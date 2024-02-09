An estimated 68 million Americans will place a wager on Super Bowl LVIII. Unfortunately, sports gambling is not legal in Alaska. That doesn’t mean football fans in Alaska cannot bet on the game. Residents in Alaska can place Super Bowl LVIII bets with top offshore sportsbooks.

Simply join one of the many offshore sportsbooks, make a deposit, and place a bet on “The Big Game.” These offshore sportsbooks will offer up to $5,000 in free bets to Alaska residents who sign up before the game. Below, you’ll find information on how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Alaska and claim free bets for the big game.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Super Bowl LVIII will held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. The game will air on CBS, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. CBS’s top broadcast team – Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely, and Gene Steratore – will be on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. ET and will take you right up to kickoff. Before the game, Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem, with Andra Day doing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Post Malone handling “America the Beautiful.” Usher, the singer behind “Yeah!” and “OMG,” is scheduled to perform at halftime.

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

🕙 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

📺 TV Channel: CBS

💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Alaska

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Alaska

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

1. $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 2. $750 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 3. 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 4. $750 Sports Betting Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

When the two teams take the field on Sunday, the 49ers will be the favorites. San Francisco is favored by two points. Being the underdog has been good for the Chiefs, who have won two straight games from that position. San Francisco is -130 on the moneyline, and Kansas City is +110.

Super Bowl LVIII is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20, marking the first Super Bowl win of the Patrick Mahomes era.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) *All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC +2 (-110)

Moneyline: KC (+110)

Total: Under 47.5 (-110)

Player Props: Isiah Pacheco 69+ rushing yards (-129)

Touchdown Scorer: Deebo Samuel (+129)

MVP: Chris Jones (+7500)

Coin Toss: Will the team call the coin toss correctly? Yes (-105)

National Anthem: Will Reba McEntire’s outfit have sequins or a tassel – No (+105)

Halftime Show: Usher First Song – “OMG” (+150)

Taylor Swift: Will Donna Kelce hug Taylor Swift (CBS Broadcast) – Yes (-120)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Chris Jones (+7500)

Only one defensive tackle in NFL history has won Super Bowl MVP. Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Randy White won co-Super Bowl MVP in Super Bowl XII.

If one defensive tackle is going to win MVP on Sunday night, it will likely be Chris Jones, the most important player on the Chiefs’ defense. Despite missing training camp, Jones registered 10.5 sacks this season to tie for the team lead. If Jones ends the game with two sacks and a forced fumble in a Chiefs’ win, he could walk home with the MVP.

Bet on Chris Jones (+7500) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline by clicking below.

Super Bowl MVP: Chris Jones (+7500)