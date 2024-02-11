We are now just a few days away from Super Bowl 2024, and things are in full swing in Las Vegas in anticipation of the big game. It makes for one of the most popular betting seasons on the sports calendar, as there are always extensive lists of proposition bets to be had, and there is the added wrinkle this year of the Taylor Swift angle.

Looking to place wagers as a Colorado resident? Betting on sports is fully legal within the state, both at various brick and mortar locations as well as online through apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. Colorado also has customers who come from bordering states to place their wagers, as places like Utah and New Mexico have stricter laws.

There is always the option of offshore casinos as well. At BetOnline, for instance, Colorado residents who sign up are eligible for a bonus of up to $5,000 in free cash to bet with on Super Bowl Sunday.

Read more below how to claim your free bets, and how to wager on the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers as a Colorado resident.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Colorado

Best Colorado Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Las Vegas will host the Super Bowl for the first time ever in 2024. Super Bowl LVIII will bring together the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch from 2020.

Reba McEntire will kick off the action with the Star Spangled Banner. Meanwhile, fans will want to stick around during halftime, as eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl 2024 halftime show.

Find everything that you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Super Bowl matchups in recent years have all featured low point spreads, and this season is no different. During the span of time between 1989 and 2009, 17 of the 21 Super Bowls played featured a spread of 7 or more points. It hasn’t happened a single time since, as each of the big games since 2009 has featured a spread of 5 points or lower. The last time these two teams met in the Super Bowl four years ago, the spread was the same at 1.5, though it was in Kansas City’s favor back then. This year, San Francisco will be the favorite, just as they were for each of their previous 19 games this season. A money line bet on the Chiefs is listed at a +110 value, while it sits at -130 for the 49ers. The game features two of the more high-powered offenses in the league, but the defensive units on both sides finished in the top-3 in scoring. The over/under of 47.5 is the lowest in a Super Bowl since 2016, which is wild in itself with Patrick Mahomes on one side and a well-oiled offensive machine on the other. Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -120 +110 Point Spread -2 (-106) +2 (-114) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: SF (-130)

Total: Under 47.5 (-110)

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Deebo Samuel (+129)

MVP: Christian McCaffrey (+450)

Coin Toss: Tails (-105)

National Anthem: Will Any Player/Coach Cry? Yes (-120)

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: How Long Will Taylor Be Shown Live? Over 28.5 Seconds (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Christian McCaffrey (+450)

Both of the starting quarterbacks are listed as the favorites to win the Super Bowl MVP award, and it is an honor that more often than not goes to the QB of the team that hoists the Lombardi Trophy. But there is another option on the board this year that could provide some solid value, especially if he continues his high level of production on the biggest stage. Christian McCaffrey scored a total of 21 touchdowns for the 49ers between the passing and running attacks for their offense, and led the league with 1,459 rushing yards during the regular season. He has been a big a part of San Francisco’s success as anyone this season, and he could be in line for a Super Bowl MVP award, especially if he is able to score multiple touchdowns. If McCaffrey were named the most valuable, it would be the first time that a running back will receive the honors since Terrell Davis won MVP back in 1998 with the Broncos. Interestingly, McCaffrey’s father was also in Denver that year, playing as a wide receiver.