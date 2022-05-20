In Oklahoma, sports betting is considered to be a longshot but that doesn’t mean PGA Tour fans can’t bet on the PGA Championship in 2022.

The world’s top golfers will compete in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma this weekend. Scottie Scheffler has the best PGA Championship odds while Tiger Woods (+6600) is expected to return to Southern Hills, the site of his last PGA Championship win in 2007.

Golf fans don’t have to drive out of state to place their PGA Championship bets. In fact, the top offshore sportsbooks are welcoming Oklahoma residents with free bets and golf betting offers for the second major championship of the season.

Read on to learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Oklahoma and claim up to $5,750 in free bets for the golf tournament this weekend.

How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Oklahoma

While Oklahoma sports betting isn’t legal, golf fans don’t have to miss out on betting on the PGA Championship, especially when the Major Championship is in the state.

The top online sportsbooks are boosting bankrolls and golf fans don’t have to break the bank to back their favorite players.

For a guide on how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Oklahoma, check out the instructions below.

The Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites for PGA Championship 2022

With Southern Hills Country Club hosting the PGA Championship, the top Oklahoma sportsbooks are offering free bets, golf betting offers, and free-to-enter contests.

Below, we’ll break down the top Oklahoma sports betting offers available for the 2022 PGA Championship.

Oklahoma Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch PGA Championship 2022 in Oklahoma

The top golfers on the PGA Tour will compete for a share of a $12 million purse at the 2022 PGA Championship. The PGA Championship 2022 winner will take home a healthy $2.16 million payout.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 PGA Championship in Oklahoma.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 PGA Championship

2022 PGA Championship 📅 PGA Championship Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Thursday, May 19, 2022 💰 PGA Championship Purse: $12,000,000

$12,000,000 💸 PGA Championship Payout: $2,160,000

$2,160,000 🏆 PGA Championship 2021 Winner: Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN

CBS | ESPN ⛳ Golf Course: Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma

Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Jon Rahm +1400 | Rory McIlroy +1600 |Justin Thomas +1800

PGA Championship Leaderboard | PGA Championship 2022 Round 1 Leaderboard

PGA Championship 2022 teed off on Thursday, as the world’s top golfers gathered for the opening round at Southern Hills Country Club.

Rory McIlroy started off hot and never looked back, riding a streak of four consecutive birdies on his way to the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard in Round 1. Paired alongside Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, McIlroy shot a five-under 65 in the first round of the PGA Championship. As a result, the top golf betting sites have moved McIlroy’s odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship down from +1600 to +250 ahead of Friday’s action.

The United States is well-represented at the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard. After one round, 15 of the top 26 players at the PGA Championship are American golfers.

While McIlroy got out to an early lead, several American golfers found themselves near the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard after the end of the first round. Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge finished one shot behind the lead at -4 while Matt Kuchar shot a 67 in his opening round, leaving him tied for fourth place at three shots under par.

Check out how all of the golfers stacked up below on our PGA Championship Round 1 leaderboard.

