Since July of 2019, North Carolina sports betting has been legal at in-person sportsbooks but golf fans don’t need to drive to the closest casino to place their best bets on the PGA Championship.

Instead, the top online sportsbooks are delivering more value for the PGA Championship by offering free bets, golf betting offers, and sports betting contests with real cash prizes.

The PGA Tour returns to Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the 2022 PGA Championship on Thursday, May, 19th. The field is deep with the No.1 player in the world Scottie Scheffler leading the pack with the best odds to win PGA Championship 2022. On the other hand, Tiger Woods returns to the site of his 2007 PGA Championship win, as he looks to add his 83rd PGA title and his fifth PGA Championship victory.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in North Carolina and get up to $5,750 in free golf bets.

How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in North Carolina

It’s never been easier to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in North Carolina. The top online sportsbooks are letting golf fans bet for free.

Check out the instructions below to learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in North Carolina.

Click here to get your golf betting offers for PGA Championship 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your North Carolina sports betting offer for the 2022 PGA Championship Place your free golf bets at the best North Carolina sports betting sites

The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites for PGA Championship 2022

The best North Carolina sportsbooks are offering free bets, golf betting offers, and contests this weekend for the PGA Championship.

Below, we’ve rated the best North Carolina sports betting offers available for PGA Championship 2022.

North Carolina Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch PGA Championship 2022 in North Carolina

The top golfers on the PGA Tour will compete for a share of a $12 million purse at the 2022 PGA Championship. The PGA Championship 2022 winner will take home a healthy $2.16 million payout.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 PGA Championship in North Carolina.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 PGA Championship

2022 PGA Championship 📅 PGA Championship Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Thursday, May 19, 2022 💰 PGA Championship Purse: $12,000,000

$12,000,000 💸 PGA Championship Payout: $2,160,000

$2,160,000 🏆 PGA Championship 2021 Winner: Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson 🕙 Tee Times Start: 8 am ET

8 am ET 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN

CBS | ESPN ⛳ Golf Course: Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma

Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Jon Rahm +1400 | Justin Thomas +1600 | Rory McIlroy +1600

PGA Championship Leaderboard | PGA Championship 2022 Round 1 Leaderboard

PGA Championship 2022 teed off on Thursday, as the world’s top golfers gathered for the opening round at Southern Hills Country Club.

Rory McIlroy started off hot and never looked back, riding a streak of four consecutive birdies on his way to the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard in Round 1. Paired alongside Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, McIlroy shot a five-under 65 in the first round of the PGA Championship. As a result, the top golf betting sites have moved McIlroy’s odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship down from +1600 to +250 ahead of Friday’s action.

The United States is well-represented at the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard. After one round, 15 of the top 26 players at the PGA Championship are American golfers.

While McIlroy got out to an early lead, several American golfers found themselves near the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard after the end of the first round. Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge finished one shot behind the lead at -4 while Matt Kuchar shot a 67 in his opening round, leaving him tied for fourth place at three shots under par.

Check out how all of the golfers stacked up below on our PGA Championship Round 1 leaderboard.

