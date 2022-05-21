How to Bet on Preakness 2022 | Maine Sports Betting Sites

In Maine, sports betting is waiting for approval but horse race betting has been legal at the tracks for years.

With Preakness 2022 around the corner, Maine horse racing fans don’t have to go to their track to place a bet. Instead, the top online racebooks are offering free bets and Maine sports betting offers this weekend.

The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans is set to race off on Saturday, May 21 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. While Rich Strike won’t be competing for the Triple Crown, horse racing fans will be able to bet on familiar names at the track, including Epicenter, Simplification, and Secret Oath.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on Preakness 2022 in Maine and get up to $5,750 in free horse racing bets.

How to Bet on Preakness 2022 in Maine

Horse racing is very popular in Maine but for the 2022 Preakness, fans don’t have to travel to the track to place their best bets.

Instead, the top online sportsbooks are offering better odds than traditional in-state tracks.

For a quick outline on how to bet on Preakness 2022 in Maine, scroll down below.

Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your Maine sports betting bonus and free bets for the Preakness Stakes Place your free horse racing bets at the best Maine sports betting sites

The Best Maine Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness 2022

Horse racing fans can win big on the Preakness Stakes at the best Maine sportsbooks. With free bets and horse racing betting offers, everyone can be a winner at the top betting sites in the state.

Now, we’ll rank the top Maine horse racing betting offers available this weekend for the 2022 Preakness Stakes.

Maine Horse Racing Betting Guide — How to Watch Preakness 2022 in Maine

🏇 Triple Crown Race: Preakness 2022

Preakness 2022 📅 Preakness Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 🕙 Preakness 2022 Post Time: 7:01 pm ET

7:01 pm ET 🏟 Where is the Preakness Stakes: Pimlico Race Course | Baltimore, Maryland

Pimlico Race Course | Baltimore, Maryland 📺 Preakness TV Coverage: NBC

NBC 🕙 Who Won the Preakness 2021: Rombauer

Rombauer 🎲 Preakness Odds: Epicenter +100 | Secret Oath +550 | Early Voting +550

Preakness Odds | Preakness 2022 Odds

The second leg of the Triple Crown, Preakness 2022 will take place on Saturday, May 21 at Pimlico Race Course.

Rich Strike, the 80-1 longshot that won the Kentucky Derby, will not be running in the Preakness, which means there will be no Triple Crown winner in 2022.

Still, there is plenty of value for horseplayers that want to bet on the horse races at Pimlico Race Course this weekend.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby featured 20 horses but with just nine Preakness horses in the field at Pimlico, this should be a much friendlier horse race for bettors. In fact, a double-digit longshot has finished first or second in nine of the last 10 Preakness Stakes. Favorites have also performed particularly well historically at the Preakness Stakes and 15 of the last 20 Preakness winners have run in the Kentucky Derby.

This year, Simplification, Happy Jack, and Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter are the only horses that raced in the 147th Run for the Roses earlier this month.

Following a second-place finish at Churchill Downs, Epicenter has emerged as the betting favorite with the best Preakness odds at +100.

After Epicenter, Secret Oath (+550) and Early Voting (+550) are next on the Preakness odds board while Simplification (+1000) and Creative Minister (+1200) are among the longshots with a legitimate shot to win.

Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath is trying to become just the seventh filly to win the Preakness Stakes in 2022.

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas will also be running with a chance to make history. If Secret Oath finishes as the 2022 Preakness winner, Lukas will tie legends Bob Baffert and Robert Wyndham Waldon for the most Preakness wins of all time (seven).

Check out the table below for the best Preakness odds from BetOnline, one of the best horse racing betting sites in Maine.

Preakness Horses 2022 Preakness Odds Play Epicenter +100 Secret Oath +550 Early Voting +550 Simplification +1000 Creative Minister +1200 Armagnac +2500 Skippylongstocking +2500 Happy Jack +3300 Fenwick +5000

The Best Maine Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness 2022

Not everyone will be able to make it to Pimlico Race Course this week but horse racing fans can still bet on the 2022 Preakness with the best online sportsbooks. In fact, Maine horse racing fans can boost their bankroll and back their favorite Preakness horses for free.

The best Maine sportsbooks are giving away free bets and horse racing betting offers for Preakness 2022. New members can claim free bets and bonus cash on their first deposit, allowing horseplayers to minimize their risk when betting on the Preakness.

Read on to learn more about the best Maine sports betting sites and the Preakness betting offers available for the horse races at Pimlico this week.

Preakness Expert Picks | 2022 Preakness Predictions

With Rich Strike out, Epicenter is the odds-on favorite to win the Preakness, and rightfully so. While no one could predict Rich Strike’s win, Epicenter did everything right except winning the race at Churchill Downs. Despite drawing post position three, Epicenter raced well, fending off Zandon down the stretch.

With no Rich Strike at Pimlico Race Course, Epicenter will be tough to beat. The colt has four wins, including the Louisiana Derby, where he won by 2 ½ lengths.

Look for Epicenter to be in front around the turn once again.

Take Epicenter to win Preakness 2022 at top online Maine horse racing betting sites.

