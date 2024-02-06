The final game of the 2024 NFL season is fast approaching but there is some confusion around how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Florida. The Florida sports betting market recently reopened but HardRock Bet, the only legal sportsbook in the Sunshine State, is only offering new members $100 for the big game. Instead, football fans can get in on the action by claiming up to $5,000 at the top online sportsbooks.

Read on below to find out how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Florida and claim free bets and bonus cash for the big game.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Super Bowl 2024 will be live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday afternoon. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will try to capture their third Super Bowl title in five years by taking on the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl LIV rematch.

The game will be broadcast live by CBS with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Jim Nantz will be joined by Tony Romo in the booth to give fans play-by-play and color commentary on the game.

Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem and User is the headliner at the Pepsi Halftime Show. Post Malone will also perform, singing “America the Beautiful” before the game.

Find all of the important details to know about Super Bowl LVIII below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Florida

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The 49ers will come into Super Bowl LVIII as the odds-on favorite to win in Las Vegas. San Francisco is favored by two points on the point spread and -130 odds on the moneyline. On the other hand, the Chiefs will be underdogs for the third consecutive playoff game at +110 odds.

Mahomes has been tough to beat when the odds are stacked against him. In 12 games as an underdog, Mahomes is 9-3 with an 11-1-1 record against the spread, the best mark of all-time by any starting quarterback. Meanwhile, San Francisco has failed to cover the spread in four of its last five games, including both of its playoff victories on the road to the Super Bowl.

The total for the game is set at 47.5 points.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -126 +106 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-115)

Moneyline: SF -120

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Brandon Aiyuk (+6600)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Brandon Aiyuk (+6600)

Over the last 20 seasons, a quarterback has won the Super Bowl MVP award 13 times or 65% of the time. Among the seven other times that a player from another position won, it went to a wide receiver on five occasions, including twice in the past five years. With the 49ers favored to win the Super Bowl in 2024, it might be worth a shot to bet on one of San Francisco’s top WRs.

At +6600 odds, Brandon Aiyuk might offer more value than any other player on the board. Aiyuk led the 49ers in receiving this year, finishing seventh in the NFL with 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He had seven 100-yard games and is coming off of an incredible performance in the NFC Championship, where he made a game-changing catch down the field in Detroit.

Look for him to keep some of that momentum going and prove that his breakout year was more than just a fluke. Bet on Brandon Aiyuk to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline (+6600).