. Since the 2021 Players Championship, Thomas has not done much. He enters with +1600 odds to win PGA Championship 2022.

While the 2021 PGA Championship winner, Phil Mickelson, won’t be competing, golf fans will get the chance to see Tiger Woods in the field.

After an impressive comeback appearance at the Masters, Woods returns to the site of his 2007 PGA Championship win at Southern Hill Country Club. Tiger Woods’ odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022 currently sit at +6000 at the best golf betting sites.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the PGA Championship 2022 odds from BetOnline.

PGA Tour Golfer 2022 PGA Championship Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +1200 Jon Rahm +1400 Rory McIlroy +1600 Justin Thomas +1800 Jordan Spieth +1800 Patrick Cantlay +2000 Collin Morikawa +2200 Cameron Smith +2200 Hideki Matsuyama +2200 Xander Schauffele +2500 Viktor Hovland +2800 Dustin Jonhson +3000 Shane Lowry +3500 Will Zalatoris +4000 Brooks Koepka +4500 Sam Burns +4500 Joaquin Niemann +5500 Matthew Fitzpatrick +5500 Tony Finau +6000 Daniel Berger +6600 Max Homa +6600 Tiger Woods +6600 Cameron Young +6600 Corey Conners +7500 Louis Oosthuizen +9000 Tyrrell Hatton +9000 Jason Day +10000 Tommy Fleetwood +11000

The Best Golf Betting Sites in Michigan for PGA Championship 2022

The best Michigan sports betting sites are giving away free bets and golf betting offers for the PGA Championship this week. With up to $5,750 in free bonus cash up for grabs, PGA Tour fans can sign up for one of the top golf betting sites and bet on PGA Championship 2022 for free.

PGA Championship Picks | 2022 PGA Championship Predictions

It’s been eight years since Rory McIlroy has won a major championship. While he was close to completing his career grand slam at Augusta earlier this year, he finished three strokes behind the lead in second place.

McIlroy also had an excellent finish at Wells Fargo, finishing fifth. While McIlroy hasn’t won the PGA Championship since 2004, he has been in the top-ten world rankings for 13 consecutive years.

After a strong finish at Augusta National, take Rory McIlroy to win the PGA Championship.

