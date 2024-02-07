Over 67.8 million Americans will bet on Super Bowl 2024, comprising of nearly 26 percent of the adult population in the U.S, but NFL fans in Alabama are being left out of the equation. Alabama is one of the few remaining states without a state lottery or any legal sports betting options. Many football fans will drive out of state to place a wager on Super Bowl LVIII but there is another way to get in on the action.

The top offshore sportsbooks are offering up to $5,000 in free bets for Alabama residents who sign up before Super Bowl LVIII. Alabama residents can simply join their favorite sportsbook, make a deposit, and start betting on the Super Bowl right away. Read on to find out how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Alabama and claim free bets for the big game.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11th, 2024. The Super Bowl is scheduled to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET or 5:30 p.m. CST on CBS. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be broadcasting the game, which is actually a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. In 2020, the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20, as Patrick Mahomes won his first-ever Super Bowl MVP award.

Reba McEntire will get things started with the national anthem, followed by a rendition of “America is Beautiful” by Post Malone. The entertainment will continue during the Pepsi Halftime Show, when eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher is expected to put on a show-stopping performance.

Find a quick breakdown of all of the details that you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Alabama

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The oddsmakers have dubbed the 49ers as two-point favorites heading into Super Bowl Sunday. San Francisco is a -130 betting favorite on the moneyline while the Chiefs offer slightly more value at +120 odds. Since the betting lines opened up last week, most of the public money has poured in on Kansas City. Nearly 82 percent of the moneyline bets have flowed in on the Chiefs, according to BetMGM. However, the sharp money appears to be coming in on San Francisco. Per BetOnline, most of the big money wagers have backed the 49ers to win it all, which could be part of the reason that the point spread hasn’t moved.

Mahomes is a force to be reckoned with during the playoffs and he’s been even better in an underdog role. In 12 games as a betting underdog, Mahomes is 9-3 with an 11-1-1 record against the spread, the best mark ever of any starting quarterback.

The top sportsbooks are also predicting a fairly high-scoring game with the total for Super Bowl LVII set at 47.5 points.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -126 +106 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-115)

Moneyline: SF -120

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Travis Kelce (+1000)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Travis Kelce (+1000)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have dominated the headlines throughout the NFL season. Wouldn’t it be fitting if Kelce saved his best performance for the big game? Swift is expected to be in attendance after traveling from her concert in Tokyo.

Not to mention, fan votes for the Super Bowl MVP account for 20 percent of the ballots. If the Swifties show up in full force, Kelce could be a frontrunner for MVP if the Chiefs can pull off the upset. Kelce is coming off of a 100-yard game and has scored three touchdowns in his last two playoff games. Take Travis Kelce to win the Super Bowl MVP Award at BetOnline.