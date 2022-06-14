How to Bet on Stanley Cup 2022 | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

Bet on the Stanley Cup 2022 in Ontario this week as the Tampa Bay Lightning look to win three Stanley Cups in a row, as they take on the Colorado Avalanche starting with game one on Wednesday, June 15th from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The Lightning come in as the betting underdogs despite being the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. With a series win, the Bolts would become the first team since the 1982 New York Islanders to win three straight Stanley Cups. Meanwhile, the Avalanche have just two Stanley Cup titles in franchise history and haven’t made it to the Stanley Cup finals since winning it for a second time in five years back in 2001. The Avalanche were the pre-playoff betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup but may lack the big dance experience needed to get over the hump against the Lightning, who have won eleven straight NHL playoff series coming into this year’s Stanley Cup finals.

NHL fans in Canada can bet on the Stanley Cup 2022 in Ontario easier now than ever before with single-game sports betting recently becoming legalized and regulated. To learn more about how to bet on Stanley Cup 2022 in Ontario, continue reading as we dive into the best betting options for Ontario residents looking to wager on this year’s Stanley Cup Finals.

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites for the Stanley Cup 2022

How to Bet on the Stanley Cup 2022 in Ontario

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Stanley Cup 2022 in Ontario, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your betting bonus for the Stanley Cup 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your Ontario sports betting bonus for the Stanley Cup 2022 Place your free bets on the Stanley Cup 2022 in Ontario

2022 Stanley Cup 2022 Odds | 2022 Stanley Cup Odds

The Tampa Bay Lightning come into the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals as just the third team in NHL history to have won seven or more straight playoff series. The Lightning will look to add to the record book by also becoming the first team since the 1982 New York Islanders to win three straight Stanley Cups.

The Avalanche haven’t trailed at any point in these playoffs, knocking off the Nashville Predators in four games, the St. Louis Blues in six games, and sweeping the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals to advance to the Stanley Cup. Colorado comes in as the betting favorite in the series and will look to win their third Stanley Cup in franchise history.

For full betting odds on the Stanley Cup Finals via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Team 2022 Stanley Cup

Series Odds BetOnline

Free Play Colorado Avalanche -175 Tampa Bay Lightning +155

*All Stanley Cup Finals betting odds via BetOnline

Top Ontario sportsbooks offer great betting odds on the entire Stanley Cup Finals 2022, including series odds, exact series outcome, and even live odds on the games as they are taking place. To learn more about the top Ontario sports betting sites available for this year’s Stanley Cup finals, scroll below as we review the top three Ontario sportsbooks for the Stanley Cup 2022.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on the Stanley Cup 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NHL Bets in Ontario 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top Ontario sports betting site available for betting on this year’s NHL post-season. BetOnline is offering Ontario residents a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 when they sign-up now to bet on the Stanley Cup finals. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on the Stanley Cup 2022 in Ontario with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Stanley Cup 2022

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Stanley Cup Betting in Ontario 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is one of the basis cand user-friendly Ontario sportsbooks available for betting on the NHL. Sign-up with XBet now and receive a special match deposit bonus of up to $500 to bet on the Stanley Cup 2022 in Ontario. Conditions apply, see below for information on terms.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to get started with XBet today and bet on Stanley Cup 2022 in Ontario now.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Stanley Cup 2022



🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Stanley Cup Odds in Ontario 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is the most popular Ontario sports betting site available for this year’s Stanley Cup 2022. MyBookie has made a name for themselves by offering customers both new and old great sports betting offers and loyalty rewards for the biggest sporting events of the year. Sign-up with MyBookie now and receive a 100% registration bonus exclusively for Ontario residents. Terms and conditions apply,

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on the Stanley Cup 2022 in Ontario with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

NHL Stanley Cup 2022 Predictions | Expert for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals

The Colorado Avalanche were the pre-playoff betting favorites heading into the 2022 NHL playoffs, and while they may be the best team in the NHL in 2022, they may be lacking the Stanley Cup experience needed to get past the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who have already faced adversity numerous times in these playoffs.

The Bolts were 11-1 long-shots to win the Stanley Cup going into their first-round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Despite being lined as underdogs in that series, and going down 3-2 headed into game 6. The Lightning rallied and knocked off the Leafs in seven games. In the second round, Tampa Bay swept the President Trophy-winning Florida Panthers in four straight games, pulling off yet another playoff upset. The Lightning came in as betting favorites against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Finals, but that quickly changed after they went down 0-2 after two games in Manhattan. The Lighting once again rallied back, winning four straight games and becoming just the first team since the 1985 Edmonton Oilers to reach the Stanley Cup finals for three straight years.

While the Avalanche may be the best team in hockey, it’s incredibly difficult to bet against the Lightning at this point, who have exceeded expectations more times than most casual observers can count. At the current price of +155 via BetOnline, the Lightning are the best bet to win the 2022 Stanley Cup.