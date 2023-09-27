The Ryder Cup is back and if you want a piece of the action, then we have found the best Oklahoma sports betting sites offering outstanding value.

Not only do these sites deliver a huge range of exclusive and niche Ryder Cup markets, but they offer the most competitive odds too. What’s more, you can claim hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, so what are you waiting for?

Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites For Ryder Cup Bets

List Of The Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites For Ryder Cup Free Bets

BetOnline – Claim up to $1000 in free bets at this top Oklahoma sportsbook Everygame – Decades of sports betting experience and top Ryder Cup odds BetNow – Best Oklahoma sportsbook for early lines and betting analysis Bovada – Great all-rounder for Ryder Cup betting with easy-to-use prop builder MyBookie – Popular with Oklahoma golf fans and bettors with top bonus offers BetUS – Trusted sportsbook renowned for vast sports markets Sportsbetting.ag – Mobile-optimized site with excellent live markets Jazz Sports – Incredible Ryder Cup odds and 200% welcome bonus

How To Bet On Ryder Cup In Oklahoma

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Choose your Ryder Cup bets Place your Ryder Cup bets

Latest Oklahoma Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is not yet regulated in state, but you shouldn’t be limiting yourself to the traditional bookies anyway. Those who do miss out on hundreds of dollars in free bets as well as the best odds.

The best Oklahoma sports betting sites for Ryder Cup bets are those on our list for a variety of reasons.

The biggest benefit is the outstanding range of welcome offers including getting up to $1000 in free bets, 125% and 200% deposit matches and potential multi-deposit bonuses too. This makes your budget stretch much further and gives you a huge advantage when betting on the Ryder Cup in Oklahoma.

But that’s just the start. Other benefits include a much bigger range of betting markets including lots of niche and exclusive ones, plus the most competitive odds that you’ll find tough to beat.

Add in speedy registration with no KYC checks, no betting limits, the fact that anyone 18 or over can join and anonymous crypto deposits too and you’ll see why more and more Oklahoma bettors are taking advantage of these offshore sportsbooks.

Without a doubt, the best Oklahoma sports betting sites for Ryder Cup bets are here, so don’t lose out on this incredible value.

Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites For Ryder Cup Reviewed

If you want to know exactly what you’ll get when you bet on the Ryder Cup at these Oklahoma sports betting sites, then look no further. Our reviewers have looked at the full betting experience including bonus incentives, bettor experience, markets, odds, payouts and customer support. See below for a summary of what each site offers.

1. BetOnline – No1 Oklahoma sportsbook offering $1000 in free bets

BetOnline are our number one Oklahoma sports betting site for Ryder Cup bets due to their all-round exceptional betting experience. From start to finish they put customers at the forefront of their operation, and tick every box in terms of generous welcome offer, impressive odds, vast markets, customer support and mobile compatibility.

Ryder Cup Sports Betting

The Ryder Cup is the biggest golf competition in the world, so you would expect to find plenty of markets to bet on. At BetOnline you will find all the common markets, plus some more niche ones too, giving you extra variety in your bets and more chances to pick up great value bets. Their odds are highly competitive so you can be assured you’re getting the best of everything at BetOnline.

Ryder Cup Free Bets

New customers who join BetOnline can claim up to $1000 in free bets for the Ryder Cup. Sign up and make your first deposit and 50% of it will be given back to you in free bets. This is the ideal way to boost your funds and give yourself more chances to win. Plus it feels great betting with the bookies money too.

What We Like Outstanding $1000 welcome offer

Outstanding $1000 welcome offer Wide range of Ryder Cup betting lines

Wide range of Ryder Cup betting lines Mobile-optimized site

Mobile-optimized site Generous odds

Generous odds First class customer support What We Don’t Slower fiat currency withdrawal speeds

Slower fiat currency withdrawal speeds Fees are applied to credit/debit card deposits

2. Everygame – A pioneer in online sports betting leading the way in customer support

Everygame have a reputation for leading the way when it comes to innovation and modernization in online sports betting. They were the first online sportsbook to ever take an online bet, and they were the first to offer a mobile-optimized site too. That’s why Everygame are still so popular today and their decades of experience make them a top choice for Oklahoma bettors.

Ryder Cup Sports Betting

If ever there was a sportsbook that really understood their customers and knew what they wanted, it’s Everygame. With over two decades of expertise behind them, they know that with such a big event like the Ryder Cup, customers need vast markets, excellent odds and early lines – and they deliver that seamlessly both on their website and on mobile.

Ryder Cup Free Bets

Join Everygame and when you make your first deposit, 100% of it will come back to you in free bets. That’s an outstanding offer, doubling up your initial deposit to a maximum of $500. Once registered, Everygame offer added value to customers with regular reload offers and promotions too.

