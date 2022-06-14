How to Bet on Stanley Cup 2022 | Quebec Sports Betting Sites

The Quebec sports betting market is in full swing and hockey fans can finally bet on the Stanley Cup Finals from their mobile device. The top online sportsbooks are offering free bets and NHL betting bonuses to new members on their first deposit, which means hockey can bet on the Tampa Bay vs Colorado series for free.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will travel to Ball Arena on Wednesday to take on the Colorado Avalanche in the first game of the Stanley Cup Finals. While the Avalanche are favored to win the series, the Lightning will look to cement themselves in NHL history with their third consecutive Stanley Cup.

Scroll down below to learn how to bet on Stanley Cup 2022 in Quebec and get up to $5,750 in free NHL betting offers.

How to Bet on Stanley Cup Finals 2022 in Quebec

While there are no Canadian teams in the Stanley Cup Finals, the top online sportsbooks are still offering Canadians free bets and NHL betting offers for the Lightning vs Avalanche series.

Check out the guide below to learn how to bet on Stanley Cup Finals 2022 in Quebec.

Click here to get your free bets and NHL betting offers Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your hockey betting bonus in free bets Place your free Stanley Cup Finals bets at the best Quebec sports betting sites

The Best Quebec Sports Betting Sites for Stanley Cup Finals 2022

The best Quebec sportsbooks make it simple for fans to bet on the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals. With a mobile-friendly design, Canadians don’t have to travel far to bet on the Lightning vs Avalanche.

Check out the list below for the best Quebec sports betting offers available for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals

Quebec Hockey Betting Guide — How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals 2022 in Quebec

🏒 Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning 📅 Stanley Cup Finals Date: Wednesday, June 15

Wednesday, June 15 🕙 When is Stanley Cup Finals Game 1: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is Stanley Cup Finals Game 1: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 🕙 Stanley Cup 2021 Winner: Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🎲 Stanley Cup Finals Odds: Colorado Avalanche -175 | Tampa Bay Lightning +155

Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Odds | Colorado vs Tampa Bay Odds

Despite Tampa Bay Lightning looking to pull off their third straight Championship, the Lightning finds themselves as underdogs in the series against Colorado. The top NHL betting sites have the Lightning at +155 odds to win while Colorado sits at -175 odds.

The high-flying Avalanche will make their first appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals since 2001. After sweeping the Edmonton Oilers, Colorado comes off a long rest and enters Ball Center with the best offense in the league.

Check out the list below for a breakdown of the Stanley Cup Finals odds.

Stanley Cup Finals Teams Stanley Cup Finals Odds Play Colorado Avalanche -175 Tampa Bay Lightning +155 +155

2022 Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 Odds | Colorado vs Tampa Bay Odds

For Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Avalanche will be playing on home ice and favored at the top Quebec sports betting sites at -158 odds to win.

While the two-time reigning Stanley Cup Champions, Tampa Bay have +143 odds to win Game 1 of the series.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Avalanche vs Lightning odds for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Best Quebec Hockey Betting Sites for Stanley Cup Finals 2022

The best Quebec sports betting sites are giving away free bets and mobile betting offers for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals. New users can simply sign up, make a deposit, and claim free bets for the Stanley Cup Finals in Quebec.

Below, we’ll go over the best NHL betting offers available at Avalanche vs Lightning.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for Stanley Cup Finals 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Stanley Cup Finals Bets in Quebec 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best Quebec sports betting sites, BetOnline is offering free bets and hockey betting offers for the Stanley Cups Finals. Hockey fans can boost their bankroll with up to $1,000 at BetOnline and bet on the Avalanche vs Lightning series for free.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Quebec Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free Stanley Cup Finals 2022 bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Stanley Cup Finals 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest Stanley Cup Finals Betting Offer in Quebec 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Hockey fans trying to make a profit by betting on the Stanley Cup should start by signing up to BetUS. One of the biggest Quebec sports betting offers, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 for the Stanley Cup playoffs. Canadian residents can bet on the Avalanche vs Lightning series without breaking the bank at BetUS.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Quebec Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

QC Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the Stanley Cup Finals 2022, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Stanley Cup Finals Betting Odds in Quebec 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best Quebec sports betting sites, MyBookie offers NHL fans the most competitive odds for the Stanley Cup Finals. Unlike other top Quebec online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice, letting hockey fans get the best odds before the game and in-play. For the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in free hockey betting offers.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Quebec Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

QC Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie Stanley Cup Finals 2022 betting offer by clicking the button below.

Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning

After falling two games to the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied and won four games straight. In the postseason so far, the Lightning has four game-winning goals by Ondrej Palat (2), Nikita Kucherov, and Steven Stamkos.

For the last two postseasons, Kucherov led the NHL in scoring. This year he tied for fourth with 23 points. He has a five-game point streak, good for three goals and five assists.

Take Nikita Kucherov to win the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy.

Click on the button below to place your free bets on the Stanley Cup Finals at BetOnline, one of the best Quebec sports betting sites.