As the 2024 Super Bowl approaches, Arizona bettors are eager to place their bets on the big game. However, they face challenges with exotic prop bets. Despite legal sports betting in Arizona, the Arizona Department of Gaming has not approved markets such as how long the national anthem will last and what color shirt Taylor Swift will rock up in. But for those seeking to bet on these Super Bowl prop markets, we offer alternatives through top offshore sportsbooks, featuring $5,000 in free bets and bonuses.

Below, we dive into how to bet on the Super Bowl in Arizona and how to take advantage of these promotions, free bets and big bonuses.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

📺 TV Channel: CBS

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday. This year’s championship features a highly anticipated Super Bowl LIV rematch between Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs, aiming for their third title in five years, and the formidable San Francisco 49ers.

CBS will air the game live, with the kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. ET. The commentary team includes Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, providing expert play-by-play and color analysis.

The pre-game festivities will showcase Reba McEntire performing the national anthem, while Post Malone is scheduled to deliver a rendition of “America the Beautiful.” The halftime entertainment is headlined by User, with a thrilling performance expected at the Pepsi Halftime Show.

How to Bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Arizona

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Above are the current odds on the Super Bowl courtesy of BetOnline. The Kansas City Chiefs once again come into the game as underdogs despite defying the odds twice already this playoffs.

With odds of +110 on the moneyline, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be expecting to defy the odds. Mahomes is 9-3 as an underdog.

The 49ers will start as -130 favorites on the moneyline, but it doesn’t bode particularly well for Brock Purdy.

QBs picked in the last round of the NFL Draft have just a 6-2 record against QBs picked in the first round in NFL playoff games. However, those two wins were by Brock Purdy in his last two playoff games. Can he keep that streak alive in the Super Bowl?

With the total points line set at 47.5, we are thinking this could head in the direction of a shootout.

Mahomes is always tough to beat and this 49ers defense is not setting the world on fire. He could be in for his biggest game of the playoffs so far.

On the other side of the ball, the 49ers offense is their strength going into this game. With the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle, Super Bowl 58 is all setup to be a classic.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Now, let’s dive into some of the expert picks and predictions for Super Bowl 2024. We will also take a look at some of the best of the exotic prop bets mentioned earlier that are not available at traditional sportsbooks.

Moneyline: Chiefs (+110)

Handicap: Chiefs +2 (-110)

Total: Over 47.5 (-110)

First TD Scorer: Rashee Rice (+900)

Most Receptions: George Kittle (+1000)

Reba McIntyre Color of Boots: White (+500)

Length of Anthem by Reba McIntyre: Over 87.5 Secs (-200)

Will Team That Wins Coin Toss Win Super Bowl? No (-105)

Usher’s First Words in Half Time Show: What’s Up (+350)

How Will Gronk Miss Kick of Destiny? Short (+450)

Taylor Swift to Wear Oufit by Kristen Jusczyk: Yes (+300)

Taylor Swift to Wear Kelce Jersey or Number During Game: Yes (+130)

Taylor Swift to Post a Bet on Chiefs to win Super Bowl on Instagram (+5000)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Rashee Rice (+5000)

Quarterbacks are usually dominant in the MVP voting, winning 13 of the last 20. However, when it’s not a QB winning, it is usually a wide receiver. They have won five of the last 20 MVP awards.

Rashee Rice is Mahomes’ primary target behind Travis Kelce. Kelce could have his hands full as he tries to deal with a 49ers linebacker corps that is very good in pass coverage.

In the slot, Rice should get the better of his matchup against the Niners’ slot corner, Deommodore Lenoir.

Rice has drawn 9+ targets in 7 of his last 9 games and a big day figures to be on the horizon soon. This matchup is primed for him to come up big and at 50/1, the odds on Rashee Rice to be Super Bowl MVP are appealing.