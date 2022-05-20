DC sports betting is legal but the state does not have horse racing betting in any form. While there are no off-track betting locations, horse racing fans can still bet on Preakness 2022 in DC with the best offshore racebooks.

The 2022 Preakness Stakes returns to its traditional date and time on the third Saturday of May. This year, the 147th annual Preakness Stakes will be held on May 21 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. While Kentucky Derby-winner Rich Strike won’t be competing for the Triple Crown, the 2022 Preakness Stakes will once again be anyone’s race.

With the Preakness around the corner, DC residents can find fixed odds and bigger betting offers at the top horse racing betting sites for the Preakness Stakes. Horse racing fans in DC can get their hands on up to $5,750 in free bets and the best Preakness odds this weekend at the top online racebooks.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on Preakness Stakes 2022 in DC and claim free horse racing bets.

How to Bet on Preakness 2022 in DC

It’s never been easier to bet on the Preakness Stakes in DC. The top online sportsbooks welcome horse racing fans with free bets and betting offers this weekend for The Run for The Black-Eyed Susans.

Check out the instructions below to learn how to bet on Preakness 2022 in DC.

The Best DC Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness 2022

The best DC sportsbooks are offering free bets, horse racing betting offers, and free-to-enter contests for the Preakness Stakes.

Below, we’ll rank the top DC Sports betting sites for the 2022 Preakness Stakes.

DC Horse Racing Betting Guide — How to Watch Preakness 2022 in DC

🏇 Triple Crown Race: Preakness 2022

Preakness 2022 📅 Preakness Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 🕙 Preakness 2022 Post Time: 7:01 pm ET

7:01 pm ET 🏟 Where is the Preakness Stakes: Pimlico Race Course | Baltimore, Maryland

Pimlico Race Course | Baltimore, Maryland 📺 Preakness TV Coverage: NBC

NBC 🕙 Who Won the Preakness 2021: Rombauer

Rombauer 🎲 Preakness Odds: Epicenter +100 | Secret Oath +550 | Early Voting +550

Preakness Odds | Preakness 2022 Odds

The second leg of the Triple Crown, Preakness 2022 will take place on Saturday, May 21 at Pimlico Race Course.

Rich Strike, the 80-1 longshot that won the Kentucky Derby, will not be running in the Preakness, which means there will be no Triple Crown winner in 2022.

Still, there is plenty of value for horseplayers that want to bet on the horse races at Pimlico Race Course this weekend.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby featured 20 horses but with just nine Preakness horses in the field at Pimlico, this should be a much friendlier horse race for bettors. In fact, a double-digit longshot has finished first or second in nine of the last 10 Preakness Stakes. Favorites have also performed particularly well historically at the Preakness Stakes and 15 of the last 20 Preakness winners have run in the Kentucky Derby.

This year, Simplification, Happy Jack, and Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter are the only horses that raced in the 147th Run for the Roses earlier this month.

Following a second-place finish at Churchill Downs, Epicenter has emerged as the betting favorite with the best Preakness odds at +100.

After Epicenter, Secret Oath (+550) and Early Voting (+550) are next on the Preakness odds board while Simplification (+1000) and Creative Minister (+1200) are among the longshots with a legitimate shot to win.

Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath is trying to become just the seventh filly to win the Preakness Stakes in 2022.

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas will also be running with a chance to make history. If Secret Oath finishes as the 2022 Preakness winner, Lukas will tie legends Bob Baffert and Robert Wyndhm Waldon for the most Preakness wins all-time (seven).

Check out the table below for the best Preakness odds from BetOnline, one of the best horse racing betting sites in DC.

Preakness Horses 2022 Preakness Odds Play Epicenter +100 Secret Oath +550 Early Voting +550 Simplification +1000 Creative Minister +1200 Armagnac +2500 Skippylongstocking +2500 Happy Jack +3300 Fenwick +5000

The Best DC Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness 2022

Not everyone will be able to make it to Pimlico Race Course this week but horse racing fans can still bet on the 2022 Preakness with the best online sportsbooks. In fact, DC horse racing fans can boost their bankroll and back their favorite Preakness horses for free.

The best DC sportsbooks are giving away free bets and horse racing betting offers for Preakness 2022. New members can claim free bets and bonus cash on their first deposit, allowing horseplayers to minimize their risk when betting on the Preakness.

Read on to learn more about the best DC sports betting sites and the Preakness betting offers available for the horse races at Pimlico this week.

Preakness Expert Picks | 2022 Preakness Predictions

Despite coming fourth in the Kentucky Derby, Simplification had a great race at Churchill Downs. While his efforts are somewhat overshadowed by Rich Strike, Simplification is a consistent runner who threatened Epicenter and Zandon during the Derby in the mid-stretch.

Prior to the Kentucky Derby, Simplification had a great resume, finishing second in the Holy Bull Stakes, third in the Curlin Florida Derby, and first in the Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth Stakes. With a smaller field at Preakness Stakes and no Rich Strike to contend with, Simplification has a great chance to win this race from the inside.

Take Simplification to win the 2022 Preakness Stakes.

