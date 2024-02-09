Betting Guides

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 In Kansas

Dan Girolamo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13), running back Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. More Americans than ever will be placing a bet on the game. In Kansas, sports betting is legal online and in-person. However, traditional sportsbooks do not offer as many props as the top offshore sportsbooks. Many offshore sportsbooks are offering up to $5,000 in bonuses if you sign up before the Super Bowl. Below is information on how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Kansas and claim free bets.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Kickoff of Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely, and Gene Steratore will be on the call. For the first time, the Super Bowl will be played in Las Vegas. 

Usher will take the stage for the Apple Music Halftime Show. During pregame, three artists will perform songs: Reba McEntire for the National Anthem, Post Malone for “America the Beautiful,” and Andra Day for “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

  • 🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024
  • 🕙 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire
  • 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
  • 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Kansas

  1. Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline
  2. Sign up using accurate account details
  3. Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets
  4. Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Kansas

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The 49ers have been favored in every game this season. The streak continues on Sunday as San Francisco is a 2-point favorite over the Chiefs. The 49ers are -130 on the moneyline compared to +110 for the Chiefs. The total is set at 47.5. Kansas City owns the best record to the under this season at 14-6.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline -130 +110 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

  • Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)
  • Moneyline: SF (-130)
  • Total: Over 47.5 (-110)
  • Player Props: Christian McCaffrey 2+ Touchdowns (+200)
  • Touchdown Scorer: Isiah Pacheco (-134)
  • MVP: Christian McCaffrey (+450) 
  • Coin Toss: What Will the 49ers Call During Coin Toss? Heads (-120)
  • National Anthem: Who will be shown first during the National Anthem – Patrick Mahomes or Brock Purdy? – Mahomes (-165)
  • Halftime Show: Type of necklace on Usher’s first appearance – Box chain (+250)
  • Taylor Swift: Taylor Swift To High Five in the Box in 1st Quarter  – Yes (-200)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Christian McCaffrey (+450)

For the 49ers to beat the Chiefs, Christian McCaffrey will need to have a big game. Since being acquired by the 49ers in the middle of the 2022 season, San Francisco is 26-5 SU in games McCaffrey starts. CMC is also a scoring machine, with 21 touchdowns in the regular season. There is no stopping McCaffrey. You can only hope to contain him. If McCaffrey rushes for over 100 yards and two touchdowns, San Francisco is in a good spot to win, and CMC would win MVP.

Bet on Christian McCaffrey (+450) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline by clicking below.

Super Bowl MVP: Christian McCaffrey (+450)

Betting Guides