Pos Player Round 1 Score Total Score 1 R. McIlroy -5 -5 T2 W. Zalatoris -4 -4 T2 T. Hoge -4 -4 T4 M. Kuchar -3 -3 T4 A. Ancer -3 -3 T4 J. Thomas -3 -3 T7 C. Kirk -2 -2 T7 Mito Pereira -2 -2 T7 X. Schauffele -2 -2 T7 C. Smith -2 -2 T7 K. Na -2 -2 T7 D. Riley -2 -2 T7 M. Fitzpatrick -2 -2 T7 L. Herbert -2 -2 T7 J. Niemann -2 -2 T16 D. Burmester -1 -1 T16 T. Finau -1 -1 T16 S. Cink -1 -1 T16 T. Pieters -1 -1 T16 P. Reed -1 -1 T16 B. Hossler -1 -1 T16 T. Gooch -1 -1 T16 K.H. Lee -1 -1 T16 W. Simpson -1 -1 T16 P. Kizzire -1 -1 T16 A. Wise -1 -1 T27 R. MacIntyre E E T27 A. Norén E E T27 M. Homa E E T27 T. Hatton E E T27 V. Hovland E E T27 R. Fox E E T27 G. Woodland E E T27 F. Molinari E E T27 B. Steele E E T27 S. Lowry E E T27 R. Henley E E T38 Y. Yang 1 1 T38 K. Streelman 1 1 T38 S. Norris 1 1 T38 K. Hickok 1 1 T38 J. Rose 1 1 T38 S.W. Kim 1 1 T38 S. Burns 1 1 T38 C. Young 1 1 T38 J. Harding 1 1 T38 S. Power 1 1 T38 H. Varner III 1 1 T38 R. Fowler 1 1 T38 J. Day 1 1 T38 S. Scheffler 1 1 T38 A. Schenk 1 1 T38 S. Straka 1 1 T38 T. Fleetwood 1 1 T38 C. Schwartzel 1 1 T56 J. Daly 2 2 T56 A. Arnaus 2 2 T56 H. Matsuyama 2 2 T56 C. Davis 2 2 T56 J. Dufner 2 2 T56 J. Spieth 2 2 T56 Bubba Watson 2 2 T56 Y. Inamori 2 2 T56 L. Griffin 2 2 T56 L. Canter 2 2 T56 J. Mueller 2 2 T56 A. Čejka 2 2 T56 C. Tringale 2 2 T56 M. Leishman 2 2 T56 K. Bradley 2 2 T56 C. Morikawa 2 2 T56 H. Stenson 2 2 T56 J. J. Spaun 2 2 T56 K. Kisner 2 2 T56 K. Mitchell 2 2 T56 C. Kim 2 2 T56 B. Wiesberger 2 2 T78 R. Palmer 3 3 T78 M. Borchert 3 3 T78 T. Merritt 3 3 T78 J. Kozuma 3 3 T78 D. McCarthy 3 3 T78 M. Jones 3 3 T78 M.W. Lee 3 3 T78 A. Lahiri 3 3 T78 R. Beem 3 3 T78 A. Hadwin 3 3 T78 C. Bezuidenhout 3 3 T78 D. Johnson 3 3 T78 J. Rahm 3 3 T78 B. Grace 3 3 T78 D. Berger 3 3 T78 L. Oosthuizen 3 3 T78 S. García 3 3 T78 M. McNealy 3 3 T78 A. Beach 3 3 T78 J. Vegas 3 3 T78 J. Dahmen 3 3 T99 S. Horsfield 4 4 T99 R. Hoshino 4 4 T99 T. Woods 4 4 T99 G. Higgo 4 4 T99 R. Bland 4 4 T99 D. van Tonder 4 4 T99 S. Muñoz 4 4 T99 B. Harman 4 4 T99 H. Swafford 4 4 T99 R. Knox 4 4 T99 J. Kokrak 4 4 T99 C. Champ 4 4 T99 Z. Johnson 4 4 T99 H. Higgs 4 4 T99 L. List 4 4 T114 K. Mendoza 5 5 T114 S. Kaewkanjana 5 5 T114 L. Glover 5 5 T114 L. Westwood 5 5 T114 R. Vermeer 5 5 T114 B. Koepka 5 5 T114 B. Horschel 5 5 T114 E. van Rooyen 5 5 T122 S. Micheel 6 6 T122 B. Kim 6 6 T122 R. Brehm 6 6 T122 C. Conners 6 6 T122 P. Cantlay 6 6 T122 M. Kaymer 6 6 T122 I. Poulter 6 6 T122 M. Wolff 6 6 T130 T. Kanaya 7 7 T130 M. Hughes 7 7 T130 P. Harrington 7 7 T130 P. Larrazábal 7 7 T130 W. Worthington II 7 7 T130 T. Feenstra 7 7 T130 A. Scott 7 7 T130 C. Ramey 7 7 T138 C. Inglis 8 8 T138 M. Block 8 8 T138 N. Ishee 8 8 T138 S. Warren 8 8 T138 O. Bekker 8 8 T138 D. Newman 8 8 T138 B. Bingaman 8 8 T138 N. Hojgaard 8 8 T138 S. Stallings 8 8 T138 J.H. Kim 8 8 T138 A. Hurt 8 8 T138 P. Dickinson 8 8 T150 C. Ortiz 9 9 T150 C. Pyne 9 9 T150 R. Kinoshita 9 9 T150 T. Collet 9 9 T150 J. Jones 9 9 155 Z. Oakley 11 11 156 S. McCarty 12 12

Updated PGA Championship Odds | PGA Championship 2022 Odds After Round 1

After shooting a spectacular five-under 65 in Round 1, Rory McIlroy has the best PGA Championship odds entering the second round.

