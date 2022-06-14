How to Bet on Stanley Cup 2022 | Canada Sports Betting Sites

Now that Canada sports betting is legal, Canadians can finally bet on the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time. While there are no Canadian NHL teams left in the playoffs, hockey fans can still support their favorite players at the top online sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on Stanley Cup 2022 in Canada and get up to $5,750 in free NHL betting offers.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will start the Stanley Cup Finals on the road as they head to Ball Arena to face the Colorado Avalanche. After beating the New York Rangers, the Ontario native Steven Stamkos will try to lead his team in the pursuit of their third straight championship.

Canadians can get in on the Stanley Cup betting action at the top NHL sportsbooks and receive free bets, betting offers, and more. Scroll down below for the best Stanley Cup Finals odds and NHL betting offers available for Colorado vs Tampa Bay.

How to Bet on Stanley Cup Finals 2022 in Canada

Now that Canada sports betting is legal, hockey fans can bet on the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals at the top online sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on Stanley Cup Finals 2022 in Canada.

Click here to get your free bets and NHL betting offers Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your hockey betting bonus in free bets Place your free Stanley Cup Finals bets at the best Canada sports betting sites

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for Stanley Cup Finals 2022

The best NHL betting sites are offering free bets and Canada sports betting bonuses for the Lightning vs Avalanche series. Hockey fans can boost their bankroll and put their NHL knowledge to the test.

Check out the list below for the best Canada sports betting offers available for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals

Canada Hockey Betting Guide — How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals 2022 in Canada

🏒 Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning 📅 Stanley Cup Finals Date: Wednesday, June 15

Wednesday, June 15 🕙 When is Stanley Cup Finals Game 1: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is Stanley Cup Finals Game 1: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 🕙 Stanley Cup 2021 Winner: Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🎲 Stanley Cup Finals Odds: Colorado Avalanche -175 | Tampa Bay Lightning +155

Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Odds | Colorado vs Tampa Bay Odds

Despite Tampa Bay Lightning looking to pull off their third straight Championship, the Lightning finds themselves as underdogs in the series against Colorado. The top NHL betting sites have the Lightning at +155 odds to win while Colorado sits at -175 odds.

The high-flying Avalanche will make their first appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals since 2001. After sweeping the Edmonton Oilers, Colorado comes off a long rest and enters Ball Center with the best offense in the league.

Check out the list below for a breakdown of the Stanley Cup Finals odds.

Stanley Cup Finals Teams Stanley Cup Finals Odds Play Colorado Avalanche -175 Tampa Bay Lightning +155 +155

2022 Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 Odds | Colorado vs Tampa Bay Odds

For Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Avalanche will be playing on home ice and favored at the top Canada sports betting sites at -158 odds to win.

While the two-time reigning Stanley Cup Champions, Tampa Bay have +143 odds to win Game 1 of the series.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Avalanche vs Lightning odds for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Best Canada Hockey Betting Sites for Stanley Cup Finals 2022

The best Canada sports betting sites are giving away free bets and mobile betting offers for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals. New users can simply sign up, make a deposit, and claim free bets for the Stanley Cup Finals in Canada.

Below, we’ll go over the best NHL betting offers available at Avalanche vs Lightning.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for Stanley Cup Finals 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Stanley Cup Finals Bets in Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best Canada sports betting sites, BetOnline is offering free bets and hockey betting offers for the Stanley Cups Finals. Hockey fans can boost their bankroll with up to $1,000 at BetOnline and bet on the Avalanche vs Lightning series for free.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free Stanley Cup Finals 2022 bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Stanley Cup Finals 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest Stanley Cup Finals Betting Offer in Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Hockey fans trying to make a profit by betting on the Stanley Cup should start by signing up to BetUS. One of the biggest Canada sports betting offers, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 for the Stanley Cup playoffs. Canadian residents can bet on the Avalanche vs Lightning series without breaking the bank at BetUS.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the Stanley Cup Finals 2022, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Stanley Cup Finals Betting Odds in Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best Canada sports betting sites, MyBookie offers NHL fans the most competitive odds for the Stanley Cup Finals. Unlike other top Canada online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice, letting hockey fans get the best odds before the game and in-play. For the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in free hockey betting offers.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie Stanley Cup Finals 2022 betting offer by clicking the button below.

Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy lead the Lightning with the best odds to win the Conn Smythe Trophy. While they both have stellar stats in the postseason with Kucherov’s 23 points and Vasilevskiy averaging 2.77 GAA with a .928 save percentage, Steven Stamkos is the one to look out for in the final series.

So far in the NHL playoffs, he leads the team with nine goals including a pair of goals against the Rangers in game six, solidifying the Lightning’s spot in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Take the Canadian boy, Steven Stamkos to win the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy.

Claim your free hockey bets for the Stanley Cup Finals at BetOnline, one of the best Canada sports betting sites.