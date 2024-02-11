The final game of the 2024 NFL season is fast approaching but there is some confusion around how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Florida. The Florida sports betting market recently reopened but HardRock Bet, the only legal sportsbook in the Sunshine State, is only offering new members $100 for the big game. Instead, football fans can get in on the action by claiming up to $5,000 at the top online sportsbooks.

Read on below to find out how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Florida and claim free bets and bonus cash for the big game.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Florida

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Florida

Best Florida Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

1. $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 2. $750 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 3. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 4. 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 5. $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Super Bowl 2024 will be live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday afternoon. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will try to capture their third Super Bowl title in five years by taking on the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl LIV rematch.

The game will be broadcast live by CBS with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Jim Nantz will be joined by Tony Romo in the booth to give fans play-by-play and color commentary on the game.

Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem and User is the headliner at the Apple Music Halftime Show. Post Malone will also perform, singing “America the Beautiful” before the game.

Find all of the important details to know about Super Bowl LVIII below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The 49ers will come into Super Bowl LVIII as the odds-on favorite to win in Las Vegas. San Francisco is favored by two points on the point spread and -130 odds on the moneyline. On the other hand, the Chiefs will be underdogs for the third consecutive playoff game at +110 odds.

Mahomes has been tough to beat when the odds are stacked against him. In 12 games as an underdog, Mahomes is 9-3 with an 11-1-1 record against the spread, the best mark of all-time by any starting quarterback. Meanwhile, San Francisco has failed to cover the spread in four of its last five games, including both of its playoff victories on the road to the Super Bowl.

The total for the game is set at 47.5 points.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -126 +106 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-115)

Moneyline: SF -120

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Brandon Aiyuk (+6600)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Brandon Aiyuk (+6600)

Over the last 20 seasons, a quarterback has won the Super Bowl MVP award 13 times or 65% of the time. Among the seven other times that a player from another position won, it went to a wide receiver on five occasions, including twice in the past five years. With the 49ers favored to win the Super Bowl in 2024, it might be worth a shot to bet on one of San Francisco’s top WRs.

At +6600 odds, Brandon Aiyuk might offer more value than any other player on the board. Aiyuk led the 49ers in receiving this year, finishing seventh in the NFL with 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He had seven 100-yard games and is coming off of an incredible performance in the NFC Championship, where he made a game-changing catch down the field in Detroit.

Look for him to keep some of that momentum going and prove that his breakout year was more than just a fluke. Bet on Brandon Aiyuk to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline (+6600).