How to Bet on Stanley Cup 2022 | Alberta Sports Betting Sites

The Alberta sports betting market is open and hockey fans finally have a chance to profit on their NHL knowledge on the top online sportsbooks. The 2022 Stanley Cup Finals start on Wednesday and Candians can root for their favorite team or players by backing them up at the top NHL betting sites. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on Stanley Cup 2022 in Alberta and get up to $5,750 in free NHL betting offers.

It’s another championship on the horizon for Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning as they will travel to Ball Arena to meet the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals. It’s been 21 long years since the Avalanche have been back in the finals but they will need to get through the reigning two-time champions, Tampa Bay.

Check out the list below for the best Alberta sports betting offers available for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals

🏒 Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning 📅 Stanley Cup Finals Date: Wednesday, June 15

Wednesday, June 15 🕙 When is Stanley Cup Finals Game 1: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is Stanley Cup Finals Game 1: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 🕙 Stanley Cup 2021 Winner: Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🎲 Stanley Cup Finals Odds: Colorado Avalanche -175 | Tampa Bay Lightning +155

Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Odds | Colorado vs Tampa Bay Odds

Despite Tampa Bay Lightning looking to pull off their third straight Championship, the Lightning finds themselves as underdogs in the series against Colorado. The top NHL betting sites have the Lightning at +155 odds to win while Colorado sits at -175 odds.

The high-flying Avalanche will make their first appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals since 2001. After sweeping the Edmonton Oilers, Colorado comes off a long rest and enters Ball Center with the best offense in the league.

Check out the list below for a breakdown of the Stanley Cup Finals odds.

Stanley Cup Finals Teams Stanley Cup Finals Odds Play Colorado Avalanche -175 Tampa Bay Lightning +155 +155

2022 Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 Odds | Colorado vs Tampa Bay Odds

For Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Avalanche will be playing on home ice and favored at the top Alberta sports betting sites at -158 odds to win.

While the two-time reigning Stanley Cup Champions, Tampa Bay have +143 odds to win Game 1 of the series.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Avalanche vs Lightning odds for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Lightning are a championship pedigree team, since being swept at the 2019 postseason after winning the President’s Trophy. The Lightning have gone undefeated in the playoffs, winning 11 straight.

While they’ve had to rely on their veteran stars, Ondrej Palat, Nikitia Kucherov and Steven Stamkos to rally back in the postseason. After coming back against the New York Rangers, Steven Stamkos sealed their ticket with two goals in game 6.

Take Steven Stamkos to win the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy.

