The football season will come to a conclusion this week as Super Bowl 2024 gets set to kickoff from Las Vegas. Even after the latest bill passed the Senate, NFL fans may have to wait until 2025 for the Georgia sports betting market to open its doors to legal sportsbooks.

However, that isn’t stopping Georgia residents from betting on Super Bowl LVIII.

Many residents will travel out of state to place a bet on the game but that isn’t the only way to get in on the action. Instead, NFL fans can simply sign up for an account with one of the top offshore sportsbooks and place a bet on the Super Bowl right from their laptop or mobile device.

In fact, the best offshore betting sites are offering over $5,000 in bonus cash for new users who sign up before Super Bowl Sunday.

Read on to find out how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Georgia and get free bets for the final football game of the season.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Expected to break viewership records this year, Super Bowl LVIII is expected to be a star-studded affair. NFL fans will have to tune into CBS to watch the Super Bowl in 2024. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the broadcast booth providing commentary on the game and Taylor Swift is expected to be in attendance.

The national anthem will be performed by Reba McEntire, who will be followed by Post Malone for “America is Beautiful”. Then, eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist User will headline the Pepsi Halftime Show.

Find everything that you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Georgia

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Georgia

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

San Francisco comes into Vegas favored by two points on the spread and -130 odds on the moneyline. On the other hand, Kansas City offers a little more value at +120 odds.

With the total set at 47.5 points, the oddsmakers are expecting a high-scoring game at Allegiant Stadium. The last time these two teams met in the big game, they combined for 51 points in a 30-21 Chiefs’ win in Super Bowl LIV.

The public appears to be backing Patrick Mahomes and for good reason. Mahomes is 9-3 in his career as an underdog with a 11-1-1 record against the spread. Kansas City has garnered most of the bets heading into Super Bowl Sunday. The Chiefs have attracted 83% of the moneyline bets and 73% of the bets against the spread.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -126 +106 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-115)

Moneyline: SF -120

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Brock Purdy (+220)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Brock Purdy (+220)

The Super Bowl MVP award has traditionally been dominated by the quarterback of the winning team and that trend hasn’t slowed down in recent years. In fact, 10 of the last 14 winners have been quarterbacks. For now, it appears the smart money is pouring in on San Francisco, which would make Brock Purdy the favorite to win the award.

The 49ers enter as slim two-point favorites in Super Bowl 2024 but the oddsmakers have refused to move the lines despite garnering over 80 percent of the public bets on the Chiefs. In the NFC Championship Game, Purdy shed the game manager label and carried the 49ers to an impressive win over the Detroit Lions. If the 49ers come away with the win, Purdy will likely be a major reason why and at +220 odds, he offers some added value in the MVP conversation. Take Brock Purdy (+220) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline.