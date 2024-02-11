Super Bowl LVIII is set to kick off on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. In Canada, sports betting is legal but traditional online sportsbooks aren’t able to offer exotic bets for the Super Bowl. Instead, Canadians can find the best variety of props and odds for Super Bowl 2024 at offshore sportsbooks including markets for Taylor Swift, national anthem, and more. Scroll down below to learn more about how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Canada.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Super Bowl Sunday is finally here as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are set to play on February 11th at 6:30 p.m. ET. While the big game will be kicking off in Vegas, Canadians find coverage for the game on CTV or popular streaming services like DAZN.

While Canadians don’t receive all the American Super Bowl commercials, there’s plenty of entertainment ahead on Sunday with Reba McEntire performing the National Anthem and Usher starring in the Apple Music Halftime Show.

Find out all the details you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Canada

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Canada

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Kansas City will have the odds stacked against them for the third consecutive game. The Chiefs are 2.0-point underdogs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with +120 odds on the moneyline. Meanwhile, San Francisco will be favored with -130 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII. With two of the top three scoring defenses in action, the total is set at just 47.5 points, a sign that the Super Bowl could turn out to be a low-scoring game.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF -130

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Patrick Mahomes (+140)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Patrick Mahomes (+140)

Patrick Mahomes has been the best QB in league history as a betting underdog and it’s easy to see him finding a way to win Super Bowl 2024. The Chiefs’ QB is 10-3 with an 11-1-1 record in 13 career games as an underdog. The 49ers’ defense hasn’t been as good as advertised during the NFL Playoffs and Mahomes has been playing mistake-free football, which should give the Chiefs a chance to win it all on Sunday. With two Super Bowl MVPs already under his belt, Mahomes is the runaway betting favorite to win the award once again. Bet on Patrick Mahomes (+140) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline.