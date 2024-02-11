Betting Guides

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 In Connecticut

After a long NFL regular season and three playoff rounds, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are the final two teams. The 49ers and Chiefs will square off in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday evening. Many Americans are planning to wager on the game. Connecticut residents can utilize three betting apps since sports gambling is legal in Connecticut, both online and in person.

With only three sportsbooks, options are limited as to where to place a bet. For more options, consider using top offshore sportsbooks, which are offering up to $5,000 in free bets if you sign up before the Super Bowl. Below is information on how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Connecticut and claim free bets for the game.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Super Bowl LVIII’s location is Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET. CBS will air the game and will provide seven hours of pregame coverage. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call, with Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely, and Gene Steratore providing reports and insight. 

Some Americans are tuning into the Super Bowl to watch the halftime show. This year, Grammy Award-winning artist Usher headlines the Apple Music Halftime Show. Before the game, Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem. Meanwhile, Post Malone and Andra Day will sing “America the Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

  • 🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024
  • 🕙 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire
  • 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
  • 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Will the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in five seasons, or can the 49ers raise the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since 1995? The 49ers are currently a 2-point favorite on BetOnline. The moneyline values for each team: 49ers (-130) and Chiefs (+110).

The top online sportsbooks expect a defensive battle, hence the 47.5-point total. That’s the fourth-lowest Super Bowl total in the last 15 seasons.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline -130 +110 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.

Length of National Anthem Odds Play
Over 90.5 seconds -135 BetOnline logo
Under 90.5 seconds -105 BetOnline logo

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play
No -2000 BetOnline logo
Yes +700 BetOnline logo

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play
Cowboy Hat -450 BetOnline logo
Tie +275 BetOnline logo

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play
1st Quarter -400 BetOnline logo
2nd Quarter +400 BetOnline logo
3rd Quarter +800 BetOnline logo
4th Quarter +1000 BetOnline logo

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play
Moneyline -105 -105 BetOnline logo

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

  • Point Spread: KC -2 (-110)
  • Moneyline: KC (+110)
  • Total: Over 47.5 (-110)
  • Player Props: Brock Purdy Over 12.5 Rushing Yards (-130)
  • Touchdown Scorer: Travis Kelce (-126)
  • MVP: Patrick Mahomes (+140)
  • Coin Toss: Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss outcome – Tails (-105)
  • National Anthem: Reba McEntire Under 86.5 Seconds (-128)
  • Halftime Show: First Song: “Yeah!” (+240)
  • Taylor Swift: 1st person shown next Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII – Brittany Mahomes (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Patrick Mahomes (+140)

Sometimes, the MVP comes down to the best player on the winning team. At the end of the day, that player is Patrick Mahomes. The two-time Super Bowl MVP will try to win his third in five seasons.

One of the keys to Mahomes’ success has been his ability to take care of the ball. Mahomes has not thrown an interception in six playoff games. Mahomes will be hard to beat if he doesn’t turn it over.

Bet on Patrick Mahomes (+140) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline by clicking below.

Super Bowl MVP: Patrick Mahomes (+140)

