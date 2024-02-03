Super Bowl 2024 is around the corner but residents in the Sunshine State are still unable to place their bets on the big game. According to DraftKings CEO Jason Robins, legal online sports betting in California is still a few years away. With sports betting legal in neighboring states like Oregon and Nevada, many residents will cross state lines to place a friendly wager on Super Bowl LVIII.

However, there is another option for NFL fans who don’t want to travel to the nearest casino.

The top offshore sportsbooks are giving away free bets and bonus cash to new users who join ahead of Super Bowl 2024. New members can claim up to $5,000 in bonus cash at industry-leading sportsbooks like BetOnline, Bovada, and more.

Find out how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in California and claim free bets for the San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024 Game: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Super Bowl LVIII will be live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11th, as the San Francisco 49ers prepare for a showdown versus the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Reba McEntire is scheduled to sing the Star Spangled Banner while eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will perform at the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show.

Find everything that you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 Game in California

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in California

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

1. $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 2. $750 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 3. 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 4. $750 Sports Betting Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -126 +106 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 will be a Super Bowl LIV rematch between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers will enter Las Vegas as two-point favorites over two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Some sportsbooks, including FanDuel, have already moved the betting line to -2.5 in favor of San Francisco. Last time out, the Chiefs prevailed 31-20, as Mahomes went on to win his first Lombardi Trophy.

On the moneyline, the 49ers are -126 betting favorites while the Chiefs enter as +106 underdogs to win their third Super Bowl since 2020. Mahomes has been unstoppable as an underdog throughout his career, going 10-1-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall in those games. Most recently, he was a +130 and +140 underdog versus the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.

The total for the game is set at 47.5 points, indicating that the oddsmakers are expecting a fairly high-scoring game.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread : SF -2 (-115)

: SF -2 (-115) Moneyline : SF -120

: SF -120 Total : Under 57.5

: Under 57.5 Player Props : Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115) Touchdown Scorer : Christian McCaffrey (-210)

: Christian McCaffrey (-210) MVP : Deebo Samuel (+2200)

: Deebo Samuel (+2200) Coin Toss : Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105) National Anthem : Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds Halftime Show : First Song: Yeah! (+240)

: First Song: Yeah! (+240) Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Deebo Samuel (+2200)

When it comes to the Super Bowl MVP, quarterbacks have dominated the award. Outside of Mahomes and Purdy, Deebo Samuel might represent the best longshot bet to win Super Bowl MVP.

At FanDuel, Deebo Samuel owns +2000 odds to win Super Bowl MVP. However, BetOnline offers an even better price at +2200. A $100 bettor would win $2,200 in profits if Samuel were to take home the award.

Utilized in both the running and passing game, Samuel has the potential to be a game-breaker in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. The 49ers lean on Samuel for big plays and around the red zone, which allowed him to score 12 total touchdowns in 2023. He also had three games with over 100 receiving yards and will need to have a big game against a Chiefs’ secondary that has bottled up opponents.

After Brandon Aiyuk’s big game in the NFC Championship, look for Samuel to have a breakout performance of his own in Super Bowl 2024. Bet on Samuel to win Super Bowl MVP (+2200) at BetOnline.