There is plenty of intrigue that surrounds Super Bowl 2024, and for more reasons than just the game itself. And because of the star power that should be present in one of the Chiefs’-themed luxury boxes, there are even more proposition bets that have been added to the usual pages upon pages of betting options.

How can residents of the state of Illinois get in on the action? Sports gambling is legal throughout the state, both at retail locations and through various online sportsbooks and outlets. If nabbing a nice bonus sounds like a nice way to kick off Super Bowl weekend, there are ways to do so listed below.

Read on to find out all of the information you need as a resident of Illinois for betting on Super Bowl 2024.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Illinois

Best Illinois Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Las Vegas will host the Super Bowl for the first time ever in 2024. Super Bowl LVIII will bring together the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch from 2020.

Reba McEntire will kick off the action with the Star Spangled Banner. Meanwhile, fans will want to stick around during halftime, as eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl 2024 halftime show.

Find everything that you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -120 +110 Point Spread -2 (-106) +2 (-114) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

The line for this year’s Super Bowl is currently sitting at 2 points in favor of the 49ers, which will be the lowest spread that they have seen for one of their games since Week 1. It will be the 20th time (out of 20 games) that San Francisco has been favored so far this season, but the quarterback that they are going up against is highly successful when listed as an underdog. Patrick Mahomes is 10-3 overall in his career when listed as an underdog, including the team’s last two playoff wins (and last year’s Super Bowl). The spread for this year’s game keeps with a recent trend, as there hasn’t been a single Super Bowl since 2009 that has featured a spread of higher than five points. 17 of the 21 Super Bowls before that had a spread of 7+. The 49ers were 9-8 against the spread during the regular season, while the Chiefs went 9-7-1. The over/under is set at 47.5.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: SF (-130)

Total: Under 47.5 (-110)

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Deebo Samuel (+129)

MVP: Field (+4000)

Coin Toss: Tails (-105)

National Anthem: Will Any Player/Coach Cry? Yes (-120)

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: How Long Will Taylor Be Shown Live? Over 28.5 Seconds (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Field (Any Other Player) (+4000)

Could this be one of the years that one of the lesser-known players walks home with the Super Bowl MVP award? It is typically reserved for the star quarterbacks and big name skill position players. But every handful of years, a surprise player will impact the game more than anyone else, and they end up being named the most valuable. Some of the more notable examples include Malcolm Smith and Dexter Jackson. On the odds board at BetOnline, there are 24 names listed that you can wager on to win the hardware. But the 25th option is “Field”, which includes any player not listed, and currently has a designation of +4000, which is the 8th-shortest line on the board.