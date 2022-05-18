Betting Guides

How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in OH | Ohio Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen
how to bet on pga championship 2022 in ohio

Ohio sports betting has been approved but golf fans will need to wait a little longer for regulated sportsbooks to come to the Buckeye State. In the meantime, golf fans can bet on the 2022 PGA Championship at the top Ohio sports betting sites.

The PGA Tour stops at Southern Hill Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the 2022 PGA Championship. It’s the second major of golf season and the 156-player field is set to tee off on Thursday May, 19. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas lead the field as favorites with the best odds to win the PGA Championship. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods looks to continue his comeback tour with his second appearance of the season at the PGA Championship.

The Ohio sports betting sites are offering free bets and up to $5,750 in golf betting offers to bet on the PGA Championship. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Ohio and claim free golf bets.

How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Ohio

Now that Ohio sports betting is legal, the top online sportsbooks are making it easy for golf fans to bet on the PGA Championship.

For step-by-step instructions on how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Ohio, scroll down below.

  1. Click here to get your golf betting offers for PGA Championship 2022
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline
  3. Get your Ohio sports betting offer for the 2022 PGA Championship
  4. Place your free golf bets at the best Ohio sports betting sites

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites for PGA Championship 2022

Tiger Woods makes his second appearance this season and golf fans can back their favorite players for free at the top Ohio sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll rank the top Ohio sports betting offers for the PGA Championship.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Golf Bets
Welcome Bonus of Up To $1,000 + 2 Free Bets for PGA Championship 2022
Claim Offer
$2,500 in Free Bets for PGA Championship 2022
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up To $2,500
Claim Offer
$1,000 Golf Betting Offer for PGA Championship 2022
Welcome Bonus Offer Up To $1,000
Claim Offer
$500 in Free Golf Bets for PGA Championship 2022
Up To $500 in Free PGA Championship Bets
Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for PGA Championship 2022
Maximum Golf Betting Bonus of $750
Claim Offer

Ohio Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch PGA Championship 2022 in Ohio

The top golfers on the PGA Tour will compete for a share of a $12 million purse at the 2022 PGA Championship. The PGA Championship 2022 winner will take home a healthy $2.16 million payout.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 PGA Championship in Ohio.

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: 2022 PGA Championship
  • 📅 PGA Championship Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022
  • 💰 PGA Championship Purse: $12,000,000
  • 💸 PGA Championship Payout: $2,160,000
  • 🏆 PGA Championship 2021 Winner: Phil Mickelson
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN
  • Golf Course: Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • 🎲 Golf Odds: Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Jon Rahm +1400 | Justin Thomas +1600 | Rory McIlroy +1600

PGA Championship Odds | Odds to Win PGA Championship 2022

Scottie Scheffler is currently the hottest player on the PGA Tour with four wins this season, including the 2022 Masters. He heads into Southern Hills Country Club with +1200 odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022. Since Augusta, Scheffler has only competed in the AT&T Bryon Nelson, where he tied for 15th place.

Despite enduring through a tough start to the season, Jon Rahm has +1400 odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm will look to break his 11-month drought at Southern Hill Country Club. While he won the Mexico Open two weeks ago, the tournament is no longer a PGA Tour stop.

In the same boat, Justin Thomas is still looking for his first win of the season. Since the 2021 Players Championship, Thomas has not done much. He enters with +1600 odds to win PGA Championship 2022.

While the 2021 PGA Championship winner, Phil Mickelson, won’t be competing, golf fans will get the chance to see Tiger Woods in the field.

After an impressive comeback appearance at the Masters, Woods returns to the site of his 2007 PGA Championship win at Southern Hill Country Club. Tiger Woods’ odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022 currently sit at +6000 at the best golf betting sites.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the PGA Championship 2022 odds from BetOnline.

PGA Tour Golfer 2022 PGA Championship Odds Play
Scottie Scheffler +1200 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +1400 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +1600 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +1600 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +1800 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +2000 BetOnline logo
Dustin Jonhson +2200 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +2200 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2200 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +2500 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +2500 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +2800 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +3300 BetOnline logo
Shane Lowry +3300 BetOnline logo
Brooks Koepka +4000 BetOnline logo
Joaquin Niemann +4000 BetOnline logo
Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000 BetOnline logo
Karolina Muchova +4000 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +4500 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +6000 BetOnline logo
Tiger Woods +6000 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +6000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Berger +6600 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +6600 BetOnline logo
Louis Oosthuizen +7500 BetOnline logo
Jason Day +8000 BetOnline logo
Keegan Bradley +8000 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +8000 BetOnline logo

The Best Golf Betting Sites in Ohio for PGA Championship 2022

The best Ohio sports betting sites are giving away free bets and golf betting offers for the PGA Championship this week. With up to $5,750 in free bonus cash up for grabs, PGA Tour fans can sign up for one of the top golf betting sites and bet on PGA Championship 2022 for free.

To learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 at the best Ohio sports betting sites, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Golf Bets for PGA Championship 2022

The top Ohio sports betting sites are making it easy for golf fans to learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Ohio

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free PGA Championship Bets in Ohio
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For golf fans looking to win big on the PGA Championship without breaking the bank, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the top Ohio sports betting apps, BetOnline offers three free bets for the PGA Championship, along with a deposit bonus just for signing up.

New members at BetOnline can swing their way to $1,000 in free Ohio sports betting offers this weekend. Golf fans can also enter a PGA Championship predictor contest with $10,000 in guaranteed cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Ohio Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get your free Ohio sports betting offers for the PGA Championship at BetOnline, click on the button below.

Get Free PGA Championship Bets at BetOnline

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the PGA Championship in 2022

Golf fans can learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Ohio at BetUS with free bets and golf betting offers

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
Recommended For Biggest PGA Championship Betting Offer in Ohio
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the oldest Ohio sports betting sites, BetUS offers the biggest golf betting offer for the PGA Championship. PGA Tour fans can cash in on the green with up to $2,500 in free bets for the second Major Championship this year.

With competitive golf betting odds and the biggest sports betting bonus, Ohio residents have plenty of reasons to bet on the PGA Championship with BetUS.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Ohio Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500
  • OH Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free Ohio sports betting offers for the 2022 PGA Championship at BetUS below.

Join BetUS Now

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Golf Betting Offer for PGA Championship 2022

One of the top Ohio sports betting sites, MyBookie offers golf fans the best odds for the PGA Championship. Golf fans can also take advantage of free bets, golf betting offers and bonuses for the PGA Championship

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best PGA Championship Odds In Ohio
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie offers the best golf betting odds on the Ohio sports betting market. One of the top Ohio online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on PGA Tour betting lines. New members can cash in on $1,000 free golf bets on their first deposit for the PGA Championship.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Ohio Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • OH Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get your free golf betting offers for the PGA Championship at MyBookie below.

Join MyBookie Now

PGA Championship Picks | 2022 PGA Championship Predictions

Scottie Scheffler is the hottest player on the PGA Tour right now. He’s racked up four wins this season, including his first major at Augusta earlier this year.

While he heads into Tulsa as the odds-on favorite, it’s a familiar course for Scheffler — one of his favorites. Scheffler won the Big 12 Championship at Southern Hills when he competed for the University of Texas.
Scheffler is comfortable at Southern Hills where he shot a 64 in a practice round just a couple of weeks ago. The course renovations will demand creativity from the field, just like at Augusta National, where Scheffler cruised to his first career green jacket. Scottie Scheffler’s approach and boldness with recovery shots is what led to his win at the Masters and should help him once again this weekend.

Look for Scheffler to win his second Major Championship.

Take Scottie Scheffler to win the PGA Championship this weekend.

Click on the button below to place your best golf bets at BetOnline, one of the top Ohio sports betting offers.

Get Free PGA Championship Bets at BetOnline
Topics  
Betting Guides

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
how to bet on pga championship 2022 in Louisiana

How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 | Louisiana Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen  •  5s
Betting Guides
how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in North Carolina
How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in NC | North Carolina Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  14min
Betting Guides
how to bet on pga Championship 2022 in Florida
How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  49min
Betting Guides
how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in California
How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in CA | California Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Betting Guides
How to Bet on French Open 2022 | Canada Sports Betting Sites
How to Bet on French Open 2022 | Canada Sports Betting Sites
Alex Mac  •  8h
Betting Guides
How to Bet on French Open 2022 | New York Sports Betting Sites
How to Bet on French Open 2022 | New York Sports Betting Sites
Alex Mac  •  8h
Betting Guides
How to Bet on French Open 2022 | Arizona Sports Betting Sites
How to Bet on French Open 2022 | Arizona Sports Betting Sites
Alex Mac  •  14h
More Betting Guides News