How to Bet on Preakness 2022 | New York Sports Betting Sites

Bet on the Preakness 2022 in New York this Saturday and cash in on a number of great betting offers from the best New York sportsbooks.

The 147th running of the Preakness Stakes takes place this Saturday, May 21st from the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. The nine-horse field of the top three-year-old thoroughbreds in the world will race for a $2 million dollars prize purse, and a chance to be draped in the coveted blanket of Black-Eyed Susans, the Maryland state flower.

To learn more about how to bet on the Preakness 2022 in New York, continue reading as we explore the top New York sports betting sites available for residents in the Empire State looking to bet on the Preakness Stakes this weekend.

How to Bet on Preakness 2022 in New York

This year’s Preakness Stakes will mark the first Run for the Black-Eyed Susans since New York sports betting became legal and state-regulated. Now, betting on the second jewel of the Triple Crown in New York is as easy as ever before. If you’re brand new to betting on horse racing, or just need a refresher – you’ve come to the right place.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Preakness 2022 in New York, check out the instructions below.

Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your New York sports betting bonus and free bets for the Preakness Stakes Place your free horse racing bets at the best New York sports betting sites

The Best New York Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness 2022

New York Horse Racing Betting Guide — How to Watch Preakness 2022 in New York

🏇 Triple Crown Race: Preakness 2022

Preakness 2022 📅 Preakness Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 🕙 Preakness 2022 Post Time: 7:01 pm ET

7:01 pm ET 🏟 Where is the Preakness Stakes: Pimlico Race Course | Baltimore, Maryland

Pimlico Race Course | Baltimore, Maryland 📺 Preakness TV Coverage: NBC

NBC 🕙 Who Won the Preakness 2021: Rombauer

Rombauer 🎲 Preakness Odds: Epicenter +100 | Secret Oath +550 | Early Voting +550

Preakness 2022: Horses, Post Positions, Trainers, and Jockeys

The 2022 Preakness Stakes will feature nine of the best three-year-old race horses at Pimlico Race Course.

Horses that are exiting the Kentucky Derby have dominated the Preakness over the last two decades. In the last 20 years, 15 Preakness winners have raced at Churchill Downs in the first leg of the Triple Crown prior to winning at Pimlico.

That should make Simplification one of the best Preakness bets this weekend. After drawing the rail at Pimlico Race Course, Simplification comes into the 2022 Preakness with +1000 odds to trot into in the winner’s circle.

Simplification is trained by Antonio Sano but will have a new jockey for Preakness 2022. John Velázquez will be called upon to ride in the Preakness. Velazquez started 11 times in the Preakness and has come close to winning three times with runners-up Animal Kingdom in 2011; Itsmyluckyday in 2013; and Authentic in 2020.

Coming out of post 8, Epicenter will be well-positioned to win his first G1 race. Trained by the legendary Steve Ausmussen, Epicenter was the odds-on favorite to win the Kentucky Derby but finished as the runner-up at Churchill Downs. A two-time Grade 2 winner, Epicenter will be ridden by Joel Rosario, making him the overwhelming favorite to win Preakness 2022.

In the middle of the group, Secret Oath and Early Voting will be jockeying for position from post 4 and post 5.

Only six fillies have ever won the Preakness Stakes but the odds indicate that Secret Oath has a chance to make history in 2022. Trained by six-time Preakness winner D. Wayne Lukas, Secret Oath won the Kentucky Oaks and has +550 odds to win the 2022 Preakness out of post 4.

This will be Early Voting’s first start away from Aqueduct but the horse is expected to attract a lot of attention from horseplayers this weekend.

The Gun Runner colt had the points necessary to qualify for the Kentucky Derby but trainer Chad Brown elected to give him six weeks between starts instead. Jockey José Ortiz has ridden all three of Early Voting’s races and should be familiar with the horse on Saturday.

At +550 odds to win the Preakness, Early Voting will be a popular pick out of post 5 for bettors that don’t want to back the favorite.

Another popular longshot bet will be Creative Minister, who will be racing out of post 2 this weekend.

After an impressive showing at Churchill Downs on the Kentucky Oaks and Derby cards, Creative Minister enters Pimlico with +1200 odds to win Preakness 2022. The 108 Equibase Speed Figure that Creative Minister earned at Churchill is the highest among Saturday’s field.

The Creative Cause colt is trained by Kevin McPeek, who won the Preakness two years ago when his filly Swiss Skydiver left Kentucky Derby-winner Authentic in the dust.

For a complete breakdown of the Preakness 2022 horses, trainers, jockeys, and sires, check out the chart below.

