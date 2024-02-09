The final game of the NFL season will be Super Bowl LVIII, featuring the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Kentucky residents can access the state’s seven online sportsbooks to place bets. However, the top offshore sportsbooks will offer more props for categories regarding the National Anthem and Taylor Swift. Plus, signing up for these offshore sportsbooks before the Super Bowl can result in up to $5,000 in bonuses. Below is information on how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Kentucky and claim free bets.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Super Bowl LVIII will be played on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. CBS will air the game and feature Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely, and Gene Steratore.

Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem during the pregame. Post Malone will handle “America the Beautiful,” and Andra Day will do “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will take the stage for the Apple Music Halftime Show.

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

🕙 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

📺 TV Channel: CBS

💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Kentucky

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The Kansas City Chiefs are a 2-point underdog in Super Bowl LVIII. Last season, the Chiefs won as underdogs in Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles. The Chiefs are +110 on the moneyline compared to -130 odds for the 49ers. The total is set at 47.5 points. The Chiefs are trying to win their third Super Bowl in five seasons, while the 49ers are looking to host their first Lombardi Trophy since 1995.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) *All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC +2 (-110)

Moneyline: KC (+110)

Total: Under 47.5 (-110)

Player Props: Rashee Rice Over 6.5 Receptions (-126)

Touchdown Scorer: Travis Kelce (-134)

MVP: Patrick Mahomes (+145)

Coin Toss: Will the team that wins the coin toss win the game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Who will be shown first during the National Anthem – Andy Reid or Kyle Shanahan? – Reid (-130)

Halftime Show: What will happen first on stage – Usher video montage (+200)

Taylor Swift: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to be shown kissing on Feb 11th – Yes (-160)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Patrick Mahomes (+145)

If the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII, they will be led by Patrick Mahomes. The two-time Super Bowl MVP is 9-3 SU and 10-1-1 ATS as an underdog. Mahomes has not thrown an interception in a playoff game since the 2022 AFC Championship against the Bengals. In Super Bowl LIV, Mahomes threw for 286 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions to beat the 49ers. If Mahomes matches those numbers again and the Chiefs win, he should walk away with his third MVP.

