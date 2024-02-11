Super Bowl 2024 is around the corner but residents in the Golden State are still unable to place their bets on the big game. According to DraftKings CEO Jason Robins, legal online sports betting in California is still a few years away. With sports betting legal in neighboring states like Oregon and Nevada, many residents will cross state lines in order to place a friendly wager on Super Bowl LVIII.

However, there is another option for NFL fans who don’t want to travel to the nearest casino.

The top offshore sportsbooks are giving away free bets and bonus cash to new users who join ahead of Super Bowl 2024. New members can claim up to $5,000 in bonus cash at industry-leading sportsbooks like BetOnline, Bovada, and more.

Find out how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in California and claim free bets for the San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in California

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Super Bowl LVIII will be live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11th, as the San Francisco 49ers prepare for a showdown versus the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Reba McEntire is scheduled to sing the Star Spangled Banner while eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will perform at the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show.

Find everything that you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -126 +106 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 will be a Super Bowl LIV rematch between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers will enter Las Vegas as two-point favorites over two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Some sportsbooks, including FanDuel, have already moved the betting line to -2.5 in favor of San Francisco. Last time out, the Chiefs prevailed 31-20, as Mahomes went on to win his first Lombardi Trophy.

On the moneyline, the 49ers are -126 betting favorites while the Chiefs enter as +106 underdogs to win their third Super Bowl since 2020. Mahomes has been unstoppable as an underdog throughout his career, going 10-1-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall in those games. Most recently, he was a +130 and +140 underdog versus the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.

The total for the game is set at 47.5 points, indicating that the oddsmakers are expecting a fairly high-scoring game.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-115)

Moneyline: SF -120

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Deebo Samuel (+2200)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Deebo Samuel (+2200)

When it comes to the Super Bowl MVP, quarterbacks have dominated the award. Outside of Mahomes and Purdy, Deebo Samuel might represent the best longshot bet to win Super Bowl MVP.

At FanDuel, Deebo Samuel owns +2000 odds to win Super Bowl MVP. However, BetOnline offers an even better price at +2200. A $100 bettor would win $2,200 in profits if Samuel were to take home the award.

Utilized in both the running and passing game, Samuel has the potential to be a game-breaker in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. The 49ers lean on Samuel for big plays and around the red zone, which allowed him to score 12 total touchdowns in 2023. He also had three games with over 100 receiving yards and will need to have a big game against a Chiefs’ secondary that has bottled up opponents.

After Brandon Aiyuk’s big game in the NFC Championship, look for Samuel to have a breakout performance of his own in Super Bowl 2024. Bet on Samuel to win Super Bowl MVP (+2200) at BetOnline.