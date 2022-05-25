The Sports Daily

How To Bet On Real Madrid To Win The Champions League In Arizona | AZ UCL Betting Guide

charlierhodes
Highlights
Liverpool are the last remaining team standing in the way of Real Madrid’s 14th Champions League triumph as the two meet in Paris this weekend for this year’s climax.

Below you will find how to those residing in the Grand Canyon State of Arizona can stake their own claim on the biggest game in soccer – BetOnline also have an amazing bonus to redeem when you sign up ahead of the game!

How To Claim The BetOnline Real Madrid Champions League Betting Offer

Below you will find the steps needed in order to redeem your very own welcome bonus on BetOnline:

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Fill out your personal details to sign up following the steps provided.
  3. Deposit and stake an initial qualifying bet.
  4. You will then be rewarded your 50% welcome bonus upon qualifying bet settling (up to $1000).

How To Place a Bet on Real Madrid With Your BetOnline Champions League Final Bonus

Once you have gotten set up, take a quick glance below if you are struggling to find the match markets – there’s plenty to choose from so be sure to do your research!

Once you are on the BetOnline ‘Sports’ section, click on ‘Soccer’.  Navigate to the Champions League final button under the heading ‘Top Leagues’, find your chosen market and stake your bets!

Arizona Soccer Betting Guide — How to Watch Champions League Final 2022

  • Champions League Final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
  • 📅 Champions League Final Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022
  • 🕙 When is Champions League Final: 1:00 pm MST
  • 🏟 Where is the Champions League Final: Stade de France | Saint-Denis, France
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +
  • 🎲 Champions League Final Odds: Liverpool -160 | Real Madrid +140

Champions League Final 2022 Odds | Real Madrid vs Liverpool Odds

The biggest match in world soccer is almost upon us as Liverpool and Real Madrid lock horns in the French capital this weekend.

The 2019 champions Liverpool are ever so slightly favoured by bookmakers – they have enjoyed a hugely successful year having already won the Carabao and FA Cup in England, while they narrowly missed out on the Premier League title on the final day.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid prevailed as champions of Spain in their domestic league – Los Blancos are certainly a side to be feared despite being underdogs in the markets. They have already defeated some of the best sides in England including champions Manchester and last year’s Champions League winners Chelsea.

UCL Final Odds to Win UCL Final BetOnline Odds
Liverpool -160 BetOnline logo
Real Madrid +140 BetOnline logo

 

Other Markets to Explore on BetOnline

To Win to Nil Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

Both to Score Champions League Final Odds BetOnline Free Play
Liverpool +275 BetOnline logo
Real Madrid +550 BetOnline logo

To Score First Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

Total Goals Champions League Odds BetOnline Free Play
Liverpool -160 BetOnline logo
Real Madrid +135 BetOnline logo

 