What We Like 100% welcome bonus

100% welcome bonus Decades of expertise

Decades of expertise Generous Ryder Cup odds and wide markets

Generous Ryder Cup odds and wide markets Outstanding customer support

Outstanding customer support Ongoing regular bonus offers What We Don’t Fees apply to wire transfer withdrawals

Fees apply to wire transfer withdrawals Site can appear a little overwhelming and busy

3. BetNow – Excellent for providing early betting lines and inclusive bonus offer

BetNow are an excellent all-round Ryder Cup betting site for offers, odds and markets. If you like to get in early with your bets, then BetNow are great for early lines, plus their odds are highly competitive. The impressive welcome offer is available to bettors from as little as $20 deposit making them accessible to all.

Ryder Cup Sports Betting

If you love your golf, then BetNow are a perfect choice for you. They cover all the main golfing events and provide a huge array of markets to choose from. What Oklahoma bettors love about BetNow is their early lines which often appear before most other bookies. BetNow also provide great betting analysis tools which can be really useful if you’re unsure of what to bet on.

Ryder Cup Free Bets

Make the most of a 100% deposit match when you join BetNow and make your first deposit. Whatever you deposit will be matched entirely up to $1000 in free bets, giving you incredible value and doubling your chances of winning on the Ryder Cup. BetNow also offer generous ongoing promotions such as 2% sports rebate which is just one of the reasons bettors keep coming back.

What We Like Generous 100% welcome offer up to $1000

Generous 100% welcome offer up to $1000 Fully mobile-optimized web app

Fully mobile-optimized web app Excellent Ryder Cup markets and early lines

Excellent Ryder Cup markets and early lines Ongoing sports rebate offer

Ongoing sports rebate offer 24/7 quick response support What We Don’t Fiat currency withdrawals can take up to 10 days

Fiat currency withdrawals can take up to 10 days No live sports streaming

4. Bovada – Trusted sportsbook offering tailored bonuses for crypto and fiat bettors

Bovada are a trusted name in Oklahoma sports betting. They have a reputation for providing an excellent sports betting experience, and the Ryder Cup is no exception. Expect an impressive welcome bonus, ongoing reload offers, an easy-to-use platform, great variety of markets and competitive odds too. Bovada have it all and easily make our top list of Oklahoma sports betting sites for Ryder Cup bets.

Ryder Cup Sports Betting

Oklahoma sports bettors know what they are getting with Bovada and that is an all-round premium service. Whether its for the Ryder Cup or any other major event, Bovada tick every box. They are known for their customer-friendly prop builder, so if you enjoy more detailed bets, then they are a great choice. You can also access the site easily from a mobile for betting on the move.

Ryder Cup Free Bets

If you enjoy betting with cryptocurrency then you can make the most of a 75% deposit bonus up to $750 when you join Bovada. Simply sign up, make your first deposit and you’ll get free bets to use on the Ryder Cup. Fiat bettors also have a separate tailored welcome offer too up to $250. These free bets give you added value for Ryder Cup betting and help your deposits go much further.

What We Like Tailored welcome offers for all bettors

Tailored welcome offers for all bettors Excellent Ryder Cup markets

Excellent Ryder Cup markets Easy-to-use props builder

Easy-to-use props builder Mobile-optimized web app

Mobile-optimized web app 24/7 customer support What We Don’t Ongoing bonuses could be increased

Ongoing bonuses could be increased Earlier betting lines would be useful

5. MyBookie – Best for Ryder Cup live betting and impressive odds

MyBookie offer a dynamic live betting experience for sports fans who enjoy the thrill of live sports. You can watch live Ryder Cup as it happens and react quickly to changing odds while you do. With a generous $1000 welcome offer, Oklahoma bettors can give themselves more chances to win and payouts are quick, which is even more reason to try MyBookie.

Ryder Cup Sports Betting

The Ryder Cup offers three days of non-stop golf in an ever-changing position, with several matches happening all day. With a mixture of fourballs and foursomes, and individual players that are often selected on the day, it’s the perfect environment for live betting. And this is what MyBookie excels at. Not only can you make the most of their live betting experience on the site, but it is also available wherever you are on mobile too, making it really convenient to bet on the go.

Ryder Cup Free Bets

Sign up to MyBookie and you can access a 50% welcome offer, up to an incredible $1000 in free Ryder Cup bets. New customers can take advantage of this generous offer from just a $50 deposit and enjoy the extra value that it brings. Ongoing bonuses are also offered to Oklahoma bettors including regular reload promotions.

What We Like Enticing $1000 welcome offer

Enticing $1000 welcome offer First-class live betting experience

First-class live betting experience Live sports streaming

Live sports streaming Excellent reload bonuses

Excellent reload bonuses Mobile-accessible What We Don’t Withdrawal methods are limited

Withdrawal methods are limited Would benefit from quicker withdrawal times

6. BetUS – Exciting 125% welcome bonus giving up to $2500 in free Ryder Cup bets

BetUS have a reputation for providing a quality service to Oklahoma sports bettors. They have been in operation for over two decades, making them one of the longest standing and trusted online sports betting sites for Ryder Cup betting. From initial sign up to paying out winnings, you’ll get a premium service and the customer support is exceptional.

