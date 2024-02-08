NFL fans in Indiana can bet on Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11. Indiana sports betting is legal online and in person. However, bettors in Indiana can take advantage of promising offers from the top offshore sportsbooks. Many of these books offer sign-up bonuses and will give away up to $5,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2024. Find information on how to place a bet on the Super Bowl in Indiana and earn free bets from top online sportsbooks below.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Kickoff between the 49ers and Chiefs is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. CBS will broadcast the game, with Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter), Evan Washburn (reporter), Jay Feely (reporter), and Gene Steratore (rules expert) on the call.

Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and Andra Day will perform during the pregame of Super Bowl LVIII. McEntire will sing the National Anthem, with Post Malone doing “America the Beautiful” and Andra Day handling “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Usher is scheduled to take the stage for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Sunday, February 11, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium –Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium –Las Vegas, Nevada 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Indiana

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

For the third straight game, the Chiefs will be an underdog. The 49ers are currently a 2-point favorite. San Francisco has never been the underdog this year – favored in all 17 regular-season games and two playoff games. San Francisco is -130 moneyline, while the Kansas City moneyline is +110.

The total is set at 47.5 points. The over is 28-28 in 57 Super Bowl matchups. No total was posted for Super Bowl I. The under has hit in four of the last five Super Bowls.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) *All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF -130

Total: Over 47.5 (-110)

Player Props: Brock Purdy Over 12.5 Rushing Yards (-136)

Touchdown Scorer: Travis Kelce (-114)

MVP: Christian McCaffrey (+450)

Coin Toss: Tails (-105)

National Anthem: Length of National Anthem by Reba McEntire – Under 87.5 seconds (+150)

Halftime Show: Primary color of Usher shirt first appearance – Black (-100)

Taylor Swift: Overhead clap on TV – Yes (-150)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Christian McCaffrey (+450)

The most important player on the San Francisco 49ers offense is running back Christian McCaffrey. Since McCaffrey joined the 49ers in Week 7 of the 2022 season, the 49ers are 26-5 SU.

In the 49ers previous two playoff games, McCaffrey has 90+ rushing yards and two touchdowns. If he puts those numbers up against the Chiefs and the 49ers win, McCaffrey will walk away with the Super Bowl MVP.

