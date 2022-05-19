How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 | Nebraska Sports Betting Sites

Bet on the PGA Championship 2022 in Nebraska this week as the 104th edition of the PGA Tour’s crown jewel event takes place this week from Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

An estimated prize pool of $12 million dollars is up for grabs with the winner’s share being in the range of over $2 million dollars. 156 of the top players in the world will bid for a chance to hoist the coveted Wanamaker Trophy, with the final round of the PGA Championship 2022 scheduled for Sunday, May 22nd.

Nebraska sports betting fans can bet on the PGA Championship 2022 in Nebraska from the comfort of their own homes while cashing in on great betting offers from the top sportsbooks in the Cornhusker State. TO learn more about how to bet on the PGA Championship 2022 in Nebraska, continue reading as we dive into the best betting options for Nebraska residents looking to bet on the 104th PGA Championship.

How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Nebraska

As of May of 2021, Nebraska sports betting has been legalized and regulated for in-person wagering at the approved race track and casino venues around the state. With that, betting on the PGA Championship 2022 in Nebraska is easier than ever before. While most Nebraska residents choose to place their bets at in-person retail locations, betting on sports in Nebraska online is simple and easy as well.

For a full step-by-step guide on how to bet on the PGA Championship 2022 in Nebraska, check out the instructions below.

Nebraska Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch PGA Championship 2022 in Nebraska

The top golfers on the PGA Tour will compete for a share of a $12 million purse at the 2022 PGA Championship. The PGA Championship 2022 winner will take home a healthy $2.16 million payout.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 PGA Championship in Nebraska.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 PGA Championship

2022 PGA Championship 📅 PGA Championship Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Thursday, May 19, 2022 💰 PGA Championship Purse: $12,000,000

$12,000,000 💸 PGA Championship Payout: $2,160,000

$2,160,000 🏆 PGA Championship 2021 Winner: Phil Mickleson

Phil Mickleson 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN

CBS | ESPN ⛳ Golf Course: Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma

Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma 🎲 Golf Odds: Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Jon Rahm +1400 | Justin Thomas +1600 | Rory McIlroy +1600

PGA Championship Odds | Odds to Win PGA Championship 2022

Scottie Scheffler is currently the hottest player on the PGA Tour with four wins this season, including the 2022 Masters. He heads into Southern Hills Country Club with +1200 odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022. Since Augusta, Scheffler has only competed in the AT&T Bryon Nelson, where he tied for 15th place.

Despite enduring through a tough start to the season, Jon Rahm has +1400 odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm will look to break his 11-month drought at Southern Hill Country Club. While he won the Mexico Open two weeks ago, the tournament is no longer a PGA Tour stop.

In the same boat, Justin Thomas is still looking for his first win of the season. Since the 2021 Players Championship, Thomas has not done much. He enters with +1600 odds to win PGA Championship 2022.

While the 2021 PGA Championship winner, Phil Mickleson, won’t be competing, golf fans will get the chance to see Tiger Woods in the field.

After an impressive comeback appearance at the Masters, Woods returns to the site of his 2007 PGA Championship win at Southern Hill Country Club. Tiger Woods odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022 currently sit at +6000 at the best golf betting sites.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the PGA Championship 2022 odds from BetOnline.

PGA Tour Golfer 2022 PGA Championship Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +1200 Jon Rahm +1400 Justin Thomas +1600 Rory McIlroy +1600 Jordan Spieth +1800 Collin Morikawa +2000 Dustin Jonhson +2200 Cameron Smith +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Viktor Hovland +2500 Xander Schauffele +2500 Hideki Matsuyama +2800 Will Zalatoris +3300 Shane Lowry +3300 Brooks Koepka +4000 Joaquin Niemann +4000 Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000 Karolina Muchova +4000 Sam Burns +4500 Corey Conners +6000 Tiger Woods +6000 Max Homa +6000 Daniel Berger +6600 Tony Finau +6600 Louis Oosthuizen +7500 Jason Day +8000 Keegan Bradley +8000 Cameron Young +8000

PGA Championship Picks | 2022 PGA Championship Predictions

37-year-year Dustin Johnson comes in at long-shot odds to win the PGA Championship. The two-time major championship winner is coming off a poor performance at last year’s PGA Championship, failing to make the cut after two rounds. Prior to that, Johnson had back-to-back finished as the runner-up in both the 2019 and 2020 PGA Championship.

The betting market may be sleeping on the two-time major champion, who had a strong showing in the opening round of this year’s Masters, good enough for a share of 12th place at Augusta National.

At the current price of 33-1 odds, Dustin Johnson is a great bet to win the 2022 PGA Championship.