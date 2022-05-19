How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 | Minnesota Sports Betting Sites

Betting Guides

Alex Mac
The 2022 PGA Championship tees off Thursday, May 19th from the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The second major championship of the golf season gets underway this week, with the tournament final taking place this Sunday. 156 of the top golfers in the world will play for an estimated $2 million dollar winner share prize money, and a chance to hoist the coveted Wanamaker Trophy.

Minnesota sports betting fans can bet on the PGA Championship 2022 in Minnesota with just a few short steps. To learn more about how to bet on the PGA Championship 2022 in Minnesota, continue scrolling to check out the best betting offers available for Minnesota residents looking to bet on the 2022 PGA Championship.

How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Minnesota

There is still optimism in the state of Minnesota for sports betting to become legalized, but the current Minnesota sports betting bill faces a “dead end,” according to numerous elected officials in the North Star State. Nevertheless, betting on the PGA Championship 2022 in Minnesota is still very possible.

For a full step-by-step guide on how to bet on the PGA Championship 2022 in Minnesota, check out the instructions below.

The Best Minnesota Sports Betting Sites for PGA Championship 2022

RELATED: PGA Championship 2022: The Best Longshot Bets For The PGA Championship

Minnesota Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch PGA Championship 2022 in Minnesota

The top golfers on the PGA Tour will compete for a share of a $12 million purse at the 2022 PGA Championship. The PGA Championship 2022 winner will take home a healthy $2.16 million payout.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 PGA Championship in Minnesota.

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: 2022 PGA Championship
  • 📅 PGA Championship Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022
  • 💰 PGA Championship Purse: $12,000,000
  • 💸 PGA Championship Payout: $2,160,000
  • 🏆 PGA Championship 2021 Winner: Phil Mickleson
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN
  • Golf Course: Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • 🎲 Golf Odds: Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Jon Rahm +1400 | Justin Thomas +1600 | Rory McIlroy +1600

PGA Championship Odds | Odds to Win PGA Championship 2022

Scottie Scheffler is currently the hottest player on the PGA Tour with four wins this season, including the 2022 Masters. He heads into Southern Hills Country Club with +1200 odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022. Since Augusta, Scheffler has only competed in the AT&T Bryon Nelson, where he tied for 15th place.

Despite enduring through a tough start to the season, Jon Rahm has +1400 odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm will look to break his 11-month drought at Southern Hill Country Club. While he won the Mexico Open two weeks ago, the tournament is no longer a PGA Tour stop.

In the same boat, Justin Thomas is still looking for his first win of the season. Since the 2021 Players Championship, Thomas has not done much. He enters with +1600 odds to win PGA Championship 2022.

While the 2021 PGA Championship winner, Phil Mickleson, won’t be competing, golf fans will get the chance to see Tiger Woods in the field.

After an impressive comeback appearance at the Masters, Woods returns to the site of his 2007 PGA Championship win at Southern Hill Country Club. Tiger Woods odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022 currently sit at +6000 at the best golf betting sites.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the PGA Championship 2022 odds from BetOnline.

The Best Golf Betting Sites in Minnesota for PGA Championship 2022

The best Minnesota sports betting sites are giving away free bets and golf betting offers for the PGA Championship this week. With up to $5,750 in free bonus cash up for grabs, PGA Tour fans can sign up for one of the top golf betting sites and bet on PGA Championship 2022 for free.

To learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 at the best Minnesota sports betting sites, scroll down below.

PGA Championship Picks | 2022 PGA Championship Predictions

Dustin Johnson is lined at odds of 33-1 to win the 2022 PGA Championship as of Thursday morning. Johnson is a two-time major championship winner, having won the 2016 U.S. Open and the 2020 Masters. Johnson failed to make the cut for the PGA Championship in 2021 but finished as the runner-up in both 2020 and 2019. Johnson is currently a long shot to win this event, with the market counting the 37-year-old out.

Bet on Dustin Johnson to win the 2022 PGA Championship.

Betting Guides

