With Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night, many Americans will be looking to place a bet on the “Big Game.” In Iowa, sports betting is legal and available both online and in person, with 17 active online sportsbooks. However, those bettors looking for advantageous promos should consider using top offshore sportsbooks. Many of these offshore sportsbooks are giving away up to $5,000 in bonus cash for U.S. residents who sign up before the Super Bowl. Find out how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 online in Iowa and claim free bets from the top offshore betting sites.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

For the 22nd time, the Super Bowl will air on CBS. The broadcast includes Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter), Evan Washburn (reporter), Jay Feely (reporter), and Gene Steratore (rules expert). Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Super Bowl pregame will feature three musical performances. Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” Post Malone will do “America the Beautiful,” and Reba McEntire will handle the National Anthem. Taking the stage for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is Usher.

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Sunday, February 11, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Iowa

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Iowa

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

1. $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 2. $750 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 3. 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 4. $750 Sports Betting Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

For the 20th time this season, the 49ers will be favored heading into a game. San Francisco is currently a 2-point favorite. Kansas City will look to make it three straight wins as an underdog. San Francisco is -130 on the moneyline, while Kansas City sits at +110. The total is set at 47.5 points.

The 49ers and Chiefs previously met in Super Bowl LIV. Down 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter, the Chiefs scored 21 straight points to win 31-20.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) *All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC +2 (-110)

Moneyline: KC (+110)

Total: Under 47.5 (-110)

Player Props: Marquez Valdes-Scantling Over 20.5 (-118)

Touchdown Scorer: Brandon Aiyuk (+140)

MVP: Travis Kelce (+700)

Coin Toss: Heads (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Primary Color of Boots – Black (+250)

Halftime Show: What will happen first on stage? Usher Video Montage (+200)

Taylor Swift: 1st person shown next to Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII – Donna Kelce (+250)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Travis Kelce (+700)

No tight end has ever won Super Bowl MVP. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will look to change that on Sunday night.

To say Kelce has been a monster this postseason would be an understatement. In three games, Kelce has 23 receptions on 27 targets for 262 yards and three touchdowns. If Kelce can put up 100+ receiving yards and two touchdowns in a winning effort, he has a great shot to win MVP.

Bet on Travis Kelce (+700) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline by clicking below.