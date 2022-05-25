The Sports Daily

How To Bet On Real Madrid To Win The Champions League In Florida | FL UCL Betting Guide

charlierhodes
Highlights
The UEFA Champions League Final is set for Saturday, May 28 at Stade de France in Paris, France, where Liverpool will take on Real Madrid.

In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on the Champions League Final in the great state of Florida, and how you can maximise your winnings with BetOnline’s superb welcome offer.

How To Claim The BetOnline Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Offer

The exclusive betting offer over at BetOnline is one of the best among US bookmakers, and also one of the easiest to redeem – simply follow these steps listed below.

  2. Register by following the steps and fill out your details.
  3. Make a qualifying deposit and bet.
  4. Receive your 50% welcome bonus once your qualifying bet has settled (up to $1000).

How To Place A Bet With Your BetOnline Champions League Final Free Bets

If you aren’t sure where to find the markets for this weekend’s fixture, we have a handy list below setting out all the instructions.

  • Go to the BetOnline ‘Sports’ section and navigate to ‘Soccer’.
  • Click on the Champions League final section under ‘Top Leagues’.
  • Select your market and place your bets.

BetOnline has some fantastic odds to claim on the biggest match in soccer – it’s one of the most anticipated soccer games on the calendar, the UEFA Champions League final never disappoints and is the perfect opportunity to try your hand at winning a sizeable profit this weekend.

Floria Soccer Betting Guide — How to Watch Champions League Final 2022 in Floria

  • Champions League Final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
  • 📅 Champions League Final Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022
  • 🕙 When is Champions League Final: 3:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Where is the Champions League Final: Stade de France | Saint-Denis, France
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +
  • 🎲 Champions League Final Odds: Liverpool -160 | Real Madrid +140

Champions League Final 2022 Odds | Real Madrid vs Liverpool Odds

Liverpool enter this fixture as slight favourites, and given their breathtaking form this season, it is clear to see why. The Reds have incredibly only lost three games across all competitions this year, and they have already claimed two domestic trophies in England.

Real Madrid meanwhile have also enjoyed a fruitful year in Spain, winning the La Liga season with a huge 13 point gap between themselves and bitter rivals Barcelona.

Los Blancos are true European royalty, and have won five European titles over the last 10 years. They haven’t been in the final since the 2017-18 season, where they defeated this season’s opponents Liverpool by three goals to one.

UCL Final Odds to Win UCL Final BetOnline Odds
Liverpool -160 BetOnline logo
Real Madrid +140 BetOnline logo

 

Other Markets to Explore on BetOnline

Moneyline Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

Champions League Final Champions League Final Odds BetOnline Free Play
Liverpool +110 BetOnline logo
Real Madrid +245 BetOnline logo
Draw +273 BetOnline logo

Total Goals Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

Total Goals Champions League Odds BetOnline Free Play
Over 2.5 -135 BetOnline logo
Under 2.5 +119 BetOnline logo

 

