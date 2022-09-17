Boxing Picks

How to bet on Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 in Canada

Owen Fulda
canelo vs golovkin 3
An era-defining trilogy fight takes centre stage this weekend and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin meet for the third time and we have a comprehensive guide on how to bet on the big fight. Read on to find the best boxing betting sites in Canada, as well as some excellent free bet offers.

How To Bet On Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 In Canada

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the big 168-pound showdown in Canada with our friends Stake, check out the instructions below.

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin – Fight Information

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Saul Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin
  • 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KO’s) | Gennadiy Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: September 17th, 2022
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA-Super, WBO & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -600 | Golovkin +400

Canelo vs GGG 3 Betting Odds

Here is a list of Stake‘s prices for the upcoming fight this weekend:

Moneyline Odds Play
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez -600 Stake
Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin +400 Stake
Draw +1800 Stake

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is Saul Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3?

Date: Saturday, September 17th

Ring Walks expected: 10.30 EST, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, USA

Canelo vs GGG 3 TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have DAZN on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling super-middleweight undisputed clash live from the T-Mobile Arena on DAZN PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the pay-per-view.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the DAZN app, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the pay-per-view.

The Best Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin Betting Sites In Canada 

How to bet on Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 in Canada

Those interested in Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin betting will be excited to hear that Stake.com offers one of the most extensive portfolios of sports events, as well as an excellent betting offer of a 200% welcome bonus up to $2000. Stake’s betting offerings are divided into more than 35 categories, including anything from traditional and esports to niche sports and even political events and entertainment.

The most popular sports betting offers include: NFL, baseball, boxing, Formula 1, golf, tennis, volleyball, MMA, racing, and more. The esports betting feature Counter-Strike, Dota 2, League of Legends, StarCraft, and various other electronic leagues.

At Stake.com you can also take advantage of their promotions such as their Weekly $50k Giveaway, NBA 16+ Payout and 15% rakeback on your account.

How to bet on Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 in Canada

Bodog have a great offer for those in Canada looking to bet on the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin this weekend, and it could not be easier to sign up with them through the button below.

  • HD-Quality Live Streaming Services
  • Huge Bitcoin Bonuses
  • Wide Range of Esports

How to bet on Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 in Canada

BetOnline have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to use, and there are a multitude of sports to sink your teeth into if Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin proving too difficult to predict.

BetOnline have some fantastic odds to claim ready for this hotly anticipated rematch however, and there is no better time than now to make use of their promotion. As well as being able to bet on the outright winner of the bout, users can try their hand at predicting which round the fight ends in as well as the method of victory.

How to bet on Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 in Canada

MyBookie arrive at number four as they have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for Alvarez vs Golovkin.

Boxing Picks
Owen Fulda

An experienced sports journalist working in the industry for nearly 10 years. Featured in publications from the UK to Australia, including at the Daily Star and Express.
