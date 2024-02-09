After a long NFL regular season and three playoff rounds, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are the final two teams. The 49ers and Chiefs will square off in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday evening. Many Americans are planning to wager on the game. Connecticut residents can utilize three betting apps since sports gambling is legal in Connecticut, both online and in person.

With only three sportsbooks, options are limited as to where to place a bet.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Super Bowl LVIII’s location is Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET. CBS will air the game and will provide seven hours of pregame coverage. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call, with Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely, and Gene Steratore providing reports and insight.

Some Americans are tuning into the Super Bowl to watch the halftime show. This year, Grammy Award-winning artist Usher headlines the Apple Music Halftime Show. Before the game, Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem. Meanwhile, Post Malone and Andra Day will sing “America the Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

🕙 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

📺 TV Channel: CBS

💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Connecticut

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Will the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in five seasons, or can the 49ers raise the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since 1995? The 49ers are currently a 2-point favorite on BetOnline. The moneyline values for each team: 49ers (-130) and Chiefs (+110).

The top online sportsbooks expect a defensive battle, hence the 47.5-point total. That’s the fourth-lowest Super Bowl total in the last 15 seasons.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) *All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC -2 (-110)

Moneyline: KC (+110)

Total: Over 47.5 (-110)

Player Props: Brock Purdy Over 12.5 Rushing Yards (-130)

Touchdown Scorer: Travis Kelce (-126)

MVP: Patrick Mahomes (+140)

Coin Toss: Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss outcome – Tails (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Under 86.5 Seconds (-128)

Halftime Show: First Song: “Yeah!” (+240)

Taylor Swift: 1st person shown next Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII – Brittany Mahomes (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Patrick Mahomes (+140)

Sometimes, the MVP comes down to the best player on the winning team. At the end of the day, that player is Patrick Mahomes. The two-time Super Bowl MVP will try to win his third in five seasons.

One of the keys to Mahomes’ success has been his ability to take care of the ball. Mahomes has not thrown an interception in six playoff games. Mahomes will be hard to beat if he doesn’t turn it over.

