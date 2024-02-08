Betting Guides

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 In Indiana

Dan Girolamo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) hands off the ball to running back Christian McCaffrey (23)

NFL fans in Indiana can bet on Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11. Indiana sports betting is legal online and in person. However, bettors in Indiana can take advantage of promising offers from the top offshore sportsbooks. Many of these books offer sign-up bonuses and will give away up to $5,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2024. Find information on how to place a bet on the Super Bowl in Indiana and earn free bets from top online sportsbooks below.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Kickoff between the 49ers and Chiefs is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. CBS will broadcast the game, with Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter), Evan Washburn (reporter), Jay Feely (reporter), and Gene Steratore (rules expert) on the call.

Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and Andra Day will perform during the pregame of Super Bowl LVIII. McEntire will sing the National Anthem, with Post Malone doing “America the Beautiful” and Andra Day handling “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Usher is scheduled to take the stage for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

  • 🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024
  • 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium –Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire
  • 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
  • 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Indiana

  1. Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline
  2. Sign up using accurate account details
  3. Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets
  4. Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Indiana

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

For the third straight game, the Chiefs will be an underdog. The 49ers are currently a 2-point favorite. San Francisco has never been the underdog this year – favored in all 17 regular-season games and two playoff games. San Francisco is -130 moneyline, while the Kansas City moneyline is +110.

The total is set at 47.5 points. The over is 28-28 in 57 Super Bowl matchups. No total was posted for Super Bowl I. The under has hit in four of the last five Super Bowls.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline -130 +110 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

  • Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)
  • Moneyline: SF -130
  • Total: Over 47.5 (-110)
  • Player Props: Brock Purdy Over 12.5 Rushing Yards (-136)
  • Touchdown Scorer: Travis Kelce (-114)
  • MVP: Christian McCaffrey (+450)
  • Coin Toss: Tails (-105)
  • National Anthem: Length of National Anthem by Reba McEntire – Under 87.5 seconds (+150)
  • Halftime Show: Primary color of Usher shirt first appearance – Black (-100)
  • Taylor Swift: Overhead clap on TV – Yes (-150)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Christian McCaffrey (+450)

The most important player on the San Francisco 49ers offense is running back Christian McCaffrey. Since McCaffrey joined the 49ers in Week 7 of the 2022 season, the 49ers are 26-5 SU.

In the 49ers previous two playoff games, McCaffrey has 90+ rushing yards and two touchdowns. If he puts those numbers up against the Chiefs and the 49ers win, McCaffrey will walk away with the Super Bowl MVP.

Bet on Christian McCaffrey (+450) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline by clicking below.

Super Bowl MVP: Christian McCaffrey (+450)
Betting Guides
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
