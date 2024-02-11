Super Bowl LVIII is set to kick off on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. In Canada, sports betting is legal but several provinces still don’t have access to some of the top online sportsbooks. Additionally, many Canadian sportsbooks aren’t able to offer exotic bets for the 2024 Super Bowl. Instead, NFL fans who want to get to the full Super Bowl betting experience in Canada can sign up for an account with one of our top-rated sportsbooks, which offer odds for Taylor Swift, the national anthem, and halftime show, along with up to $5,000 in bonus cash for new members. Scroll down below to learn more about how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Canada and claim your free bets for the big game.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Canada

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Canada

Best Canadian Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Super Bowl Sunday is finally here as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are set to play on February 11th at 6:30 p.m. ET. While the big game will be kicking off in Vegas, Canadians find coverage for the game on CTV or popular streaming services like DAZN.

While Canadians don’t receive all the American Super Bowl commercials, there’s plenty of entertainment ahead on Sunday with Reba McEntire performing the National Anthem and Usher starring in the Apple Music Halftime Show.

Find out all the details you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Kansas City will have the odds stacked against them for the third consecutive game. The Chiefs are 2.0-point underdogs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with +120 odds on the moneyline. Meanwhile, San Francisco will be favored with -130 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII. With two of the top three scoring defenses in action, the total is set at just 47.5 points, a sign that the Super Bowl could turn out to be a low-scoring game.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF -130

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Patrick Mahomes (+140)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Patrick Mahomes (+140)

Patrick Mahomes has been the best QB in league history as a betting underdog and it’s easy to see him finding a way to win Super Bowl 2024. The Chiefs’ QB is 10-3 with an 11-1-1 record in 13 career games as an underdog. The 49ers’ defense hasn’t been as good as advertised during the NFL Playoffs and Mahomes has been playing mistake-free football, which should give the Chiefs a chance to win it all on Sunday. With two Super Bowl MVPs already under his belt, Mahomes is the runaway betting favorite to win the award once again. Bet on Patrick Mahomes (+140) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline.