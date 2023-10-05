PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, and other fantasy sports betting apps have been banned in states like Michigan and New York. These unregulated companies offer over/under props on individual player performances, allowing players to compete against the house. Below, we’ll break down the best sportsbooks to place player prop bets in Michigan now that PrizePicks, Underdog, and other sites have been banned.

How To Bet On DFS Player Props in Michigan

The Best Michigan Sports Betting Apps For Player Props Bets

While the top online sportsbooks also offer player props, some betting sites have better odds and more player props available for this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears.

Here are our top-rated sportsbooks for player props betting in Michigan.

Thursday Night Football: Commanders vs Bears Odds

Best TNF Player Prop Bets For Commanders vs Bears

Terry McLaurin Over 60.5 Receiving Yards

McLaurin is fresh off of his best performance of the season but has yet to truly break out with Sam Howell at quarterback. That could end this week against a Bears’ defense that has given up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing QBs.

Last week, the Commanders’ No. 1 wide receiver finished with eigh catches on 10 targets for 86 yards, all season-high marks, versus a much more difficult Philadelphia Eagles’ squad.

McLaurin has had at least six targets in three consecutive games, which should give him a strong chance to eclipse his projected yardage total (60.5 yards) on Thursday Night Football.

Khalil Herbert Over 48.5 Rushing Yards

Like McLaurin, Khalil Herbert is coming off of his best game of the 2023 season.

Last week versus the Denver Broncos, Herbert played a season-high 78 percent of the Bears’ offensive snaps and it paid off in a big way. Herbert finished with 18 carries for a season-high 103 yards rushing and should be in line for more work on a short week.

While the Commanders’ defense isn’t as bad against the run, this line seems to be a bit low, especially considering the Bears will need to establish the run to keep Washington’s fearsome pass-rushers at bay.

Terry McLaurin (Over -8.5 Yards) vs DJ Moore

DJ Moore has been a bit of a hit-and-miss since joining the Bears. He has two 100-yard games, including a season-high 131 receiving yards in last week’s loss to the Broncos.

However, he’s been held to 41 yards or fewer in his other two contests.

Washington’s defense has struggled versus opposing wide receivers but the Commanders pass-rush could disrupt Chicago’s ability to throw the deep ball on Thursday Night.

On defense, Chicago ranks in the bottom-five in the NFL in total yards allowed, which should give McLaurin an undeniable edge in the passing game this week.