Pos Player Round 1 Score Total Score 1 R. McIlroy -5 -5 T2 W. Zalatoris -4 -4 T2 T. Hoge -4 -4 T4 M. Kuchar -3 -3 T4 A. Ancer -3 -3 T4 J. Thomas -3 -3 T7 C. Kirk -2 -2 T7 Mito Pereira -2 -2 T7 X. Schauffele -2 -2 T7 C. Smith -2 -2 T7 K. Na -2 -2 T7 D. Riley -2 -2 T7 M. Fitzpatrick -2 -2 T7 L. Herbert -2 -2 T7 J. Niemann -2 -2 T16 D. Burmester -1 -1 T16 T. Finau -1 -1 T16 S. Cink -1 -1 T16 T. Pieters -1 -1 T16 P. Reed -1 -1 T16 B. Hossler -1 -1 T16 T. Gooch -1 -1 T16 K.H. Lee -1 -1 T16 W. Simpson -1 -1 T16 P. Kizzire -1 -1 T16 A. Wise -1 -1 T27 R. MacIntyre E E T27 A. Norén E E T27 M. Homa E E T27 T. Hatton E E T27 V. Hovland E E T27 R. Fox E E T27 G. Woodland E E T27 F. Molinari E E T27 B. Steele E E T27 S. Lowry E E T27 R. Henley E E T38 Y. Yang 1 1 T38 K. Streelman 1 1 T38 S. Norris 1 1 T38 K. Hickok 1 1 T38 J. Rose 1 1 T38 S.W. Kim 1 1 T38 S. Burns 1 1 T38 C. Young 1 1 T38 J. Harding 1 1 T38 S. Power 1 1 T38 H. Varner III 1 1 T38 R. Fowler 1 1 T38 J. Day 1 1 T38 S. Scheffler 1 1 T38 A. Schenk 1 1 T38 S. Straka 1 1 T38 T. Fleetwood 1 1 T38 C. Schwartzel 1 1 T56 J. Daly 2 2 T56 A. Arnaus 2 2 T56 H. Matsuyama 2 2 T56 C. Davis 2 2 T56 J. Dufner 2 2 T56 J. Spieth 2 2 T56 Bubba Watson 2 2 T56 Y. Inamori 2 2 T56 L. Griffin 2 2 T56 L. Canter 2 2 T56 J. Mueller 2 2 T56 A. Čejka 2 2 T56 C. Tringale 2 2 T56 M. Leishman 2 2 T56 K. Bradley 2 2 T56 C. Morikawa 2 2 T56 H. Stenson 2 2 T56 J. J. Spaun 2 2 T56 K. Kisner 2 2 T56 K. Mitchell 2 2 T56 C. Kim 2 2 T56 B. Wiesberger 2 2 T78 R. Palmer 3 3 T78 M. Borchert 3 3 T78 T. Merritt 3 3 T78 J. Kozuma 3 3 T78 D. McCarthy 3 3 T78 M. Jones 3 3 T78 M.W. Lee 3 3 T78 A. Lahiri 3 3 T78 R. Beem 3 3 T78 A. Hadwin 3 3 T78 C. Bezuidenhout 3 3 T78 D. Johnson 3 3 T78 J. Rahm 3 3 T78 B. Grace 3 3 T78 D. Berger 3 3 T78 L. Oosthuizen 3 3 T78 S. García 3 3 T78 M. McNealy 3 3 T78 A. Beach 3 3 T78 J. Vegas 3 3 T78 J. Dahmen 3 3 T99 S. Horsfield 4 4 T99 R. Hoshino 4 4 T99 T. Woods 4 4 T99 G. Higgo 4 4 T99 R. Bland 4 4 T99 D. van Tonder 4 4 T99 S. Muñoz 4 4 T99 B. Harman 4 4 T99 H. Swafford 4 4 T99 R. Knox 4 4 T99 J. Kokrak 4 4 T99 C. Champ 4 4 T99 Z. Johnson 4 4 T99 H. Higgs 4 4 T99 L. List 4 4 T114 K. Mendoza 5 5 T114 S. Kaewkanjana 5 5 T114 L. Glover 5 5 T114 L. Westwood 5 5 T114 R. Vermeer 5 5 T114 B. Koepka 5 5 T114 B. Horschel 5 5 T114 E. van Rooyen 5 5 T122 S. Micheel 6 6 T122 B. Kim 6 6 T122 R. Brehm 6 6 T122 C. Conners 6 6 T122 P. Cantlay 6 6 T122 M. Kaymer 6 6 T122 I. Poulter 6 6 T122 M. Wolff 6 6 T130 T. Kanaya 7 7 T130 M. Hughes 7 7 T130 P. Harrington 7 7 T130 P. Larrazábal 7 7 T130 W. Worthington II 7 7 T130 T. Feenstra 7 7 T130 A. Scott 7 7 T130 C. Ramey 7 7 T138 C. Inglis 8 8 T138 M. Block 8 8 T138 N. Ishee 8 8 T138 S. Warren 8 8 T138 O. Bekker 8 8 T138 D. Newman 8 8 T138 B. Bingaman 8 8 T138 N. Hojgaard 8 8 T138 S. Stallings 8 8 T138 J.H. Kim 8 8 T138 A. Hurt 8 8 T138 P. Dickinson 8 8 T150 C. Ortiz 9 9 T150 C. Pyne 9 9 T150 R. Kinoshita 9 9 T150 T. Collet 9 9 T150 J. Jones 9 9 155 Z. Oakley 11 11 156 S. McCarty 12 12

Updated PGA Championship Odds | PGA Championship 2022 Odds After Round 1

After shooting a spectacular five-under 65 in Round 1, Rory McIlroy has the best PGA Championship odds entering the second round.

A four-time major champion, Rory McIlroy hasn’t won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship. Eight years later, he appears poised to end that drought. McIlroy opened at +1600 odds to win the PGA Championship but that number has dropped to +275, a sign that he has become an overwhelming betting favorite to win at Southern Hills.

Two strokes back of the lead, American golfer Justin Thomas (-3) enters Round 2 with +750 odds to win the PGA Championship.

Fellow American Will Zalatoris (-4) is next on the PGA Championship odds board at +950 while Cameron Smith (+1000), Xander Schauffele (+1300), and Scottie Scheffler (+2000) round out of the top contenders to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods shot a +4 at the opening round of the PGA Championship. Tied for 99th, the four-time PGA Championship winner is in jeopardy of missing the cut at Southern Hills Country Club, the site of his last PGA Championship victory (2007).

For a complete breakdown of the updated PGA Championship odds, check out the chart below.

PGA Tour Golfer 2022 PGA Championship Odds Play Rory McIlroy +275 Justin Thomas +750 Will Zalatoris +950 Cameron Smith +1000 Scottie Scheffler +2000 Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200 Tom Hoge +2600 Abraham Ancer +3300 Shane Lowry +3300 Viktor Hovland +4000 Matt Kuchar +4000 Tony Finau +5000 Jordan Speith +5500 Colin Morikawa +6000 Jon Rahm +6000

*All PGA Championship betting odds as of May 20, 2022

The Best Golf Betting Sites in Oklahoma for PGA Championship 2022

The best Oklahoma sports betting sites are giving away free bets and golf betting offers for the PGA Championship this week. With up to $5,750 in free bonus cash up for grabs, PGA Tour fans can sign up for one of the top golf betting sites and bet on PGA Championship 2022 for free.

To learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 at the best Oklahoma sportsbooks, scroll down below.

PGA Championship Picks | 2022 PGA Championship Predictions

Scottie Scheffler is the hottest player right now on the PGA Tour. He has won four PGA titles this season including the 2022 Masters. After winning his first green jacket, Scheffler has only competed at AT&T Byron Nelson where he finished T15.

Scheffler has some deep roots at Southern Hills Country Club. Not only is it his favorite course but he won a Big 12 Conference Championship there. In the last couple of weeks, Scheffler hit a 64 during a practice round at Southern Hills, which bodes well for his chances this weekend.

While the course is different since the last time the PGA Championship was hosted there, it has been drawing comparisons to Augusta National. Players will need to be creative in their approach and be bold in their recoveries, things the 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler knows well.

Take Scottie Scheffler to win the PGA Championship.

Click on the button below to place your free golf bets on the PGA Championship at BetOnline.

