Betting Guides

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 In Hawaii

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens

After a grueling regular season and three playoff rounds, the Super Bowl is set, with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas Chiefs. While many Americans gear up to place a wager, residents in Hawaii do not have the option since sports betting is illegal. However, NFL fans in Hawaii can use top offshore sportsbooks instead. Some offshore sportsbooks offer up to $5,000 in bonuses if you sign up before the Super Bowl. Below is information on how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Hawaii and claim free bets.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The 49ers and Chiefs will meet in the Super Bowl for the second time in five seasons. CBS will air the game, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely, and Gene Steratore will call the game from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Usher is set to take the stage for the Apple Music Halftime Show. Additionally, Reba McEntire is scheduled to sing the National Anthem before the game. 

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

  • 🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024
  • 🕙 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire
  • 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
  • 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Hawaii

  1. Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline
  2. Sign up using accurate account details
  3. Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets
  4. Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Hawaii

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The Kansas City Chiefs enter their third straight game as the underdog. The 49ers are favored by two points in Super Bowl LVIII. The 49ers are -130 on the moneyline compared to +110 for the Chiefs. Sportsbooks believe it will be a low-scoring affair in Super Bowl LVIII, with the total set at 47.5.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline -130 +110 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

  • Point Spread: KC +2 (-110)
  • Moneyline: KC (+100)
  • Total: Under 47.5 (-110)
  • Player Props: Isiah Pacheco Over 16.5 Rushing Attempts (-106)
  • Touchdown Scorer: Deebo Samuel (+140)
  • MVP: Travis Kelce (+700)
  • Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)
  • National Anthem: Reba McEntire’s primary color of hat – Black (+600)
  • Halftime Show: First Song – “DJ Got Us Fallin In Love” (+1200)
  • Taylor Swift: Taylor Swift Wear Outfit Made by Kyle Juszyck’s Wife – Yes (+600)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Travis Kelce (+700)

If the Chiefs win, Patrick Mahomes is the likely candidate for Super Bowl MVP. For another option, Travis Kelce is the next best thing. Kelce is now the all-time leader in postseason receptions (156), passing Jerry Rice during the AFC Championship. Kelce is three touchdowns (19) behind Rice’s career-best 22. Kelce has the talent and quarterback to get him three touchdowns. If that happens, Kelce could walk away with the MVP.

Bet on Travis Kelce (+700) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline by clicking below.

Super Bowl MVP: Travis Kelce (+700)

Topics  
Betting Guides
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13), running back Christian McCaffrey

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 In Kansas

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4min
Betting Guides
rsz_taylor-swift-watches-the-kansas-city-chiefs-play-the-denver-news-photo-1697204829
How To Bet On Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props In Ohio
Author image Anthony Cardenas  •  2h
Betting Guides
rsz_76076b8e72f2cf4e4973a2f5758da6e0
How To Bet On Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props In Tennessee
Author image Anthony Cardenas  •  2h
Betting Guides
rsz_taylor-swift-star-tracks-011324-tout-d578c05b6c044d2d8f84134a24709163
How To Bet On Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props In Nevada
Author image Anthony Cardenas  •  3h
Betting Guides
rsz_superbowl20241920x1080
How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 In Illinois
Author image Anthony Cardenas  •  5h
Betting Guides
Rotoworld Football Show Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions 2024
Bovada Offers The Best Odds For KC Chiefs To Win Super Bowl 2024
Author image David Evans  •  5h
Betting Guides
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates with quarterback Brock Purdy
Bovada Offers The Best Odds For SF 49ers To Win Super Bowl 2024
Author image David Evans  •  5h
More News
Arrow to top