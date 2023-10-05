Daily fantasy sports betting apps have come under scrutiny in New York for disguising player props betting as DFS contests. As a result, unregulated betting companies, including PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, and more, have been banned in the Empire State. However, NY sports fans can still acces DFS contests and player props through the top online sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll uncover the best sportsbooks for player props betting in New York now that PrizePicks, Underdog, and other sites have been banned.

How To Bet On DFS Player Props in New York

What Types Of Prop Bets Are Available At EveryGame Sportsbook?

The Best New York Sports Betting Apps For Player Props Bets

Even though Prize Picks and Underdog Fantasy were banned, New Yorkers can still bet on player props with the best online sportsbooks, where sports fans can find better odds and more player props than DFS sites.

Check out our top-rated sportsbooks for player props betting and what they have to offer for new members in New York.

Thursday Night Football: Commanders vs Bears Odds

The Washington Commanders will host the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 5 of the NFL season.

Washington enters the primetime matchup favored by six points at home with the total set at a modest 44.5 points. Meanwhile, the Bears will be +225 underdogs on the road following an uglt 0-4 start.

Find the complete TNF odds from EveryGame Sportsbook below.

Best TNF Player Prop Bets For Commanders vs Bears

Brian Robinson Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Khalil Herbert Over 48.5 Rushing Yards

DJ Moore Over 55.5 Receiving Yards

The Chicago Bears have been one of the worst teams in the NFL against the run, so there should be some added value on Commanders RB Brian Robinson finding the end zone this week.

Robinson is fresh off a season-low 45 rushing yards last week versus a tough Philadelphia Eagles front-seven but still managed to score a touchdown in the overtime loss.

This week, Robinson will likely receive a healthy dose of touches against a Bears’ defense that has surrendered the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. With the Commanders favored by a touchdown, the game script should also play in Robinson’s favor. Look for the Commanders running back to hit pay dirt against the Bears in Week 5.

Khalil Herbert Over 48.5 Rushing Yards

Chicago Bears’ running back Khalil Herbert is fresh off of his best game of the 2023 season.

After not getting a lot of work early in the season, Herbert played a season-high 78 percent of the team’s snaps in last week’s loss versus the Denver Broncos. He finished with 18 carries for a season-high 103 rushing yards.

Look for the Bears to go back to what was working last week and feed Herbert a healthy dose of carries versus a Washington defense that has given up 78 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs in the first four weeks.

DJ Moore Over 55.5 Receiving Yards

DJ Moore has had an up-and-down start to his career with the Bears. The Bears’ de facto No. 1 WR has two 100-yard games already but has been held to under 41 yards in his other two contests. However, he’s seen at least six targets in each of his last three games.

Washington’s defense has struggled versus opposing wide receivers. Last week, the Commanders surrendered 175 yards to Eagles’ WR AJ Brown. Moore has similar big-play ability and could shake loose against the Commanders’ secondary.

With his yardage total set at just 55.5 yards, Moore should have a good chance of going over that projected number on Thursday night.