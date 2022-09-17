Boxing News and Rumors

How to bet on Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 in Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Owen Fulda
5 min read
canelo vs golovkin 3
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

An era-defining trilogy fight takes centre stage this weekend with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin set meet for the third time and we have a comprehensive guide on how to bet on the big fight. Read on to find the best boxing betting sites in Ontario, as well as some excellent free bet offers.

How To Bet On Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 In Ontario: Best Ontario Betting Sites

Mexican Alvarez, 32, puts his undisputed super-middleweight crown on the line against the Kazakh, 40, in Las Vegas. Their first encounter in 2017 was a controversial draw, with Alvarez winning the rematch a year later.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the big 168-pound showdown in Ontario with our friends Stake, check out the instructions below.

  1. Click here to get your betting offers for Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your Ontario sports betting bonus for the much anticipated fight
  4. Place your free Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 bets at Stake and all the best Ontario sports betting sites

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites For Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3

200% welcome bonus up to $2000
18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $600
18+, T&Cs Apply 		Get Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

100% Up to $250 bonus. Receive up to $250 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $250 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin – Fight Information

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Saul Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin
  • 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KO’s) | Gennadiy Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: September 17th, 2022
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA-Super, WBO & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -600 | Golovkin +400

Canelo vs GGG 3 Betting Odds

Haven’t claimed the Canelo vs GGG 3 betting offer yet? Don’t worry, take a look at the best betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets. Be sure to also check out the best offshore betting sites.

Here is a list of Stake‘s prices for the upcoming fight this weekend:

Moneyline Odds Play
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez -600 Stake
Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin +400 Stake
Draw +1800 Stake

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is Saul Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3?

Date: Saturday, September 17th

Ring Walks expected: 10.30 EST, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, USA

Canelo vs GGG 3 TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have DAZN on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling super-middleweight undisputed clash live from the T-Mobile Arena on DAZN PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the pay-per-view.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the DAZN app, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the pay-per-view.

The Best Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin Betting Sites In Ontario

1. Stake – 200% welcome bonus up to $2000

How to bet on Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 in Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

Those interested in Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin betting will be excited to hear that Stake.com offers one of the most extensive portfolios of sports events, as well as an excellent betting offer of a 200% welcome bonus up to $2000. Stake’s betting offerings are divided into more than 35 categories, including anything from traditional and esports to niche sports and even political events and entertainment.

The most popular sports betting offers include: NFL, baseball, boxing, Formula 1, golf, tennis, volleyball, MMA, racing, and more. The esports betting feature Counter-Strike, Dota 2, League of Legends, StarCraft, and various other electronic leagues.

At Stake.com you can also take advantage of their promotions such as their Weekly $50k Giveaway, NBA 16+ Payout and 15% rakeback on your account.

Stake Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 200% Deposit Bonus Up To $2000
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,000
  • Bank transfer deposit only, no credit or debit cards accepted.

Click HERE to Claim Stake’s Offer

2. Bodog — 100% Deposit Match Up To $600

How to bet on Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 in Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

Bodog have a great offer for those in Ontario looking to bet on the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin this weekend, and it could not be easier to sign up with them through the button below.

  • HD-Quality Live Streaming Services
  • Huge Bitcoin Bonuses
  • Wide Range of Esports

Click HERE to Claim Bodog’s Offer

3. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

How to bet on Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 in Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to use, and there are a multitude of sports to sink your teeth into if Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin proving too difficult to predict.

BetOnline have some fantastic odds to claim ready for this hotly anticipated rematch however, and there is no better time than now to make use of their promotion. As well as being able to bet on the outright winner of the bout, users can try their hand at predicting which round the fight ends in as well as the method of victory.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Ontario Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash to use on Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin

Click HERE to Claim BetOnline’s Offer

4. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Alvarez vs Golovkin.

How to bet on Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 in Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

MyBookie arrive at number four as they have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for Alvarez vs Golovkin.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Ontario Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click HERE to Claim MyBookie’s Offer

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors Boxing Picks
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

Owen Fulda

An experienced sports journalist working in the industry for nearly 10 years. Featured in publications from the UK to Australia, including at the Daily Star and Express.
View All Posts By Owen Fulda

Owen Fulda

An experienced sports journalist working in the industry for nearly 10 years. Featured in publications from the UK to Australia, including at the Daily Star and Express.
View All Posts By Owen Fulda

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alex Mac  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alex Mac  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith
How To Bet On Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin in Ohio | Ohio Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  1h
Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Canelo vs Kovalev
How To Bet On Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin in North Carolina | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  2h
Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Canelo vs Kovalev
How To Bet On Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin in Missouri | Missouri Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  2h
Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Canelo vs Kovalev
How To Bet On Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin in Minnesota | Minnesota Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  2h
More News
Arrow to top