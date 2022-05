How to Bet on Preakness 2022 | Indiana Sports Betting Sites

In Indiana, sports betting and horse racing betting are legal in the state, which means residents can bet on Preakness 2022 online.

With the Preakness Stakes this weekend, fans don’t have to travel to the nearest horse race track to place their best Preakness bets. The top online racebooks are letting residents bet on Preakness 2022 in Indiana for free.

The top horses in America will race off on Saturday at the Preakness Stakes for their chance at a $1 Million purse. Epicenter leads all Preakness horses with the shortest odds to win at Pimlico Race Course this weekend. Early Voting and Secret Oath are among the contenders while Creative Minister is one of the experts picks heading into the race.

In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on Preakness 2022 in Indiana and get up to $5,750 in horse racing betting offers.

How to Bet on Preakness 2022 in Indiana

Now that Indiana sports betting is legal, horse racing fans can find free bets and betting offers for the 2022 Preakness online.

The top Indiana sportsbooks are giving away up to $5,750 in free horse racing betting offers this weekend and $10,000 in cash prizes in a Preakness Stakes contest.

To get in on the horse racing betting action, learn how to bet on Preakness 2022 in Indiana below.

Click here to get your horse racing betting offers for Preakness 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your Indiana sports betting bonus and free bets for the Preakness Stakes Place your free horse racing bets at the best Indiana sports betting sites

RELATED: Andrew Beyer Preakness Picks 2022 | Expert Preakness Predictions

The Best Indiana Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness 2022

Now, we’ll go over the best Indiana horse racing betting offers to take advantage of this weekend for the 2022 Preakness Stakes.

Check out the list below.

RELATED: The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites in the US

Indiana Horse Racing Betting Guide β€” How to Watch Preakness 2022 in Indiana

πŸ‡ Triple Crown Race: Preakness 2022

Preakness 2022 πŸ“ Preakness Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 πŸ•™ Preakness 2022 Post Time: 7:01 pm ET

7:01 pm ET 🏟 Where is the Preakness Stakes: Pimlico Race Course | Baltimore, Maryland

Pimlico Race Course | Baltimore, Maryland πŸ“Ί Preakness TV Coverage: NBC

NBC πŸ•™ Who Won the Preakness 2021: Rombauer

Rombauer 🎲 Preakness Odds: Epicenter +100 | Secret Oath +550 | Early Voting +550

RELATED: The Best Offshore Sportsbooks in the US

Preakness Odds | Preakness 2022 Odds

The second leg of the Triple Crown, Preakness 2022 will take place on Saturday, May 21 at Pimlico Race Course.

Rich Strike, the 80-1 longshot that won the Kentucky Derby, will not be running in the Preakness, which means there will be no Triple Crown winner in 2022.

Still, there is plenty of value for horseplayers that want to bet on the horse races at Pimlico Race Course this weekend.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby featured 20 horses but with just nine Preakness horses in the field at Pimlico, this should be a much friendlier horse race for bettors. In fact, a double-digit longshot has finished first or second in nine of the last 10 Preakness Stakes. Favorites have also performed particularly well historically at the Preakness Stakes and 15 of the last 20 Preakness winners have run in the Kentucky Derby.

This year, Simplification, Happy Jack, and Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter are the only horses that raced in the 147th Run for the Roses earlier this month.

Following a second-place finish at Churchill Downs, Epicenter has emerged as the betting favorite with the best Preakness odds at +100.

After Epicenter, Secret Oath (+550) and Early Voting (+550) are next on the Preakness odds board while Simplification (+1000) and Creative Minister (+1200) are among the longshots with a legitimate shot to win.

Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath is trying to become just the seventh filly to win the Preakness Stakes in 2022.

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas will also be running with a chance to make history. If Secret Oath finishes as the 2022 Preakness winner, Lukas will tie legends Bob Baffert and Robert Wyndham Waldon for the most Preakness wins of all time (seven).

Check out the table below for the best Preakness odds from BetOnline, one of the best horse racing betting sites in Indiana.

Preakness Horses 2022 Preakness Odds Play Epicenter +100 Secret Oath +550 Early Voting +550 Simplification +1000 Creative Minister +1200 Armagnac +2500 Skippylongstocking +2500 Happy Jack +3300 Fenwick +5000

RELATED: Michelle Yu Preakness Picks 2022 | Michelle Yu Horse Racing Picks

The Best Indiana Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness 2022

Not everyone will be able to make it to Pimlico Race Course this week but horse racing fans can still bet on the 2022 Preakness with the best online sportsbooks. In fact, Indiana horse racing fans can boost their bankroll and back their favorite Preakness horses for free.

The best Indiana sportsbooks are giving away free bets and horse racing betting offers for Preakness 2022. New members can claim free bets and bonus cash on their first deposit, allowing horseplayers to minimize their risk when betting on the Preakness.

Read on to learn more about the best Indiana sports betting sites and the Preakness betting offers available for the horse races at Pimlico this week.

1. BetOnlineβ€” $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + $25 Free Bet for Preakness 2022

πŸ† Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 πŸ’° Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✠Recommended For Free Preakness Bets in Indiana πŸ’³ Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin πŸ’Έ Payout Time Within 48 Hours πŸ“ƒ License Panama πŸ“² Mobile Betting Yes

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best Preakness odds, BetOnline has everything that horse racing bettors want in an online racebook.

At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free horse racing bet worth $25. That means Indiana horse racing fans can cash in the best horse racing odds and back their favorite Preakness horses for free at Pimlico Race Course.

Bettors can also receive up to 9% cashback in horse racing betting rebates on their Preakness bets.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Indiana Horse Racing Betting Bonus of $1,000

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free Preakness bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the Preakness in 2022

πŸ† Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 πŸ’° Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✠Recommended For Biggest Preakness Betting Offer in Indiana πŸ’³ Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer πŸ’Έ Payout Time Within 48 Hours πŸ“ƒ License Curacao πŸ“² Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on the Preakness online, BetUS has more to offer than most Indiana online casinos and sportsbooks.

For Preakness 2022, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free horse racing bets.

Not only can players cash in on competitive Preakness betting odds but they can also bet on other races at Pimlico Race Course this week.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Indiana Horse Betting Bonus of $2500

IN Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the Preakness, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Preakness 2022

πŸ† Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 πŸ’° Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✠Recommended For The Best Preakness Betting Odds In Indiana πŸ’³ Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple πŸ’Έ Payout Time Within 48 Hours πŸ“ƒ License Curacao πŸ“² Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the Preakness online has never been easier.

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 Preakness at Pimlico Race Course this weekend.

At MyBookie, residents can bet on horse races from the best tracks around the world, making it one of the top Indiana racebooks.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Indiana Horse Racing Betting Bonus of $1,000

IN Racebook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie Preakness betting offer by clicking the button below.

RELATED: The Best Online Sportsbooks in the US

Preakness Expert Picks | 2022 Preakness Predictions

While he didn’t race at the Kentucky Derby, Creative Minister put one of the most impressive runs at Churchill Downs during an undercard race. He earned the highest equibase speed figure at 108 and won by a victory of 2 ΒΎ lengths in a 1 1/16 mile race.

In three starts, Creative Minister has strung together two first-place wins and one second-place finish. With his stalking style, he will be the longshot horse to watch at the Preakness.

Take Creative Minister to win Preakness 2022.

To claim your free Indiana sports betting offers for the 2022 Preakness from BetOnline, click on the button below.