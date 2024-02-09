Betting Guides

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 In Kentucky

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Patrick Mahomes

The final game of the NFL season will be Super Bowl LVIII, featuring the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Kentucky residents can access the state’s seven online sportsbooks to place bets. However, the top offshore sportsbooks will offer more props for categories regarding the National Anthem and Taylor Swift. Plus, signing up for these offshore sportsbooks before the Super Bowl can result in up to $5,000 in bonuses. Below is information on how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Kentucky and claim free bets.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Super Bowl LVIII will be played on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. CBS will air the game and feature Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely, and Gene Steratore. 

Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem during the pregame. Post Malone will handle “America the Beautiful,” and Andra Day will do “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will take the stage for the Apple Music Halftime Show

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

  • 🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024
  • 🕙 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire
  • 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
  • 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Kentucky

  1. Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline
  2. Sign up using accurate account details
  3. Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets
  4. Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Kentucky

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The Kansas City Chiefs are a 2-point underdog in Super Bowl LVIII. Last season, the Chiefs won as underdogs in Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles. The Chiefs are +110 on the moneyline compared to -130 odds for the 49ers. The total is set at 47.5 points. The Chiefs are trying to win their third Super Bowl in five seasons, while the 49ers are looking to host their first Lombardi Trophy since 1995.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline -130 +110 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

  • Point Spread: KC +2 (-110)
  • Moneyline: KC (+110)
  • Total: Under 47.5 (-110)
  • Player Props: Rashee Rice Over 6.5 Receptions (-126)
  • Touchdown Scorer: Travis Kelce (-134)
  • MVP: Patrick Mahomes (+145) 
  • Coin Toss: Will the team that wins the coin toss win the game? No (-105)
  • National Anthem: Who will be shown first during the National Anthem – Andy Reid or Kyle Shanahan? – Reid (-130)
  • Halftime Show: What will happen first on stage – Usher video montage (+200)
  • Taylor Swift: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to be shown kissing on Feb 11th – Yes (-160)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Patrick Mahomes (+145) 

If the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII, they will be led by Patrick Mahomes. The two-time Super Bowl MVP is 9-3 SU and 10-1-1 ATS as an underdog. Mahomes has not thrown an interception in a playoff game since the 2022 AFC Championship against the Bengals. In Super Bowl LIV, Mahomes threw for 286 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions to beat the 49ers. If Mahomes matches those numbers again and the Chiefs win, he should walk away with his third MVP.

Bet on Patrick Mahomes (+145) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline by clicking below.

Super Bowl MVP: Patrick Mahomes (+145)

Topics  
Betting Guides
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13), running back Christian McCaffrey

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 In Kansas

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  47min
Betting Guides
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens
How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 In Hawaii
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
Betting Guides
rsz_taylor-swift-watches-the-kansas-city-chiefs-play-the-denver-news-photo-1697204829
How To Bet On Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props In Ohio
Author image Anthony Cardenas  •  3h
Betting Guides
rsz_76076b8e72f2cf4e4973a2f5758da6e0
How To Bet On Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props In Tennessee
Author image Anthony Cardenas  •  3h
Betting Guides
rsz_taylor-swift-star-tracks-011324-tout-d578c05b6c044d2d8f84134a24709163
How To Bet On Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props In Nevada
Author image Anthony Cardenas  •  4h
Betting Guides
rsz_superbowl20241920x1080
How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 In Illinois
Author image Anthony Cardenas  •  5h
Betting Guides
Rotoworld Football Show Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions 2024
Bovada Offers The Best Odds For KC Chiefs To Win Super Bowl 2024
Author image David Evans  •  6h
More News
Arrow to top