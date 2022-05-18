How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in OH | Ohio Sports Betting Guide

Ohio sports betting has been approved but golf fans will need to wait a little longer for regulated sportsbooks to come to the Buckeye State. In the meantime, golf fans can bet on the 2022 PGA Championship at the top Ohio sports betting sites.

The PGA Tour stops at Southern Hill Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the 2022 PGA Championship. It’s the second major of golf season and the 156-player field is set to tee off on Thursday May, 19. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas lead the field as favorites with the best odds to win the PGA Championship. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods looks to continue his comeback tour with his second appearance of the season at the PGA Championship.

The Ohio sports betting sites are offering free bets and up to $5,750 in golf betting offers to bet on the PGA Championship.

How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Ohio

Now that Ohio sports betting is legal, the top online sportsbooks are making it easy for golf fans to bet on the PGA Championship.

For step-by-step instructions on how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Ohio, scroll down below.

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites for PGA Championship 2022

Tiger Woods makes his second appearance this season and golf fans can back their favorite players for free at the top Ohio sportsbooks.

Below, we'll rank the top Ohio sports betting offers for the PGA Championship.



Ohio Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch PGA Championship 2022 in Ohio

The top golfers on the PGA Tour will compete for a share of a $12 million purse at the 2022 PGA Championship. The PGA Championship 2022 winner will take home a healthy $2.16 million payout.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 PGA Championship in Ohio.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 PGA Championship

2022 PGA Championship 📅 PGA Championship Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Thursday, May 19, 2022 💰 PGA Championship Purse: $12,000,000

$12,000,000 💸 PGA Championship Payout: $2,160,000

$2,160,000 🏆 PGA Championship 2021 Winner: Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN

CBS | ESPN ⛳ Golf Course: Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma

Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma 🎲 Golf Odds: Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Jon Rahm +1400 | Justin Thomas +1600 | Rory McIlroy +1600

PGA Championship Odds | Odds to Win PGA Championship 2022

Scottie Scheffler is currently the hottest player on the PGA Tour with four wins this season, including the 2022 Masters. He heads into Southern Hills Country Club with +1200 odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022. Since Augusta, Scheffler has only competed in the AT&T Bryon Nelson, where he tied for 15th place.

Despite enduring through a tough start to the season, Jon Rahm has +1400 odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm will look to break his 11-month drought at Southern Hill Country Club. While he won the Mexico Open two weeks ago, the tournament is no longer a PGA Tour stop.

In the same boat, Justin Thomas is still looking for his first win of the season. Since the 2021 Players Championship, Thomas has not done much. He enters with +1600 odds to win PGA Championship 2022.

While the 2021 PGA Championship winner, Phil Mickelson, won’t be competing, golf fans will get the chance to see Tiger Woods in the field.

After an impressive comeback appearance at the Masters, Woods returns to the site of his 2007 PGA Championship win at Southern Hill Country Club. Tiger Woods’ odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022 currently sit at +6000 at the best golf betting sites.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the PGA Championship 2022 odds from BetOnline.

PGA Tour Golfer 2022 PGA Championship Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +1200 Jon Rahm +1400 Justin Thomas +1600 Rory McIlroy +1600 Jordan Spieth +1800 Collin Morikawa +2000 Dustin Jonhson +2200 Cameron Smith +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Viktor Hovland +2500 Xander Schauffele +2500 Hideki Matsuyama +2800 Will Zalatoris +3300 Shane Lowry +3300 Brooks Koepka +4000 Joaquin Niemann +4000 Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000 Karolina Muchova +4000 Sam Burns +4500 Corey Conners +6000 Tiger Woods +6000 Max Homa +6000 Daniel Berger +6600 Tony Finau +6600 Louis Oosthuizen +7500 Jason Day +8000 Keegan Bradley +8000 Cameron Young +8000

The Best Golf Betting Sites in Ohio for PGA Championship 2022

The best Ohio sports betting sites are giving away free bets and golf betting offers for the PGA Championship this week. With up to $5,750 in free bonus cash up for grabs, PGA Tour fans can sign up for one of the top golf betting sites and bet on PGA Championship 2022 for free.

To learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 at the best Ohio sports betting sites, scroll down below.

PGA Championship Picks | 2022 PGA Championship Predictions

Scottie Scheffler is the hottest player on the PGA Tour right now. He’s racked up four wins this season, including his first major at Augusta earlier this year.

While he heads into Tulsa as the odds-on favorite, it’s a familiar course for Scheffler — one of his favorites. Scheffler won the Big 12 Championship at Southern Hills when he competed for the University of Texas.

Scheffler is comfortable at Southern Hills where he shot a 64 in a practice round just a couple of weeks ago. The course renovations will demand creativity from the field, just like at Augusta National, where Scheffler cruised to his first career green jacket. Scottie Scheffler’s approach and boldness with recovery shots is what led to his win at the Masters and should help him once again this weekend.

Look for Scheffler to win his second Major Championship.

Take Scottie Scheffler to win the PGA Championship this weekend.

