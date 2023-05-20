How to Bet on Preakness 2023 in Ontario | ON Sports Betting Apps

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will begin on Saturday evening as Mage sets his sights on the second jewel of the Triple Crown. Even though sports betting is legal in Ontario, the best sports betting apps still don’t offer odds for horse racing, which is restricted to pari-mutuel betting. Find out how to bet on Preakness 2023 in Ontario, get the best horse racing odds, and claim free bets for the second Triple Crown race of the year.

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be live from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, May 19th, 2023.

Mage will continue his quest for the Triple Crown against six new entries and will enter Pimlico as an overwhelming favorite after First Mission was scratched in the days leading up to the race. With the post time set for 6:50 pm ET, all eyes will be on Mage in the middle jewel of the Triple Crown.

Scroll down to learn how to bet on Preakness 2023 in Ontario, find the best odds, and get picks from the top horse racing experts.

How to Bet on Preakness 2023 in Ontario

The Best Ontario Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness 2023

Ontario Horse Racing Betting Guide — How to Watch Preakness 2023 in Ontario

🏇 Triple Crown Race: Preakness 2023

Preakness 2023 📅 Preakness Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 🕙 Preakness 2023 Post Time: 7:01 pm ET

7:01 pm ET 🏟 Where is the Preakness Stakes: Pimlico Race Course | Baltimore, Maryland

Pimlico Race Course | Baltimore, Maryland 📺 Preakness TV Coverage: NBC

NBC 🕙 Who Won the Preakness 2022: Early Voting

Early Voting 🎲 Preakness Odds: Mage -135 | National Treasure +300 | Blazing Sevens +700

Preakness Odds | Preakness 2023 Odds

Like the Kentucky Derby, the odds board for the 2023 Preakness saw some late movement.

First Mission was scratched just days before the Preakness Stakes, shrinking the field to just seven horses and leaving Mage as an overwhelming favorite to win the race.

Mage will enter Pimlico Race Course with -135 odds, giving him a better chance to win the Preakness than the rest of the field combined.

Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure owns the second-best odds at +500, followed by Blazing Sevens (+700) and Red Route One (+1400).

Perform is expected to be one of the most popular longshots at +1600 while Coffeewithchris (+4000) and Chase The Chase (+5000) would set the record for the biggest upsets ever with a win at the Preakness.

Check out the latest Preakness 2023 odds from the top online racebooks.

The Best Ontario Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness 2023

Not everyone will be able to make it to Pimlico Race Course this week but horse racing fans can still bet on the 2023 Preakness with the best online sportsbooks. In fact, Ontario horse racing fans can boost their bankroll and back their favorite Preakness horses for free.

The best Ontario sportsbooks are giving away free bets and horse racing betting offers for Preakness 2023. New members can claim free bets and bonus cash on their first deposit, allowing horseplayers to minimize their risk when betting on the Preakness.

Read on to learn more about the best Ontario sports betting sites and the Preakness betting offers available for the horse races at Pimlico this week.

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best Preakness odds, BetOnline has everything that horse racing bettors want in an online racebook.

At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free horse racing bet worth $25. That means Ontario horse racing fans can cash in the best horse racing odds and back their favorite Preakness horses for free at Pimlico Race Course.

Bettors can also receive up to 9% cash back in horse racing betting rebates on their Preakness bets.

When it comes to betting on the Preakness online, Bodog has more to offer than most Ontario online casinos and sportsbooks.

For Preakness 2023, Bodog is giving away up to $400 in free horse racing bets.

Not only can players cash in on competitive Preakness betting odds but they can also bet on other races at Pimlico Race Course all day long.

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the Preakness online has never been easier.

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2023 Preakness at Pimlico Race Course this weekend.

At MyBookie, residents can bet on horse races from the best tracks around the world, making it one of the top Ontario racebooks.

Horse racing fans in Ontario looking to play with crypto should start by signing up at Lucky Block. One of the fastest growing crypto betting sites in North America, Lucky Block offers unbeatable odds and cashback offers for the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

Latest Preakness 2023 News

There are several interesting storylines heading into the middle jewel of the Triple Crown, but perhaps none bigger than Mage’s quest for the Triple Crown.

The Kentucky Derby winner has a strong chance to become the first horse since Justify in 2018 to win the first two Triple Crown races. According to the top online racebooks, Mage owns -135 odds to win the Preakness Stakes, giving him a better chance to win than the rest of the field combined.

Legendary horse trainer Bob Baffert will be making his return to the Triple Crown following his suspension stemming from the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Baffert will bring top contender National Treasure into Pimlico Race Course as he looks for his record-breaking eighth Preakness Stakes victory.

Fellow contender First Mission was scratched two days before the race. The Brad Cox trainee had the second-best odds on the board at +250 and was considered to have the best chance to upset Mage in his chase for the Triple Crown.

Check out the latest news ahead of the Preakness Stakes below.

Preakness 2023 Expert Picks

Preakness 2023 Prediction & Trifecta Bet

Here are the Preakness 2023 picks from our horse racing experts.

Preakness 2023 Trifecta Bet

Mage (-135) Perform (+1600) National Treasure (+260)

Preakness 2023 Winner: Mage (-135)

Mage is the overwhelming favorite at Pimlico Race Course and for good reason. The colt enters the second jewel of the Triple Crown in top form after winning the 2023 Kentucky Derby with a career-best Equibase Speed Figure of 104.

Since running second to Forte in the Florida Derby, Mage has gained plenty of confidence and has improved his speed figure in all four of his career races.

In a race with only seven horses, Mage shouldn’t have trouble getting a clean trip, which should only improve his chances of winning the race. After top contender First Mission was scratched leading up to the race, there aren’t many horses with the type of speed and stamina needed to contend with the Kentucky Derby winner.

Bet on Mage to become the first horse since Justify in 2018 to win the first two Triple Crown races.