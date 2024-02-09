Super Bowl LVIII will pit the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs. Over 68 million Americans are planning to make a wager on the Super Bowl. Residents of Delaware can bet legally through one sports betting app or three brick-and-mortar sportsbooks in the state.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Kickoff of Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. For the 22nd time, CBS will broadcast the game, with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely, and Gene Steratore on the call.

Before the game, Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem. Additionally, Post Malone will voice “America the Beautiful,” and Andra Day will do “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will take the stage for the Apple Music Halftime Show.

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

🕙 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

📺 TV Channel: CBS

💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Delaware

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The San Francisco 49ers have played 20 games this season. They have been favored in all 20, including Super Bowl LVIII. The 49ers are 2-point favorites (-130 on the moneyline). Meanwhile, the Chiefs have won their last two playoff games as underdogs. Can Kansas City make it three straight on Sunday?

The total for Super Bowl LVIII is at 47.5. If you like the 49ers to win, the over is the better play since San Francisco is 11-8-0 to the over this year. If you believe the total will go under, Kansas City is in a better position to win, going 14-6 to the under.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) *All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF (-130)

Total: Over 47.5 (-110)

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 25.5 Completions (-103)

Touchdown Scorer: George Kittle (+150)

MVP: Brock Purdy (+225)

Coin Toss: Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss outcome – Tails (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Under 86.5 Seconds (-128)

Halftime Show: First Song: “Yeah!” (+240)

Taylor Swift: 1st person shown next Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII – Brittany Mahomes (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Brock Purdy (+225)

Can Mr. Irrelevant complete his storybook ending with a Super Bowl MVP? Purdy is 4-1 in the postseason, and his only loss occurred in the 2023 NFC Championship when he exited with a shoulder injury.

Purdy must use his legs to extend drives to beat the Chiefs. Against the Lions, Purdy ran for 48 yards, with the bulk of it coming in the second half. If Purdy plays the game of his life on Sunday and the 49ers win, Purdy will be named MVP.

