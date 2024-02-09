Betting on Super Bowl LVIII will vary depending on where you’re from. Arkansas has online and in-person legal sports betting. However, the state only offers three online sportsbooks. For more options, consider using one of the top offshore sportsbooks.

It’s simple to join. Simply make a deposit, wager on the Super Bowl, and watch the game to see how your bet did. Arkansas residents who sign up before the game can earn up to $5,000 in free bets from offshore sportsbooks. Below is information on how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Arkansas and claim free bets for the game.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

For a record 22nd time, CBS will broadcast the Super Bowl, which will held inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely, and Gene Steratore will be on the call, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Music fans will want to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Usher. Before the game, country music icon Reba McEntire has the honor of singing the National Anthem.

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

🕙 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

📺 TV Channel: CBS

💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Arkansas

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Arkansas

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

1. $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 2. $750 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 3. 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 4. $750 Sports Betting Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Can the Chiefs win their second straight Super Bowl and third in five seasons? Kansas City enters the game as a 2-point underdog. The Chiefs won as underdogs in the Divisional Round and AFC Championship Game. San Francisco, who is -130 on the moneyline, will look to avenge their loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

The total is 47.5 points. The under has hit in four out of five Super Bowls. Additionally, the Chiefs were the best team to the under this season at 14-6.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) *All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF (-130)

Total: Over 47.5 (-110)

Player Props: Isiah Pacheco Over 68.5 (-129(

Touchdown Scorer: Rashee Rice (+110)

MVP: Deebo Samuel (+1800)

Coin Toss: Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss outcome – Tails (-105)

National Anthem: Will Taylor Swift be seen during the National Anthem? – Yes (+170)

Halftime Show: What will happen first on stage – Pyrotechnics (+250)

Taylor Swift: Number of Chiefs/Kelce Jewelry Pieces Taylor Swift Wears – Under 5 (-150)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Deebo Samuel (+1800)

Christian McCaffrey is the 49ers’ best offensive weapon. However, Deebo Samuel is arguably more important because of his ability to change the game in both the passing and running games.

When Samuel starts and finishes a game, the 49ers are 13-1 SU. Samuel can change the outcome of a game in one play. Samuel had eight receptions for 89 yards in the NFC Championship. If Samuel can add two touchdowns to those numbers, he has a legitimate chance to win MVP.

Bet on Deebo Samuel (+1800) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline by clicking below.

Super Bowl MVP: Deebo Samuel (+1800)