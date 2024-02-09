Super Bowl 2024 is set to kickoff on Sunday in Las Vegas. In Idaho, sports betting remains illegal but that won’t stop NFL fans from betting on the big game. Many residents will travel to nearby states like Washington and Wyoming where sports betting is regulated to place their wagers. For NFL fans who don’t want to make the drive, the top offshore sportsbooks are welcoming Idaho residents with up to $5,000 in bonuses just for signing up. Find out how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Idaho and claim free bets at the best online sportsbooks.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

A rematch of Super Bowl LVI is set as the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday for Super Bowl 2024. The Big Game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET or 4:30 MT on February 11th. The Chiefs will look to win their third Super Bowl in five years while the 49ers are still looking for their first Lombardi trophy since 1995.

CBS will be broadcasting the game with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth this year. Reba McEntire will be performing the National Anthem while Usher will star in the Apple Music Halftime show.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Idaho

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

San Francisco is favored by 2.0 points heading into kickoff on Sunday. The 49ers own -130 odds to win on the moneyline compared to +120 odds for the Chiefs. With two of the NFL’s top three scoring defenses in action, the oddsmakers are expecting a fairly low-scoring game and the total reflects that at just 47.5 points.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF -130

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Patrick Mahomes (+140)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Patrick Mahomes (+140)

It’s hard to bet against Patrick Mahomes, especially as an underdog. In 13 career games as an underdog, Mahomes owns a 10-3 overall record, including an 11-1-1 mark against the spread. Both of those marks are the best ever for any quarterback with at least 10 starts. The 49ers’ defense hasn’t been as good as advertised during the playoffs and Mahomes has played mistake-free football over the last three games. If the Chiefs’ win, Mahomes will very likely be going home with some extra hardware. At +140 odds to win Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes has the best chance to win the award of any player on Sunday. Bet on Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP (+140) at BetOnline.