A four-time major champion, Rory McIlroy hasn’t won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship. Eight years later, he appears poised to end that drought. McIlroy opened at +1600 odds to win the PGA Championship but that number has dropped to +275, a sign that he has become an overwhelming betting favorite to win at Southern Hills.

Two strokes back of the lead, American golfer Justin Thomas (-3) enters Round 2 with +750 odds to win the PGA Championship.

Fellow American Will Zalatoris (-4) is next on the PGA Championship odds board at +950 while Cameron Smith (+1000), Xander Schauffele (+1300), and Scottie Scheffler (+2000) round out of the top contenders to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods shot a +4 at the opening round of the PGA Championship. Tied for 99th, the four-time PGA Championship winner is in jeopardy of missing the cut at Southern Hills Country Club, the site of his last PGA Championship victory (2007).

For a complete breakdown of the updated PGA Championship odds, check out the chart below.

PGA Tour Golfer 2022 PGA Championship Odds Play Rory McIlroy +275 Justin Thomas +750 Will Zalatoris +950 Cameron Smith +1000 Scottie Scheffler +2000 Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200 Tom Hoge +2600 Abraham Ancer +3300 Shane Lowry +3300 Viktor Hovland +4000 Matt Kuchar +4000 Tony Finau +5000 Jordan Speith +5500 Colin Morikawa +6000 Jon Rahm +6000

The Best Golf Betting Sites in North Carolina for PGA Championship 2022

The best North Carolina sports betting sites are giving away free bets and golf betting offers for the PGA Championship this week. With up to $5,750 in free bonus cash up for grabs, PGA Tour fans can sign up for one of the top golf betting sites and bet on PGA Championship 2022 for free.

To learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 at the best North Carolina sports betting sites, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Golf Bets for PGA Championship 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free PGA Championship Bets in North Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For golf fans looking to win big on the PGA Championship without breaking the bank, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the top North Carolina sports betting apps, BetOnline offers three free bets for the PGA Championship, along with a deposit bonus just for signing up.

New members at BetOnline can swing their way to $1,000 in free North Carolina sports betting offers this weekend. Golf fans can also enter a PGA Championship predictor contest with $10,000 in guaranteed cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get your free North Carolina sports betting offers for the PGA Championship at BetOnline, click on the button below.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the PGA Championship in 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest PGA Championship Betting Offer in North Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the oldest North Carolina sports betting sites, BetUS offers the biggest golf betting offer for the PGA Championship. PGA Tour fans can cash in on the green with up to $2,500 in free bets for the second Major Championship this year.

With competitive golf betting odds and the biggest sports betting bonus, North Carolina residents have plenty of reasons to bet on the PGA Championship with BetUS.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

NC Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free North Carolina sports betting offers for the 2022 PGA Championship at BetUS below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Golf Betting Offer for PGA Championship 2022

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best PGA Championship Odds In North Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie offers the best golf betting odds on the North Carolina sports betting market. One of the top North Carolina online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on PGA Tour betting lines. New members can cash in on $1,000 free golf bets on their first deposit for the PGA Championship.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

NC Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get your free golf betting offers for the PGA Championship at MyBookie below.

PGA Championship Picks | 2022 PGA Championship Predictions

Tiger Woods makes his second appearance this season at the PGA Championship. He returns to the site of his 2007 PGA Championship win at Southern Hills Country Club.

While he is still recovering from a car accident in February 2021, Woods still made the cut at Augusta National. It was an impressive achievement from the legendary golfer. With five weeks off from the Masters, Woods is admittedly stronger and is a great candidate to win this weekend.

A four-time winner at the PGA Championship, if Woods wins in 2022, he will join Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagan as the only golfers ever with five PGA Championship victories.

Take Woods to win the PGA Championship.

Get your free golf betting offers for the PGA Championship at BetOnline below.