An estimated 68 million Americans will place a wager on Super Bowl LVIII. Unfortunately, sports gambling is not legal in Alaska. That doesn’t mean football fans in Alaska cannot bet on the game. Residents in Alaska can place Super Bowl LVIII bets with top offshore sportsbooks.

Simply join one of the many offshore sportsbooks, make a deposit, and place a bet on “The Big Game.” These offshore sportsbooks will offer up to $5,000 in free bets to Alaska residents who sign up before the game. Below, you’ll find information on how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Alaska and claim free bets for the big game.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Alaska

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Super Bowl LVIII will held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. The game will air on CBS, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. CBS’s top broadcast team – Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely, and Gene Steratore – will be on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. ET and will take you right up to kickoff. Before the game, Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem, with Andra Day doing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Post Malone handling “America the Beautiful.” Usher, the singer behind “Yeah!” and “OMG,” is scheduled to perform at halftime.

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

🕙 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

📺 TV Channel: CBS

📺 TV Channel: CBS

🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

When the two teams take the field on Sunday, the 49ers will be the favorites. San Francisco is favored by two points. Being the underdog has been good for the Chiefs, who have won two straight games from that position. San Francisco is -130 on the moneyline, and Kansas City is +110.

Super Bowl LVIII is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20, marking the first Super Bowl win of the Patrick Mahomes era.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) *All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during "The Star-Spangled Banner". Meanwhile, "No" is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift's presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don't think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC +2 (-110)

Moneyline: KC (+110)

Total: Under 47.5 (-110)

Player Props: Isiah Pacheco 69+ rushing yards (-129)

Touchdown Scorer: Deebo Samuel (+129)

MVP: Chris Jones (+7500)

Coin Toss: Will the team call the coin toss correctly? Yes (-105)

National Anthem: Will Reba McEntire’s outfit have sequins or a tassel – No (+105)

Halftime Show: Usher First Song – “OMG” (+150)

Taylor Swift: Will Donna Kelce hug Taylor Swift (CBS Broadcast) – Yes (-120)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Chris Jones (+7500)

Only one defensive tackle in NFL history has won Super Bowl MVP. Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Randy White won co-Super Bowl MVP in Super Bowl XII.

If one defensive tackle is going to win MVP on Sunday night, it will likely be Chris Jones, the most important player on the Chiefs’ defense. Despite missing training camp, Jones registered 10.5 sacks this season to tie for the team lead. If Jones ends the game with two sacks and a forced fumble in a Chiefs’ win, he could walk home with the MVP.

