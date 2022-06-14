How to Bet on Stanley Cup 2022 | BC Sports Betting Sites

With the BC sports betting market in full swing, hockey fans can bet on the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals from the comfort of their own home. The top online sportsbooks are offering free bets and NHL betting offers for the Lightning vs Avalanche series.

The 2022 Stanley Cup Finals begin on Wednesday, June 11 as the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. While Steven Stamkos and the Lightning are just four wins away from pulling off a three-peat, the Avalanche look to win their first Stanley Cup since 2001.

Hockey fans can get free bets and BC sports betting offers for the final series of the NHL season.

How to Bet on Stanley Cup Finals 2022 in BC

The Best BC Sports Betting Sites for Stanley Cup Finals 2022

The best online sportsbooks are giving away free bets for the Stanley Cup Finals.

Check out the list below for the best BC sports betting offers available for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals

BC Hockey Betting Guide — How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals 2022 in BC

🏒 Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning 📅 Stanley Cup Finals Date: Wednesday, June 15

Wednesday, June 15 🕙 When is Stanley Cup Finals Game 1: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is Stanley Cup Finals Game 1: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 🕙 Stanley Cup 2021 Winner: Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🎲 Stanley Cup Finals Odds: Colorado Avalanche -175 | Tampa Bay Lightning +155

Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Odds | Colorado vs Tampa Bay Odds

Despite Tampa Bay Lightning looking to pull off their third straight Championship, the Lightning finds themselves as underdogs in the series against Colorado. The top NHL betting sites have the Lightning at +155 odds to win while Colorado sits at -175 odds.

The high-flying Avalanche will make their first appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals since 2001. After sweeping the Edmonton Oilers, Colorado comes off a long rest and enters Ball Center with the best offense in the league.

Check out the list below for a breakdown of the Stanley Cup Finals odds.

Stanley Cup Finals Teams Stanley Cup Finals Odds Play Colorado Avalanche -175 Tampa Bay Lightning +155 +155

2022 Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 Odds | Colorado vs Tampa Bay Odds

For Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Avalanche will be playing on home ice and favored at the top BC sports betting sites at -158 odds to win.

While the two-time reigning Stanley Cup Champions, Tampa Bay have +143 odds to win Game 1 of the series.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Avalanche vs Lightning odds for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Best BC Hockey Betting Sites for Stanley Cup Finals 2022

Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning

After being swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2019, the Tampa Bay Lightning have not lost in the postseason since with 11 straight wins. The Lightning has relied on their championship experience to punch their way into the Stanley Cup Finals for a third consecutive time.

So far in the playoffs, the Lightning has rallied from behind. In the opening round, they came back to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs from a 3-2 deficit. The Lightning went on to sweep the President Trophy winners Florida Panthers and came back from a two-game hole in the Eastern Conference Finals by winning four straight over the New York Rangers.

While the Avalanche has a dynamic offense, the Lightning has a clear advantage behind the crease. Andrei Vasilevskiy is going into Wednesday with a .928 save percentage. Look for the Lightning to slow down the Avalanche.

Take the Tampa Bay Lightning to make history and win their third consecutive Stanley Cups Finals.

