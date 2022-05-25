How To Bet On Real Madrid To Win The Champions League In Arizona | AZ UCL Betting Guide

Liverpool are the last remaining team standing in the way of Real Madrid’s 14th Champions League triumph as the two meet in Paris this weekend for this year’s climax.

Arizona Soccer Betting Guide — How to Watch Champions League Final 2022

⚽ Champions League Final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Real Madrid 📅 Champions League Final Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 🕙 When is Champions League Final: 1:00 pm MST

1:00 pm MST 🏟 Where is the Champions League Final: Stade de France | Saint-Denis, France

Stade de France | Saint-Denis, France 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 🎲 Champions League Final Odds: Liverpool -160 | Real Madrid +140

Champions League Final 2022 Odds | Real Madrid vs Liverpool Odds

The biggest match in world soccer is almost upon us as Liverpool and Real Madrid lock horns in the French capital this weekend.

The 2019 champions Liverpool are ever so slightly favoured by bookmakers – they have enjoyed a hugely successful year having already won the Carabao and FA Cup in England, while they narrowly missed out on the Premier League title on the final day.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid prevailed as champions of Spain in their domestic league – Los Blancos are certainly a side to be feared despite being underdogs in the markets. They have already defeated some of the best sides in England including champions Manchester and last year’s Champions League winners Chelsea.

UCL Final Odds to Win UCL Final BetOnline Odds Liverpool -160 Real Madrid +140

Other Markets to Explore on BetOnline

To Win to Nil Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

Both to Score Champions League Final Odds BetOnline Free Play Liverpool +275 Real Madrid +550

To Score First Odds for 2022 Champions League Final