Post Position Horse Trainer Jockey Sire 1 Simplification Antonio Sano John Velazquez Gun Runner 2 Creative Minister Kevin McPeek Brian Hernandez Jr. Creative Cause 3 Fenwick Kevin McKathan Florent Geroux Curlin 4 Secret Oath D. Wayne Lukas Luis Saez Arrogate 5 Early Voting Chad Brown Jose Ortiz Gun Runner 6 Happy Jack Doug O’Neil Tyler Gaffalione Oxbow 7 Armagnac Tim Yakteen Irad Ortiz Jr. Quality Road 8 Epicenter Steve Ausmussen Joel Rosario Not This Time 9 Skippylongstocking Saffie Joseph Jr. Junior Alvarado Exaggerator

Preakness Odds | Preakness 2022 Odds

The second leg of the Triple Crown, Preakness 2022 will take place on Saturday, May 21 at Pimlico Race Course.

Rich Strike, the 80-1 longshot that won the Kentucky Derby, will not be running in the Preakness, which means there will be no Triple Crown winner in 2022.

Still, there is plenty of value for horseplayers that want to bet on the horse races at Pimlico Race Course this weekend.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby featured 20 horses but with just nine Preakness horses in the field at Pimlico, this should be a much friendlier horse race for bettors.

In fact, a double-digit longshot has finished first or second in nine of the last 10 Preakness Stakes. Favorites have also performed particularly well historically at the Preakness Stakes and 15 of the last 20 Preakness winners have run in the Kentucky Derby.

This year, Simplification, Happy Jack, and Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter are the only horses that raced in the 147th Run for the Roses earlier this month.

Following a second-place finish at Churchill Downs, Epicenter has emerged as the betting favorite with the best Preakness odds. At +145, BetUS is offering the best Epicenter odds for Preakness 2022 while BetOnline has Epicenter odds at +100 ahead of the Triple Crown race.

After Epicenter, Secret Oath (+550) and Early Voting (+550) are next on the Preakness odds board while Simplification (+1000) and Creative Minister (+1200) are among the longshots with a legitimate shot to win.

Meanwhile, Kentucky Oaks-winner Secret Oath is trying to become just the seventh filly to win the Preakness Stakes in 2022.

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas will also be running with a chance to make history. If Secret Oath finishes as the 2022 Preakness winner, Lukas will tie legends Bob Baffert and Robert Wyndham Walden for the most Preakness wins all-time (seven).

Check out the table below for the best Preakness odds from BetOnline, one of the best horse racing betting sites in New York.

Preakness Betting Trends | 2022 Preakness Stakes Betting Trends

Before you make your Preakness picks, there are a few trends that have earned horse bettors a substantial profit at Pimlico Race Course.

Let’s go over some of the best Preakness betting trends below.

Four of the last 15 Preakness winners have won in gate-to-wire fashion, including Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify.

Only three horses in the last 15 years have rallied from the back half of the Preakness field to reach the winner’s circle.

Horses exiting the Kentucky Derby have dominated the Preakness, visiting the Winner’s Circle 15 times in the last 20 years.

22 of the last 25 Preakness Winners had previously won a Graded Stakes Race.

17 of the last 25 Preakness Winners had previously won a Grade 1 Race.

What is the Biggest Longshot to Ever Win the Preakness Stakes?

Throughout its storied history, the Preakness has been kind to favorites and short-priced runners.

The Preakness has been raced 146 times but the second leg of the Triple Crown has only crowned four winners at higher than 15-1 odds. At 23-1, Master Derby won the 1975 Preakness Stakes and is the current record-holder for the Preakness winner with the longest odds.

However, double-digit odds have performed well at the Preakness in recent history. Six of the last 16 Preakness winners have been priced at 10-1 odds or higher.

The Best New York Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness 2022

Not everyone will be able to make it to Pimlico Race Course this week but horse racing fans can still bet on the 2022 Preakness with the best online sportsbooks. In fact, New York horse racing fans can boost their bankroll and back their favorite Preakness horses for free.

The best New York sportsbooks are giving away free bets and horse racing betting offers for Preakness 2022. New members can claim free bets and bonus cash on their first deposit, allowing horseplayers to minimize their risk when betting on the Preakness.

Read on to learn more about the best New York sports betting sites and the Preakness betting offers available for the horse races at Pimlico this week.

Preakness Expert Picks | 2022 Preakness Predictions

Simplification is a long shot to win the Preakness Stakes this Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. The three-year-old colt finished fourth at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month and would have likely finished in third had it not been for the improbable late run of Rich Strike. Apart from that showing, Simplification has had a number of fantastic appearances in 2022, including wins at the Mucho Macho Man Stakes back in January, and the Foutain of Youth Classic in early March. At the current price of 10-1 odds, Simplification is a great bet to win the 2022 Preakness Stakes.

Bet on Simplification to win the Preakness 2022 at one of the top New York sportsbooks now.