Ryder Cup Sports Betting

BetUS put their 25 years of experience and expertise into the sports markets they offer so that customers trust they are getting the best service. With the Ryder Cup being one of the biggest sporting events in the world, BetUS know exactly what Oklahoma bettors want and they deliver. With vast markets, competitive odds, and an easy-to-use mobile optimized platform, you can’t go wrong at BetUS.

Ryder Cup Free Bets

New Oklahoma customers to BetUS will get an extremely generous 125% welcome bonus giving them added value in sports betting and casino. First deposits will be matched 100% up to an amazing $2500 in free bets which you can use on the Ryder Cup. But that’s not all, you’ll also get an additional 25% casino bonus too.

What We Like Head-turning $2500 free bet bonus

Head-turning $2500 free bet bonus Extra 25% casino bonus

Extra 25% casino bonus Long-established and trusted brand

Long-established and trusted brand Excellent Ryder Cup markets and odds

Excellent Ryder Cup markets and odds Helpful 24/7 customer support What We Don’t Limited deposit options for crypto bettors

Limited deposit options for crypto bettors High rollover requirements for bonus offers

7. Sportsbetting.ag – Mobile-optimized site for Ryder Cup betting with great bonus offer

Oklahoma sports bettors who want a fabulous all-round betting experience for the Ryder Cup, won’t be disappointed at Sportsbetting.ag. This sleek, modern site is easy to navigate, and their range of betting lines are wide and varied. With highly competitive odds, and a welcome bonus of up to $1000 in free bets, you can see why this site has made our list of top Oklahoma sports betting sites for Ryder Cup bets.

Ryder Cup Sports Betting

The Ryder Cup throws up so many betting markets to enjoy, you will be spoilt for choice. With betting lines on team scores, end of day results, match-by-match outcomes and individual player performances, not to mention tournament milestones you can really go to town with your Ryder Cup bets. Sportsbetting.ag offer all the markets you could want displayed in a customer-friendly way and there’s a props builder to help you build more detailed bets too.

Ryder Cup Free Bets

Up to $1000 in free Ryder Cup bets are up for grabs when you join Sportsbetting.ag and make your first deposit. Simply create a new account, make a deposit and 50% of it will be given back to you in free bets to use as you choose. Once signed up you’ll also be able to enjoy regular ongoing reload promotions as well.

What We Like $1000 welcome bonus

$1000 welcome bonus Excellent props builder

Excellent props builder Quick payout times

Quick payout times Vast Ryder Cup markets to choose from

Vast Ryder Cup markets to choose from Mobile-optimized interface What We Don’t High rollover requirements for bonus

High rollover requirements for bonus Minimum deposits are a little high

8. Jazz Sports – Excellent choice for live Ryder Cup streaming and generous odds

Jazz Sports offer a smaller and more focused sports betting experience, but what they do, they do exceptionally well. You’ll find excellent Ryder Cup odds here plus live sports streaming. Customer service is first-class, and you’ll get valuable ongoing promotions and quick payout times on top of a very generous $1000 welcome offer.

Ryder Cup Sports Betting

Jazz Sports offer a clean, customer-friendly platform to bet on the Ryder Cup. While other sites can get a bit cluttered with offering endless sports to bet on, Jazz Sports limit the number of sports to bet on and, in doing so, make them easier to navigate. What that means though is really focused markets and generous odds for the sports they do offer such as golf. The Ryder Cup is well covered here, so you’ll not be short on betting lines to choose from or top odds to enjoy and you can live stream the event too.

Ryder Cup Free Bets

Jazz Sports offer new Oklahoma bettors a 200% welcome offer up to $2000. Register and make your first deposit and you’ll be rewarded with 200% of it back in free bets to use on the Ryder Cup. Regular customers also enjoy making the most of regular reload bonuses to help their deposits go further.

What We Like 200% welcome bonus

200% welcome bonus Live sports streaming

Live sports streaming Focused Ryder Cup markets

Focused Ryder Cup markets Regular reload promotions

Regular reload promotions Excellent round the clock customer service What We Don’t Not as many other sports to bet on

Not as many other sports to bet on Limited deposit options

Ryder Cup Odds For 2023/24 Season

Surprisingly, the United States are the bookies favorite to claim the 2023 Ryder Cup. It has been 30 years since the US won this title on European soil and with this year’s tournament taking place in Rome, Italy, it’s going to be a tough ask.

However, Team USA do have a very strong team featuring six of the top ten ranked players in the world such as world number one Scottie Scheffler plus Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

Europe, meanwhile, have three top ten ranked players in Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland and have won 8 out of the last 11 Ryder Cup tournaments. Their home advantage might play a big role, but the question is, will it be enough to beat the overall quality of the US team?

These are the current odds for the Ryder Cup winners at BetOnline.

Team USA to Lift Trophy -144

Team Europe to Lift Trophy +120

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.