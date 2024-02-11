Over 67.8 million Americans will bet on Super Bowl 2024, comprising of nearly 26 percent of the adult population in the U.S., but NFL fans in Alabama are being left out of the equation. Alabama is one of the few remaining states without a state lottery or any legal sports betting options. Many football fans will drive out of state to place a wager on Super Bowl LVIII but there is another way to get in on the action.

The top offshore sportsbooks are offering up to $5,000 in free bets for Alabama residents who sign up before Super Bowl LVIII. Alabama residents can simply join their favorite sportsbook, make a deposit, and start betting on the Super Bowl right away. Read on to find out how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Alabama and claim free bets for the big game.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Alabama

Best Alabama Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11th, 2024. The Super Bowl is scheduled to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET or 5:30 p.m. CST on CBS. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be broadcasting the game, which is actually a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. In 2020, the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20, as Patrick Mahomes won his first-ever Super Bowl MVP award.

Reba McEntire will get things started with the national anthem, followed by a rendition of “America is Beautiful” by Post Malone. The entertainment will continue during the Apple Music Halftime Show, when eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher is expected to put on a show-stopping performance.

Find a quick breakdown of all of the details that you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The oddsmakers have dubbed the 49ers as two-point favorites heading into Super Bowl Sunday. San Francisco is a -130 betting favorite on the moneyline while the Chiefs offer slightly more value at +120 odds. Since the betting lines opened up last week, most of the public money has poured in on Kansas City. Nearly 82 percent of the moneyline bets have flowed in on the Chiefs, according to BetMGM. However, the sharp money appears to be coming in on San Francisco. Per BetOnline, most of the big money wagers have backed the 49ers to win it all, which could be part of the reason that the point spread hasn’t moved.

Mahomes is a force to be reckoned with during the playoffs and he’s been even better in an underdog role. In 12 games as a betting underdog, Mahomes is 9-3 with an 11-1-1 record against the spread, the best mark ever of any starting quarterback.

The top sportsbooks are also predicting a fairly high-scoring game with the total for Super Bowl LVII set at 47.5 points.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -126 +106 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-115)

Moneyline: SF -120

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Travis Kelce (+1000)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Travis Kelce (+1000)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have dominated the headlines throughout the NFL season. Wouldn’t it be fitting if Kelce saved his best performance for the big game? Swift is expected to be in attendance after traveling from her concert in Tokyo.

Not to mention, fan votes for the Super Bowl MVP account for 20 percent of the ballots. If the Swifties show up in full force, Kelce could be a frontrunner for MVP if the Chiefs can pull off the upset. Kelce is coming off of a 100-yard game and has scored three touchdowns in his last two playoff games. Take Travis Kelce to win the Super Bowl MVP Award at BetOnline.